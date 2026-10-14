Everyone has heard about the conflict in Israel, but what does it mean? What does it mean for the world? What does it mean for the United States? Today, we talk with retired US Army Colonel Bill Conner of National Defense Consultants LLC about what is happening over there, why it is happening, and what it means to the world. This is a fantastic 101 discussion on the conflict that will give you a better understanding and clarify some of the false narratives out there.