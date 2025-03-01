Putin's Warning to "Western Elites". iPhone Zero-Click Vulnerability.
🌍 Global Intelligence Weekly Wrap-Up | February 28, 2025🔎 This week, we dive into the most pressing intelligence and national security stories shaping the world. From China's transnational repression to India's alleged foreign interference in Canada, Taiwan's undersea cable sabotage, and North Korean troops in Ukraine—these stories reveal the ever-shifting landscape of global intelligence.🕵️♂️ With over 25 years of experience in intelligence and law enforcement, Neil Bisson, Director of the Global Intelligence Knowledge Network, breaks down the key developments you need to know.📢 In This Episode:A 19-year-old pro-democracy activist from Hong Kong is wanted by Beijing—despite living in the UK. What does this mean for dissidents abroad?A new investigation reveals an Indian businessman accused of foreign interference in Canada. How deep does this go?Taiwan detains a Chinese-crewed ship suspected of sabotaging an undersea internet cable. Is this part of a larger strategy?The NSA urges iPhone users to enable Apple's Lockdown Mode. Should you be worried about spyware?Over 100 U.S. intelligence officers were fired under controversial circumstances. What's really going on?North Korea sends troops to Russia—with some reportedly deployed to Ukraine's front lines. How will this impact the war?Vladimir Putin warns Western elites against interfering in U.S.-Russia relations—while his regime continues cyberattacks and military aggression.📌 Chapters:00:00 - Intro01:40 - China's Transnational Repression & the Case of Chloe Cheung06:15 - Canada Accuses Indian Businessman of Foreign Interference11:20 - Taiwan Detains Chinese-Crewed Ship Over Undersea Cable Sabotage15:30 - NSA Warns iPhone Users: Turn On Lockdown Mode18:45 - 100+ U.S. Intelligence Officers Fired—What's Going On?21:30 - North Korean Troops in Ukraine: A Game-Changer?24:00 - Putin's Warning to the West25:30 - Outro & Ways to Support the Show
Iran Detains UK Couple. Mexican Cartels Listed as Terrorists.
🌍 Global Intelligence Weekly Wrap-Up – February 21, 2025Welcome to another episode of Global Intelligence Weekly Wrap-Up! This week, we're diving into the intelligence and national security stories shaping our world.🔍 U.S. intelligence agencies are shifting focus away from preventing large-scale terrorist attacks like 9/11—are they making a dangerous mistake?🔐 Tensions rise between the U.S. and the UK over demands for encrypted Apple cloud data—will this shake up intelligence-sharing?💣 Russia's covert sabotage operations in Europe are escalating—what does this mean for global security?🚨 A British couple is detained in Iran on espionage charges—what's behind this latest diplomatic crisis?🎯 The CIA is ramping up drone surveillance of Mexican drug cartels—how will this impact U.S.-Mexico relations?🌏 ASIO has uncovered foreign plots targeting individuals in Australia—just how widespread is foreign interference?⚠️ Russia's influence in Africa's Sahel region is growing—what's Moscow's ultimate goal?🕵️♂️ China's 'Salt Typhoon' hacking group is infiltrating U.S. telecommunications—what's the real threat?💀 The U.S. has officially declared Mexican drug cartels as global terrorist organizations—will this change the fight against transnational crime?📢 Stay informed with expert analysis from Neil Bisson, Director of the Global Intelligence Knowledge Network and a retired CSIS intelligence officer with over 25 years of experience.👀 Watch until the end for details on Neil's upcoming University of Ottawa course on The Psychology Behind Human Sources in Intelligence Collection!⏳ Chapters00:00 - Intro01:30 - U.S. intelligence shifts focus from counterterrorism05:45 - U.S.-UK encryption battle over Apple data10:20 - Russia's covert sabotage in Europe15:05 - British couple detained in Iran for espionage19:40 - CIA drone surveillance of Mexican drug cartels23:15 - ASIO exposes foreign plots in Australia26:00 - Russia expands influence in Africa's Sahel region29:30 - China's 'Salt Typhoon' hackers target U.S. telecoms32:50 - U.S. designates Mexican drug cartels as global terrorist organizations37:00 - Outro & Course Announcement
MI5 Lied in Court! Canada Names Fentanyl Czar.
🚨 MI5's Courtroom Deception & China's Digital Influence 🚨This week on Global Intelligence Weekly Wrap-Up, we break down MI5's shocking admission that it misled courtsabout a violent neo-Nazi informant. What happens when intelligence agencies go too far in protecting their sources? 🤔Meanwhile, a Chinese-backed disinformation campaign targeted Chrystia Freeland's leadership bid in Canada. How are foreign actors using digital influence to manipulate democratic institutions? 🕵️♂️We also cover breaking intelligence developments from around the world:🔍 Neo-Nazi terror plot foiled—how extremist groups are shifting tactics.🛑 South Korea's AI warning—is China's DeepSeek app a data-harvesting threat?💊 Canada's fentanyl crisis—will the newly appointed "fentanyl czar" make a difference?⚓ Russian sabotage? Reports suggest Moscow may have targeted Germany's newest warship.With over 25 years of intelligence and law enforcement experience, Neil Bisson brings you expert analysis and insights you won't find anywhere else.📌 Chapters:00:00 – Intro: MI5's Courtroom Deception & China's Digital Influence01:22 – MI5 Caught Lying to Courts About a Neo-Nazi Informant06:32 – Foreign Interference in Canada: Chrystia Freeland's Leadership Bid Targeted11:47 – Neo-Nazi Leader Convicted for Plot to Attack Maryland Power Grid17:08 – South Korea Warns About Chinese AI App DeepSeek21:32 – Canada Appoints Its First Fentanyl Czar24:03 – Did Russian Agents Sabotage Germany's Newest Warship?26:25 – Outro: Support the Podcast & Stay Informed
U.S. Intelligence in Crisis & Cameras: China’s Digital Spies?
🚨 U.S. Intelligence in Crisis & Cameras: China's Digital Spies? 🚨This week on Global Intelligence Weekly Wrap-Up, we analyze a growing crisis in U.S. intelligence—with the CIA facing workforce reductions and the FBI under political pressure from the new Trump administration. Is America's intelligence community at risk of losing its edge?Meanwhile, Chinese-made surveillance cameras installed across critical U.S. infrastructure could be acting as digital spies for Beijing. Could these devices be exploited for cyber espionage?We also cover breaking intelligence developments from around the world:🔍 Russia's espionage operations inside Ukraine exposed.🕵️♂️ The UK's Prevent program failure—did counterterrorism officers miss a deadly threat?💥 Russia's FSB fighting back against CIA recruitment efforts—is this the new Cold War?With over 25 years of intelligence and law enforcement experience, Neil Bisson brings you expert analysis and insights you won't find anywhere else.📌 Chapters:00:00 – Intro: U.S. Intelligence in Crisis & China's Digital Spies02:40 – The CIA Buyouts: Is America's Intelligence Community Weaker?07:50 – FBI Under Pressure: Political Scrutiny & National Security Risks12:55 – Russian Espionage Unit Exposed in Ukraine17:30 – UK's Counterterrorism Failure: The Prevent Program Breakdown21:10 – China's Surveillance Threat: Are Security Cameras Digital Spies?25:40 – Russia's FSB vs. the CIA: A New Intelligence War?27:50 – Outro: Support the Podcast & Stay Informed
Final Foreign Interference Report Analysis. Black Widow Spy in UK.
🔎 Global Intelligence Weekly Wrap-Up | January 31, 2025Top-secret level analysis on intelligence, espionage, and global security threats.This week, we're diving into some of the most critical developments in intelligence and national security:🚨 FBI Investigation Uncovers China-Libya Arms Trafficking – A former UN diplomat and a Montreal businessman are caught in an illicit weapons network.🕵️♂️ UK Espionage Trial – A Bulgarian woman stands trial for allegedly spying for Russia, shedding light on covert intelligence operations in the West.🔧 Sabotage in the Baltic Sea – A critical undersea cable is deliberately damaged. Who's behind it, and what does it mean for global security?🇨🇦 Iranian Official Suing to Stay in Canada – How did an accused member of Iran's regime enter Canada, and why is she now suing the government?📜 Final Report on Foreign Interference in Canada – China, India, and other foreign states have been caught meddling in Canada's democratic institutions. What happens next?💣 Australia Thwarts Antisemitic Bomb Plot – A caravan filled with explosives was discovered in Sydney. What does this mean for the evolving threat of extremism?📱 China Using Social Media for Espionage – The CCP is targeting U.S. military officers via LinkedIn. What's the intelligence behind this cyber threat?Neil Bisson, Director of the Global Intelligence Knowledge Network, brings you expert analysis from 25+ years in intelligence and law enforcement.📌 Don't forget to check out Neil's interviews on the final report on foreign interference:🔗 CBC Interview: https://www.cbc.ca/player/play/video/9.6625816🔗 YouTube Interview: https://youtu.be/OH8_uboGelE?si=QOj7YwxxM2Z2ieee⏰ Chapters:00:00 – Intro01:30 – China-Libya Arms Trafficking Investigation05:30 – UK Espionage Trial: Bulgarian Woman Accused of Spying for Russia09:30 – Sabotage in the Baltic Sea: Undersea Cable Damaged13:30 – Iranian Official Suing to Stay in Canada18:00 – Final Report on Foreign Interference in Canada21:30 – Australia Thwarts Antisemitic Bomb Plot23:30 – China Using Social Media to Target U.S. Service Members24:30 – Outro
Welcome to the Global Intelligence Knowledge Network Podcast, where real-world intelligence expertise meets insightful analysis. Join your host, Neil Bisson, a former Intelligence Officer with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, for a weekly deep dive into the world of espionage, national security, foreign interference, terrorism, and all matters spy and intelligence related.With over 25 years of experience in intelligence and law enforcement, both domestically and internationally, Neil Bisson brings a unique perspective to the table. From hunting spies and terrorists to recruiting and managing human sources, he's seen it all.Each episode, Neil Bisson, Director of Global Intelligence Knowledge Network as he provides a comprehensive summary of the most intriguing international intelligence stories, dissecting the hottest media topics with professional analysis and insider knowledge. Whether you're a seasoned intelligence professional or simply fascinated by the world of spies, this podcast is your go-to source for accurate, insightful, and engaging content.Tune in weekly to stay informed, enlightened, and entertained. Don't miss out on the latest from the frontlines of global intelligence. Subscribe now to the Global Intelligence Knowledge Network Podcast on Buzzsprout and never miss an episode. Stay sharp, stay informed, and stay ahead of the curve with the Global Intelligence Knowledge Network Podcast.