Free Law Project
A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an officia...
Government
Available Episodes

  • Mark Baird v. Rob Bonta
    Mark Baird v. Rob Bonta
    6/29/2023
    25:46
  • Safari Club International v. Rob Bonta
    Safari Club International v. Rob Bonta
    6/28/2023
    17:32
  • United States v. Veronica Perez
    United States v. Veronica Perez
    6/28/2023
    29:53
  • Junior Sports Magazines Inc. v. Rob Bonta
    Junior Sports Magazines Inc. v. Rob Bonta
    6/28/2023
    36:10
  • United States v. Michael Pepe
    United States v. Michael Pepe
    6/27/2023
    18:18

About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an official podcast.
Podcast website

