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Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Free Law Project
Government
Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
Latest episode

563 episodes

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About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit
A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an official podcast.
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