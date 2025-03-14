This is a really hard time to be an American public servant. This is the place where we get to know who they are, what experiences shaped them, why they chose a...

Former Ambassador Chris Lu started his government career as a GS-2 and went on to serve in high ranking positions across the federal government. He is a the proud son of immigrants, and his parents continue to inspire a sense of duty and service to this country. Chris Lu is a true class act, and he is never giving up his seat at the table.

About The Public Service Project

This is a really hard time to be an American public servant. This is the place where we get to know who they are, what experiences shaped them, why they chose a path of service, and how they're continuously reimagining their lives and careers. We want to know them on a deeper level, and maybe learn a thing or two about ourselves.