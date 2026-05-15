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The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast
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The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast

AHIMA Advocacy and Policy Team
GovernmentHealth & Wellness
The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast
Latest episode

15 episodes

  • The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast

    Unpacking Learnings from the Future of Disease Classification in the United States Symposium

    05/14/2026 | 26 mins.
    Join Sue Bowman, AHIMA's Senior Director of Coding, Policy & Compliance, as she chats with the Co-Chairs of the Future of Disease Classification in the United States Symposium, Dr. Chris Chute and Dr. Patrick Romano, about the event, the learnings from the sessions, and how the symposium hopes to help shape the future of how disease is coded and captured.Question's about today's episode? Email us at advocacy (at) AHIMA (dot) org. Music courtesy of IMUNO. Track Name: SarruTonin. Artist Name: Heston Mimms, IMUNO.
  • The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast

    Checking In on the MATCH IT Act During Patient ID Week

    05/07/2026 | 17 mins.
    Join Kate McFadyen, AHIMA's Senior Director of Government Affairs, as she chats with Congressman Bill Foster's (D-IL) Chief of Staff Samantha Warren. They chat about patient matching, the progress being made on the MATCH IT Act, and the importance of solving the patient ID crisis in healthcare. Question's about today's episode? Email us at advocacy (at) AHIMA (dot) org. Music courtesy of IMUNO. Track Name: SarruTonin. Artist Name: Heston Mimms, IMUNO.
  • The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast

    LIVE! From the 2026 AHIMA Advocacy Summit

    04/09/2026 | 31 mins.
    Join the AHIMA Policy & Government Affairs Team as they take you on the ground live from the 2026 AHIMA Advocacy Summit in Washington, DC. You'll hear from both the expert speakers who participated in Advocacy Summit and even your fellow AHIMA member as this episode gives you a small slice of the two day event. Question's about today's episode? Email us at advocacy (at) AHIMA (dot) org. Music courtesy of IMUNO. Track Name: SarruTonin. Artist Name: Heston Mimms, IMUNO.
  • The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast

    A Conversation with AHIMA CEO Dave Cella

    02/09/2026 | 14 mins.
    AHIMA Chief Public Policy and Impact Officer, Lauren Riplinger, sits down with AHIMA CEO Dave Cella to discuss the importance of advocacy and how AHIMA's work in Washington furthers the mission of AHIMA and strengthens the health information profession as a whole.

    Question's about today's episode? Email us at advocacy (at) AHIMA (dot) org.

    Music courtesy of IMUNO. Track Name: SarruTonin. Artist Name: Heston Mimms, IMUNO.
  • The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast

    Projecting 2026 in Health Information Policy

    01/12/2026 | 20 mins.
    Join the AHIMA Policy & Government Affairs team as they look ahead at the key policy questions in 2026, identify some hot-topics in each of their areas of expertise, and give advice to HI professionals on where their attention should be focused throughout the year.Question's about today's episode? Email us at advocacy (at) AHIMA (dot) org. Music courtesy of IMUNO. Track Name: SarruTonin. Artist Name: Heston Mimms, IMUNO.
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About The AHIMA HI-Five Policy Podcast
Join the AHIMA Advocacy & Policy team for a monthly exploration of five questions related to the happenings in Washington impacting health information professionals.
Podcast website
GovernmentHealth & Wellness

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