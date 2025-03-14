Powered by RND
The Public Service Project
The Public Service Project

Podcast The Public Service Project
Cait Dallaire
This is a really hard time to be an American public servant. This is the place where we get to know who they are, what experiences shaped them, why they chose a...
GovernmentSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

  • On Service and Humility with Chris Lu
    Former Ambassador Chris Lu started his government career as a GS-2 and went on to serve in high ranking positions across the federal government. He is a the proud son of immigrants, and his parents continue to inspire a sense of duty and service to this country. Chris Lu is a true class act, and he is never giving up his seat at the table.
    28:08

About The Public Service Project

This is a really hard time to be an American public servant. This is the place where we get to know who they are, what experiences shaped them, why they chose a path of service, and how they're continuously reimagining their lives and careers.
