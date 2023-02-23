Welcome to 56: A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Podcast. Three curious and well-informed civilians – Ricky, Laura, and Ashley – will find the most interesting... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
#3 "Tell Me Something I Don't Know" - Deputy Anthony LaCorte
In this episode we talk with Detention Deputy Anthony LaCorte, who was named the 2022 Detention Deputy of the Year for heroically saving two children who were drowning in rough seas off Anclote Key. Even beyond that moment of heroism, LaCorte is a shining example of a detention deputy. We talk about his philosophies of corrections, including the ways he makes sure inmates never feel dehumanized despite their incarceration. He uses a combination of command presence and humor to maintain order, and has the social and management skills to be the only deputy working in a direct supervision pod with 60 inmates. He works nights in Healthcare, and talks about the mental health and drug addiction crises that have such an impact on the inmates he oversees. Deputy LaCorte dispels the misconception that the jail is a depressing place to work. He says that the camaraderie at his job makes it a place he’s happy to go to every night, and he hopes to encourage more smart, dedicated, ambitious young people see corrections as a good career path.Email us your questions and suggestions at [email protected] us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTubePCSO Website
5/4/2023
1:39:48
#2 "Waco on the Withlacoochee" - Sergeant Mike Kilian
In this episode we talk with Sergeant Mike Kilian of the K-9 Unit. In his 33 years in law enforcement he’s seen it all, from a victim disposed of in a wood chipper (see, that doesn’t just happen in Fargo) to a nail-biting SWAT standoff which the barricaded subject promised would be a violent “Waco on the Withlacoochee.” Sergeant Kilian talks about his origins as a naive jail deputy and his time in patrol, SWAT, and as a detective in Narcotics, Burglary, and Homicide before he joined the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit at the advanced age of 40. He talks about the challenges of working at a rural agency like the Pasco or Citrus County Sheriff’s Office compared to his current career in densely populated Pinellas County, and about how law enforcement has changed in the last three decades. And of course we talk about his K-9 partner Eddie, the lovable, high energy German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois mix who is certified in apprehension and explosives detection. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office K-9s are trained completely differently than they are at many other agencies, and the result is a team of good-natured dogs who make successful apprehensions with significantly fewer bites.Email us your questions and suggestions at [email protected] us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTubePCSO Website
3/29/2023
1:37:39
#1 On the Shoulders of Giants - Detective Ron Chalmers
In this episode we talk with Detective Ron Chalmers from the Cold Case Unit. He shares some exciting stories of his previous career with the Reno Police Department – everything from the origin of the comedy show Reno 911, to the thrilling SWAT callout that sent him running into gunfire to try to rescue a fallen officer. You’ll also hear about two recent cold cases he solved since joining the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, both of which were solved with the help of genetic genealogy, which uses DNA to find close familial ties and identify John Does or even murder suspects. In the 2016 Bay Pines John Doe case, Detective Chalmers tell us how years of diligent work from many detectives finally solved the case of an unknown veteran whose remains were found on the wooded grounds of the VA. He also talks about his most exciting recent arrest in the 1987 murder of an elderly woman who was found beaten to death in her home. Tune in to learn about the clever investigative techniques that brought this murderer to justice.Email us your questions and suggestions at [email protected] us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTubePCSO Cold Cases
2/24/2023
1:03:11
#0 What is 56?
Welcome to 56: A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Podcast. Three curious and well-informed civilians – Ricky, Laura, and Ashley – will find the most interesting people and fascinating stories from all around the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and bring you a podcast you’ll never forget.Email us your questions and suggestions at [email protected] us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTubePCSO Website
About 56: A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Podcast
Welcome to 56: A Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Podcast. Three curious and well-informed civilians – Ricky, Laura, and Ashley – will find the most interesting people and fascinating stories from all around the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office and bring you stories you’ll never forget.
Located in vibrant Pinellas County on the west coast of Florida, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is the 15th largest sheriff’s office in the U.S. With close to one million residents, Pinellas is the most densely populated county in Florida, but with its award-wining beaches attract millions of tourists each year. Led by Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, the PCSO is the primary law enforcement provider for more than 40 percent of the county population. is responsible for securing county court facilities, operating the Pinellas County Jail, and several unique countywide responsibilities.