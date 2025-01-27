How Palm Tran Drives Ridership Growth with Planning Director, Yash Nagal
In this special episode of Stop Requested, hosts Levi McCollum and Christian Londono welcome their first-ever guest, Yash Nagal, Director of Transit Planning at Palm Tran. Together, they dive into the nationwide surge in transit ridership, explore innovative strategies like Palm Tran's Buslink program, and discuss how frequency and integration can transform public transportation. Yash shares key insights on tailoring services to community needs, the role of land use in transit success, and why storytelling is essential for the future of public transit. Tune in to hear expert advice, inspiring examples, and actionable takeaways for agencies everywhere.
--------
32:22
Driving the Global Transition to Battery Electric Buses
In this episode of Stop Requested, Christian Londono and Levi McCollum explore the global landscape of battery electric bus adoption. From Shenzhen's fully electrified fleet to the ambitious goals in Latin America and Europe, they examine the challenges, successes, and trends shaping zero-emission transit worldwide. Tune in as they discuss the impact of policies like Buy America, the role of global manufacturers, and the environmental implications of electric vehicle batteries. Don't miss this insightful continuation of their series on zero-emission vehicles!
--------
31:01
Leading the Charge to Zero-Emission Transit
What does it take to electrify a transit fleet? In this episode of Stop Requested, Levi McCollum and Christian Londono explain the challenges and benefits of zero-emission buses. Learn about the key technologies — from battery-electric to hydrogen fuel cells — and why transit agencies are racing to secure funding and develop Zero Emission Transition Plans. They also cover practical tips for agencies looking to start the shift, including infrastructure planning, working with power providers, and understanding the true costs of going electric.
--------
30:16
Reflecting on 2024’s Top Transit Stories
In this episode of Stop Requested, Christian Londono and Levi McCollum kick off 2025 by reflecting on the top 10 transit stories of 2024, as highlighted by Mass Transit magazine. From Penn Station’s capacity challenges to tackling wildcatting in San Diego, they explore major milestones, key trends, and what these stories mean for the future of public transportation. Plus, they give shoutouts to 2024’s 40 Under 40 honorees, celebrating the rising stars shaping the industry.
--------
16:15
Using Transit Swag to Build Brand Loyalty and Advocacy
In this episode of Stop Requested, Christian Londono and Levi McCollum explore how transit agencies are turning swag into powerful tools for branding, engagement, and creating community pride. They discuss the value of collectible transit merchandise, share their favorite swag stories, and uncover how these items build deeper connections with riders and fans alike.
Stop Requested is a podcast hosted by Christian Londono and Levi McCollum, where they explore all things transit—from public transportation trends and innovations to the daily experiences of riders and transit professionals. Join them for insightful discussions, industry interviews, and a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and successes shaping the future of mobility. Whether you're a transit enthusiast, professional, or curious commuter, Stop Requested is your stop for all things transit!