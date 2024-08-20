Holiday Scratch-Offs Net $2 Billion in Sales for Illinois Lottery
Dylan Sharkey from the Illinois Policy Institute joins Ray and Nick to look at the overwhelming popularity of holiday scratch-off lottery tickets and how the tax money that has been earmarked for schools and the Special Olympics could be diverted by politicians.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
6:13
Re-igniting American Patriotism in 2025
Brenda Hafera from The Heritage Foundation joins The Ray Stevens Show to talk about the unfortunate decline in patriotism across the country, the forces influencing people to lose faith in their country, and how we can change this trend in 2025.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
7:42
A Christmas Blessing from Father Keehan from Holy Family Parish in Inverness
The wonderful Fr. Terry Keehan joins Ray and Nick to reflect on the Christmas season and why it remains such an important time to be thankful and closes with a special Christmas prayer for WLS listenersSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
4:24
Mainstream Media Continues to Ignore Venezuelan Gangs Infiltrating Southern Border
Chris Plante, host of the Chris Plante Show, joins Ray and Nick to talk about why the mainstream news media has continued to ignore stories of takeovers by the notorious Venezuelan gang Tren De Aragua and the gaslighting of those who are trying to expose the truth.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
9:48
How Different Dyes and Additives Affect The Food We Eat
David Steinman, consumer advocate and investigative journalist, joins Ray and Nick to look at some of the food additives that could be banned from use by the FDA and the impact that they can have on our health.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.