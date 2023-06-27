Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
Free Law Project
A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an officia... More
Available Episodes
Mark Baird v. Rob Bonta
Safari Club International v. Rob Bonta
United States v. Veronica Perez
Junior Sports Magazines Inc. v. Rob Bonta
United States v. Michael Pepe
About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an official podcast.Podcast website
