How We Run: Non-profit success stories

In this episode, we speak with Kamilah Martin, founder and CEO of Katalyst Consulting. Kamilah discusses her journey from a VP of a humanitarian organization to creating a consulting firm that supports black and brown women transitioning from corporate roles to independent consulting. In this episode:Discover the mission of Katalyst Consulting and how Kamilah organically fell into interim leadership roles through networking and being vocal on LinkedInLearn the importance of human-centered leadership to build trust within teams, and how to adapt to the evolving workspaceHear about common challenges faced by leaders during transitions Learn the significance of creating safe spaces for women of colorUnderstand the broader implications of the 'Great Resignation' and the importance of mental and emotional well-being in leadership and organizational structuresFor a transcript please visit: https://goodwaysinc.com/building-teams-with-kamilah-martin/
34:49
E41 Building Social Capital with Amir Whitaker
In this episode, we speak with Dr. Amir Whitaker, educator, author, human rights lawyer, and artist. He is the founder and director of Project KnuckleHead, a nonprofit organization empowering youth through music, art, and educational programs since 2012.In this episode:Discover the mission of Project Knucklehead and how the organization serves youth through creative expressionLearn how Amir leveraged his professional and social networks to build social capital, and how you can apply it to your own organizationHear how Amir balances his full-time job with running his own nonprofit, and the benefits of doing both
38:19
E40 Prospect Research with Celeste Davies
Prospect researchers are the secret weapons in fundraising. Celeste Davies, an experienced and dynamic fundraiser, shares her talent for prospect research with us. As the Director of Prospect Management and Advancement Services at MLK Community Health Foundation, Celeste knows what it takes to understand donors, build connections, and create relationships that raise funds. Celeste shares the importance of creating partnerships in your organization, encouraging researchers to have a 'seat at the table' and be proactive in their roles. Celeste provides valuable insights into improving data accuracy, building relationships, adapting to new challenges posed by AI, and changing fundraising dynamics.For transcript and more visit: https://goodwaysinc.com/prospect-research-with-celeste-davies
43:49
E39 Nonprofit Growth with Richard Reyes
In this episode, Richard Reyes, founder and executive director of PLUS ME Project, shares his inspiring journey from being a first-generation college student to establishing a nonprofit organization focused on building confidence in youth through personal storytelling.Richard Reyes shares his organization's growth strategyRichard discusses the origins of the PLUS ME Project, the challenges he faced in growing the organization, and the key strategies he employed to ensure its success. He also highlights the importance of small growth, effective board recruitment, and embracing personal stories to inspire and connect with others.PLUS ME now works with over 75 schools and 20 organizations in Los Angeles, empowering youth to own their stories and achieve their dreams.For a transcript and more please visit: https://goodwaysinc.com/nonprofit-growth-with-richard-reyes/
33:07
E38 What's Next for The Nonprofit Sector with Trent Stamp
"There are a lot of organizations that are out there hoping for this Hail Mary from Mackenzie Scott, but they don't have any idea how to prepare for the Hail Mary and they don't know how to get the Hail Mary and they don't even necessarily have a plan with what to do with the Hail Mary."Trent Stamp joins to talk about the future of the nonprofit sector. Trent shares his views on good board meetings, big funders, and what's next for intergenerational programs.Highlights of this conversation with Trent StampExpanding to New York City with The Eisner FoundationGoing beyond building awareness for intergenerational programming and taking more actionChallenges in the sector post-covid: delivering services and getting donors to come back and supportThe impact of MacKenzie Scott
“How We Run” investigates the multi-faceted approach needed to run nonprofit organizations. We tackle topics like managing your board, fundraising, and measuring your impact. Each episode features an interview with a successful nonprofit director who shares their insight about running an organization.Hosted by:Julie Lacouture, founder Good Ways Inc.Lisa J. Baxter, Coleman Baxter AgencyTrent Stamp, The Eisner Foundation Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.