75. A New Prosecutor's in Town: Standup of the Office of Special Trial Counsel
In this episode, Major Laura Quaco sits down with Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Neil, the Director of Operations for the Office of Special Trial Counsel (OSTC). Lt Col Neil and Maj Quaco discuss the historical background and development of OSTC—a major military justice reform required by the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022. Historically, commanders have decided whether to pursue court-martial charges against service members for all violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Beginning on December 27, 2023, Special Trial Counsel will have exclusive authority to make prosecutorial decisions for 14 victim-based offenses.
5/25/2023
74. Pursuit of Power: A Look at Russia & Ukraine Through an Ops Law Lens
In this episode of the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast, Major Laura Quaco continues her conversation with Lieutenant Colonel Sandra O’Hern and Dr. Andy Akin, discussing operations and international legal principles related to Russia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. You can go back to Episode 73 to hear the first part of the conversation in which they discuss Russian history and the relationship between Russia and Ukraine leading up to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
3/28/2023
73. Pursuit of Power: Russian History & the Buildup to Conflict with Ukraine
In this episode of the Air Force Judge Advocate General’s School Podcast, Major Laura Quaco is joined by Dr. Andy Akin and Lieutenant Colonel Sandra O’Hern for a conversation about Russian history and the relationship between Russia and Ukraine leading up to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Stay tuned for the next episode to hear the remainder of the conversation in which the host and guests discuss operations and international legal principles related to Russia and the conflict.
3/8/2023
72. "At the Very Heart of Warfare" with Col Richard Major and Lt Col Derek Rowe
In the words of General Curtis LeMay, the fifth Chief of Staff of the Air Force, “at the very heart of warfare lies doctrine.” In this episode, Major Laura Quaco and Major Victoria Smith sit down with Colonel Richard Major and Lieutenant Colonel Derek Rowe to discuss doctrine. Col Major and Lt Col Rowe are the Vice Commander and Staff Judge Advocate, respectively, at the LeMay Center for Doctrine Development and Education at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. During the interview, they discuss the background and importance of doctrine, its development, and provide resources for learning more about doctrine. They also discuss legal doctrine, specifically, and the role of judge advocates in an operational environment.
For resources discussed in the episode, visit https://www.doctrine.af.mil/. To contact the doctrine team at the LeMay Center, you may email their organizational box at [email protected]
1/10/2023
71. Be the Leader You Want to See: A Leadership Perspective with CMSgt Tynisa Haskins
In this episode, Major Victoria Smith and Major Laura Quaco sit down with Chief Master Sergeant Tynisa "Ty" Haskins, the Senior Enlisted Advisor of the Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps. CMSgt Haskins provides her views on leadership, fostering connections, vicarious trauma, diversity and inclusion, and related matters.
About Air Force Judge Advocate General's School Podcast
The AFJAGS Podcast was created to meet the goals set by SECAF, CSAF, and TJAG in accordance with the NDS, NSS, and JAG Corps Flight Plan to drive innovation, develop excellent leaders, collaborate, and ultimately enhance the JAGC’s mission to provide full-spectrum legal support for mission success in air, space, and cyberspace. The AFJAGS Podcast is the next iteration of the digital Reporter (i.e. a JAGC online legal publication) to modernize how we deliver content to the JAGC and beyond through the speed of relevance. Through the podcast, we interview leaders, innovators, and influencers on the law, leadership, and best practices of the day. The podcast will be accessible 24/7 from any electronic device through a fully responsive, shareable, and interactive online platform at https://www.jagreporter.af.mil/podcasts, along with popular podcast directories like iTunes and Stitcher.