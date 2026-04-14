56: A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Podcast

Corporal Jim Lancia is (to the best of our knowledge) the only 56 guest to have been ambushed with a Tommy gun. He has so many tales of adventure and danger that he said getting stabbed under his vest during a domestic wasn’t even a big deal compared to all the times he’s been shot at. After years as a law enforcement officer in Pennsylvania, plus a stint training K-9s for Navy SEALs, he came to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. (He passed up on an offer from NASA SWAT, which means working at our agency is cooler than… er, fighting aliens? Or is that Space Force? We’re really not sure.) While here, he’s worked on the beaches and in the Marine Unit for a welcome change from snow and slush in the concrete jungle. Right now he’s in the Training Division, keeping PCSO on the forefront of the most innovative technology, including our groundbreaking use of Virtual Reality. Hear about how he was first on scene at a mass shooting, how he put his life on the line for $5.25 an hour, and why he loved working with the beautiful chaos that is a Belgian Malinois. He says he’s been shot at so many times that he shouldn’t be here talking to us now, but his career shows that in police work, luck’s not a tactic, but it’s a very real thing.



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