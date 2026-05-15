The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast

Join Sue Bowman, AHIMA's Senior Director of Coding, Policy & Compliance, as she chats with the Co-Chairs of the Future of Disease Classification in the United States Symposium, Dr. Chris Chute and Dr. Patrick Romano, about the event, the learnings from the sessions, and how the symposium hopes to help shape the future of how disease is coded and captured.Question's about today's episode? Email us at advocacy (at) AHIMA (dot) org. Music courtesy of IMUNO. Track Name: SarruTonin. Artist Name: Heston Mimms, IMUNO.