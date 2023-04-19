Conservation Diaries is a podcast series from the voice of the youth of the National Park Service as they share their passion and commitment to conservation of ...

Meet Erwin Lopez Osorio, an international volunteer from Oaxaca, Mexico. Erwin spent the summer at Bandelier National Monument in New Mexico with the International Volunteers In Parks program. He shared his expertise as a biologist, including during research and education programs about birds in the park.

Meet Josefina Polhammer Aliaga, an international volunteer born and raised in Santiago, Chile. She spent the summer of 2023 volunteering at Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park in many roles, including a mule care volunteer, trail steward, boat volunteer, and interpreter giving talks to park visitors.

Meet Elisa Distefano, an Environmental, Natural Resource Management and Climate Change Adaptation Specialist from Rome, Italy. She works in national parks and protected areas around the world and chose to volunteer at North Cascades National Park in 2022 helping with a lot of scientific research.

Meet Sarah Nolan, an international volunteer from the United Kingdom, who was a volunteer interpretive ranger at Lake Chelan National Recreation Area during 2022. She brought her interest in history and the outdoors to help with historical research, as well as assisting park visitors and giving programs.

Meet Wesley Reverdy from France who spent summer 2022 volunteering with the Sonoran Desert Inventory and Monitoring Network and Chihuahuan Desert Inventory and Monitoring Network. He used his background in natural resource management to participate in studies to determine the current state of wildlife, plant species, water, air, and climate and monitor long-term trends.

About Conservation Diaries

Conservation Diaries is a podcast series from the voice of the youth of the National Park Service as they share their passion and commitment to conservation of America's natural and cultural treasures. Listen as interns, volunteers, fellows, or employees across the National Park Service share their perspectives on conservation and why it is important for youth to be involved in the stewardship of their public lands.