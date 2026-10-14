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91 episodes
- Everyone has heard about the conflict in Israel, but what does it mean? What does it mean for the world? What does it mean for the United States? Today, we talk with retired US Army Colonel Bill Conner of National Defense Consultants LLC about what is happening over there, why it is happening, and what it means to the world. This is a fantastic 101 discussion on the conflict that will give you a better understanding and clarify some of the false narratives out there.
- Today Jim and Dan interview Rick Thomas as he announces his run for Lorain County Sheriff in Ohio. Rick is a true leader and what is right in law enforcement. He holds his officers to high standards and never forgets who he serves. Meet Rick and form your own opinions. We think you'll be pleasantly surprised.
- For some reason, Frederick Douglass is one of those Americans who doesn't get a lot of time in history classes. He lived an incredible life but left an even more astonishing legacy. Join Jim and Dan as they talk to Kevin McGary, the Chairman of the California Chapter of the Frederick Douglass Foundation, and learn what the schools didn't teach you about Mr. Douglass.
- It's been a while, but it's time for another story from Jim's dad. We found a lost episode and it helps us out since life is crazy. While you may pull into the wrong address from time to time, imagine landing on the wrong aircraft carrier. Google images of what happened to these poor guys. Let's just say, they may be on the same team but that doesn't mean you can just walk into their house.
- It's that time again. Line up one and all for the newest most super duperest COVID vaccines (you love your fellow citizens and grandparents don't you?). Will you comply with new mandates? Jim thinks you will. Also, the Supreme Court is about to get back at it. Join us while we talk about it.
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About Pod Bless America
Unfiltered - Unmuzzled, in your face conversations about reining in the federal government. This podcast talks about the federal government, politics, and the constitution with a bit of humor, knowledge, and a lot of opinions. Join Jim and Dan as they arm you with the knowledge to reunite us in liberty!Podcast website
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