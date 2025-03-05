Is your water safe to drink after a wildfire?

With Los Angeles and the surrounding areas still ablaze, the media is capitalizing with headlines like Washington Post's recent article, "L.A. fires may have brought cancer-causing chemicals into drinking water." Causing further concern are the various public health water notices including Do Not Drink and Do Not Boil. Ultimately, people want to know, is their water safe to drink after a wildfire? What are local water systems doing to ensure the water is safe, and how are these efforts protecting public health? Darcy B. is solo this week and was extremely grateful to welcome Dr. Andrew Whelton Professor of Civil Engineering and Environmental and Ecological Engineering at Purdue University. Dr. Whelton and his team investigate and solve problems that affect our natural and built environments. His expertise focuses on environmental chemistry and engineering, disasters, polymer science and engineering, water quality, infrastructure, and public health. His expertise has been called in on the Paradise Fire, Tubbs, Camps, and others. Darcy B. and Dr. Whelton discuss potential contaminants, recommended sampling, response protocols, recovery, and provides free resources for both the public and for water systems, on his website, Center for Plumbing Safety.In addition, Dr. Whelton and other experts recently completed a Water Research Foundation project, Concepts of Operations (CONOPS) Plan for Public works and Water Utilities which is available for free on his website.