Cannibals and Cannabis
With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, Harford County Sheriff, Jeffrey Gahler, sits down with special guest, Ed Norris, a former police commissioner and renowned law enforcement analyst. Together they dissect the potential impact the legalization of marijuana has on law enforcement, public safety, and the community at large. Prepare yourself for a chilling narrative as Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler invites Captain Andy Lane, a seasoned detective with an illustrious career, to recount his personal experience with a haunting homicide investigation involving cannibalism. This is a story that will grip you from start to finish, showcasing the resilience and dedication of those who strive to protect and serve.
Hosted by Harford County Sheriff, Jeff Gahler, "Into the Sheriff's Spotlight" aims to enlighten and engage viewers by delving into the realms of government affairs, current events, and true crime cases. With featured guests contributing their expertise, the show keeps audiences informed on critical matters impacting society, offering valuable insights and thought-provoking discussions. Join us for an informative and captivating exploration of the topics that shape our world.