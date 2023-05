Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast

72. "At the Very Heart of Warfare" with Col Richard Major and Lt Col Derek Rowe

In the words of General Curtis LeMay, the fifth Chief of Staff of the Air Force, “at the very heart of warfare lies doctrine.” In this episode, Major Laura Quaco and Major Victoria Smith sit down with Colonel Richard Major and Lieutenant Colonel Derek Rowe to discuss doctrine. Col Major and Lt Col Rowe are the Vice Commander and Staff Judge Advocate, respectively, at the LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. During the interview, they discuss the background and importance of doctrine, its development, and provide resources for learning more about doctrine. They also discuss legal doctrine, specifically, and the role of judge advocates in an operational environment. For resources discussed in the episode, visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/. To contact the doctrine team at the LeMay Center, you may email their organizational box at [email protected] Interested in learning more about the Air Force JAG Corps? Have questions about our programs or the application process? Please contact us at 1-800-JAG-USAF or [email protected] And don’t forget to check out our website at airforce.com/jag.