Former Ambassador Chris Lu started his government career as a GS-2 and went on to serve in high ranking positions across the federal government. He is a the proud son of immigrants, and his parents continue to inspire a sense of duty and service to this country. Chris Lu is a true class act, and he is never giving up his seat at the table.
This is a really hard time to be an American public servant. This is the place where we get to know who they are, what experiences shaped them, why they chose a path of service, and how they're continuously reimagining their lives and careers. We want to know them on a deeper level, and maybe learn a thing or two about ourselves.