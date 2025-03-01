Iran Detains UK Couple. Mexican Cartels Listed as Terrorists.

🌍 Global Intelligence Weekly Wrap-Up – February 21, 2025

🔍 U.S. intelligence agencies are shifting focus away from preventing large-scale terrorist attacks like 9/11—are they making a dangerous mistake?
🔐 Tensions rise between the U.S. and the UK over demands for encrypted Apple cloud data—will this shake up intelligence-sharing?
💣 Russia's covert sabotage operations in Europe are escalating—what does this mean for global security?
🚨 A British couple is detained in Iran on espionage charges—what's behind this latest diplomatic crisis?
🎯 The CIA is ramping up drone surveillance of Mexican drug cartels—how will this impact U.S.-Mexico relations?
🌏 ASIO has uncovered foreign plots targeting individuals in Australia—just how widespread is foreign interference?
⚠️ Russia's influence in Africa's Sahel region is growing—what's Moscow's ultimate goal?
🕵️‍♂️ China's 'Salt Typhoon' hacking group is infiltrating U.S. telecommunications—what's the real threat?
💀 The U.S. has officially declared Mexican drug cartels as global terrorist organizations—will this change the fight against transnational crime?

📢 Expert analysis from Neil Bisson, Director of the Global Intelligence Knowledge Network and a retired CSIS intelligence officer with over 25 years of experience.

⏳ Chapters
00:00 - Intro
01:30 - U.S. intelligence shifts focus from counterterrorism
05:45 - U.S.-UK encryption battle over Apple data
10:20 - Russia's covert sabotage in Europe
15:05 - British couple detained in Iran for espionage
19:40 - CIA drone surveillance of Mexican drug cartels
23:15 - ASIO exposes foreign plots in Australia
26:00 - Russia expands influence in Africa's Sahel region
29:30 - China's 'Salt Typhoon' hackers target U.S. telecoms
32:50 - U.S. designates Mexican drug cartels as global terrorist organizations
37:00 - Outro & Course Announcement