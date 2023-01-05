Unfiltered - Unmuzzled, in your face conversations about reining in the federal government.
This podcast talks about the federal government, politics, and the ... More
EP 76: The New York Subway Killings and the Durham Report
Daniel Penny restrained a homeless man acting aggressively, and ultimately killed him. Was it self-defense? Did he overreact? At what point can you claim self-defense when you kill another person? Also, the long-anticipated Durham Report has finally dropped. Yawn. Join Jim and Dan while they talk about these things in between all of the tangents that have nothing to do with any of this.
5/23/2023
1:10:34
EP 75: Is Ron DeSantis Who He Says He Is?
Ron DeSantis is the conservative sweetheart. The guy that could save us all. Or is he? Is he the conservative savior or is he just another politician who's willing to say what he has to say for the people, but do what he has to do for him. The first crack in armor may have appeared and Nick Caturano is here to explain it all for you. It's time to do a podcast.
5/8/2023
1:00:15
EP 74: Sheriff Mark Lamb is Running for US Senate
You know Sheriff Lamb from past episodes. You know who he is and what he stands for, Sheriff Lamb has entered the ring to help take this country back. Join us while we talk to him about saving this country and what made him decide to run for the United States Senate.
5/1/2023
51:32
EP 73: Tennessee: The Good and Bad with Paul Engel
Tennessee has been on fire in the news lately from the school shooting at the hands of a female shooter and the fantastic response from police there to two of three members of the Tennessee legislature being expelled, only to be sent right back by their leftist city councils. Tennessee resident Paul Engel of The Constitution Study breaks down all things Tennessee with Jim and Dan. Think what has been happening in Tennessee doesn't affect you? Think again. How goes Tennessee, goes the nation. www.constitutionstudy.com
4/24/2023
1:23:58
EP 72: Greg Fanning
We came across Greg Fanning when we saw he was running for a local Clerk of Courts race. We were intrigued at his run at such a young age and decided to talk to him. He may not be the most polished politician, thank God, but he is passionate and this is what we need; more young folks getting involved in government. Fresh conservative minds that have ideas on how to change things.
