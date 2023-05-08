Cannibals and Cannabis

With the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland, Harford County Sheriff, Jeffrey Gahler, sits down with special guest, Ed Norris, a former police commissioner and renowned law enforcement analyst. Together they dissect the potential impact the legalization of marijuana has on law enforcement, public safety, and the community at large. Prepare yourself for a chilling narrative as Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler invites Captain Andy Lane, a seasoned detective with an illustrious career, to recount his personal experience with a haunting homicide investigation involving cannibalism. This is a story that will grip you from start to finish, showcasing the resilience and dedication of those who strive to protect and serve.