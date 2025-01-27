How Palm Tran Drives Ridership Growth with Planning Director, Yash Nagal

In this special episode of Stop Requested, hosts Levi McCollum and Christian Londono welcome their first-ever guest, Yash Nagal, Director of Transit Planning at Palm Tran. Together, they dive into the nationwide surge in transit ridership, explore innovative strategies like Palm Tran's Buslink program, and discuss how frequency and integration can transform public transportation. Yash shares key insights on tailoring services to community needs, the role of land use in transit success, and why storytelling is essential for the future of public transit. Tune in to hear expert advice, inspiring examples, and actionable takeaways for agencies everywhere.