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Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit

Free Law Project
Government
Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
Latest episode

405 episodes

  • United States v. Alan Lagunas

    09/24/2026 | 19 mins.
    United States v. Alan Lagunas

  • Reba Paul v. Richard Brattin

    09/24/2026 | 31 mins.
    Reba Paul v. Richard Brattin

  • United States v. Marquel Holmes

    09/24/2026 | 20 mins.
    United States v. Marquel Holmes

  • United States v. Omar Barrientos

    09/24/2026 | 26 mins.
    United States v. Omar Barrientos

  • Charlie Foster v. United States

    09/24/2026 | 21 mins.
    Charlie Foster v. United States
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About Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit
A chronological podcast of oral arguments with improved files and meta data. Hosted by Free Law Project through the CourtListener.com initiative. Not an official podcast.
Podcast website
Government

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