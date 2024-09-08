How We Run: Non-profit success stories

E38 What's Next for The Nonprofit Sector with Trent Stamp

"There are a lot of organizations that are out there hoping for this Hail Mary from Mackenzie Scott, but they don't have any idea how to prepare for the Hail Mary and they don't know how to get the Hail Mary and they don't even necessarily have a plan with what to do with the Hail Mary."Trent Stamp joins to talk about the future of the nonprofit sector. Trent shares his views on good board meetings, big funders, and what's next for intergenerational programs.Highlights of this conversation with Trent StampExpanding to New York City with The Eisner FoundationGoing beyond building awareness for intergenerational programming and taking more actionChallenges in the sector post-covid: delivering services and getting donors to come back and supportThe impact of MacKenzie Scott