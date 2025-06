About The Advocacy Podcast

The Advocacy Podcast explores the policies and regulations shaping Urgent Care. Hosted by Kristin Rastatter, Advocacy Manager at the Urgent Care Association, this podcast breaks down complex topics, like payment reform and healthcare access, into engaging, actionable conversations. Featuring expert guests and Urgent Care leaders, each episode highlights why these issues matter and how you can make an impact. Follow along and join the conversation to amplify the voice of Urgent Care.