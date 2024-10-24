The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And Dying

The Last Breath Ep 10 - Assisted Dying – 24-10-2024
Examining the experience of assisted dying. Karen Mansfield’s mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year and opted for an assisted death. Karen talks us through that experience. Palliative care nurse Archana Gaunder describes the lessons she learned from her first
experience caring for patient who’d decided on to go out on his own terms.
A statement from Hospice Waikato:
Fundamentally, Hospice Waikato exists to help patients live every moment, and treatment is focused on comfort and quality of life, rather than cure. If a patient decides to look into assisted dying, Hospice Waikato staff will provide them with a leaflet, outlining our involvement and giving them a website to visit to find out more information. The Patient will remain a hospice patient and our service delivery will not change. We will continue to provide the best possible care for our patients and their families and whānau, however, we will not be with the patient when they die and end of life interventions will not be carried out in our in-patient unit.
The Last Breath – Ep 9 - 16-10-2024
Kaiāwhina, Maori, Grief, Loss and the Love of a Good Dog.
In a wide ranging and deeply felt interview Hospice Waikato’s Kaiāwhina Honey Hireme-Smiler talks about her work supporting Maori patients and their whanau and her own experiences with grief and loss. There’s a perception among Maori that Hospice is a Pakeha thing, it’s not. Hospice is for everyone and accommodates all cultural needs. The next episode of the Last Breath Episode is about assisted dying and we start that discussion here with grief counsellor Maxine Exely who featured in episode 7. She talks about her experiences with assisted dying before turning to the subject of her own enduring grief.
The Last Breath – Ep 8 - 10-10-2024
There is a Crack in Everything, That's how the Light Gets In.
Episode 8 takes us to the coal face of death with palliative care nurse and educator Emily Fyfe and we leave no stone unturned as we examine the actualities of death. We talk about difficult deaths, good deaths, complex deaths and how all this effects the dying person and their families. What things cause the dying the most anxiety? Should children be included or excluded from the dying process? Emily explains medical terms, demystifies the language of death and talks about the drugs used to relieve pain, agitation and anxiety.
But first its the acting CEO of Hospice Waikato Susan Hassall. I was preparing to interview her about an unrelated matter when we started talking about grief. Fortunately I had the presence of mind to turn the recorder on and as Susan spoke about the loss of her husband James, she offered insight, wisdom, perspective and hope.
The Last Breath Ep 7 – 03-10-2024
A Woman is Like a Teabag, You Can’t tell How Strong She is Until You Put Her in Hot Water.
Maxine and her partner Callum were in their 30s and living their best lives when Callum was diagnosed with terminal cancer. In this episode Maxine Exely describes Calum’s death, the stages of grief, the challenges and the heartache while reflecting on the lessons that altered the course of her life in ways she didn’t anticipate.
The Last Breath Ep 6 – 26-09-2024
Carrie Rauber started out as a massage therapist before moving into administration. She talks about the emotional toll caring for the dying can take, the spiritual services Hospice offers and reminds us that we continue to evolve right up to our last breath.
Adam Bruce was a tradesman painter but at the mid point of his life wanted something more meaningful so he went back to school and trained to be counsellor. Now working at the frontline of patient care he talks about the experiences that have changed his perspectives and made him a better person
Hospice Waikato’s Director of Communications & Engagement Cherie McCleery reminds us that the free services Hospice offers depends on donations and community engagement and as with Adam, reflects on how working at Hospice has changed her life and shaped her into a better person.
