Listen to Oral Arguments for the Supreme Court of the United States in the App
Oral Arguments for the Supreme Court of the United States

Free Law Project
A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an officia...
Government
Available Episodes

  • Tyler v. Hennepin County
    Tyler v. Hennepin County
    4/26/2023
    1:26:36
  • Yegiazaryan v. Smagin
    Yegiazaryan v. Smagin
    4/25/2023
    55:06
  • Dupree v. Younger
    Dupree v. Younger
    4/24/2023
    49:55
  • Lac du Flambeau Band v. Coughlin
    Lac du Flambeau Band v. Coughlin
    4/24/2023
    49:59
  • Counterman v. Colorado
    Counterman v. Colorado
    4/19/2023
    1:31:22

About Oral Arguments for the Supreme Court of the United States

A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an official podcast.
