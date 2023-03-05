Technologically Speaking is a podcast series that delivers insightful, thought-provoking, and unscripted conversations about timely national security challenges... More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
NUSTL’s Bread and Butter
Host Deepak Saini is joined by Orly Amir, program manager for Radiological/Nuclear Response and Recovery (RNRR) at S&T’s National Urban Security Technology Laboratory (NUSTL). Orly, a proud New Yorker, explains how this research and development program boosts preparedness for communities of all sizes across our nation and reveals why she finds planning for disasters to be fulfilling rather than stressful. You’ll appreciate the importance of NUSTL’s role in enhancing first responder capabilities and learn about the successful tools, models, and guidance the RNRR program provides.
5/3/2023
30:17
Keeping Criminals Up at Night
Technologically Speaking spends some time with Shane Cullen, program manager for the Forensics and Criminal Investigations Program at S&T. Like last week’s guest Patty Wolfhope, Shane understands the unquestionable value and importance of S&T’s efforts to catch criminals on the dark web and beyond. In this second installment of our two-part series on digital forensics and child exploitation, Shane discusses the role these tools play in catching the criminals who commit unthinkable acts, as well as other applications of the technologies in investigations. He also delves into the ways artificial intelligence is streamlining the process of sifting through (sometimes disturbing or voluminous) data and how this protects investigators.
4/25/2023
24:26
Pain That Hurts and Pain That Alters
This episode discusses sensitive topics including violence against children. Listener discretion is strongly advised.
This is the first episode in a two-part series on how S&T is working to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse. Host John Verrico is joined by Patricia (Patty) Wolfhope, subject matter expert in digital forensic systems, for an eye-opening discussion of the scope of this insidious threat and why developing tools to enhance law enforcement effectiveness is a top priority for the Department. Though some of the descriptions of what takes place on the dark web are very dark indeed, audiences will also leave this episode more aware of how to recognize signs of online exploitation and sextortion. The second part of this two-part series features Patty’s colleague, Shane Cullen, who will delve deeper into additional aspects of S&T’s digital forensics portfolio.
4/18/2023
25:15
It’s Going to Be World Changing
Technologically Speaking sits down with Dr. Ann Cox, technical lead and subject matter expert in Cybersecurity and Quantum Information Science (QIS) at S&T. QIS, a disruptive phenomenon, is going to be like cell phones or the internet, according to Dr. Cox. She speaks with host Deepak Saini about the many ways that QIS is already affecting our world, and how S&T is preparing for the opportunities and challenges that QIS will bring in the future. From solving problems like limitations in MRIs, to changing the way governments secure their data—QIS will change the world
4/11/2023
23:22
The Power of Play
Hosts John Verrico and Deepak Saini sit down with S&T’s Chief Scientist, Dr. Sam Howerton, to pick his brain about all things science. Listen as Sam takes our hosts on a journey through a world of imagination and exploration as he shares his unique perspective. Sam discusses the ways scientists can help solve homeland security challenges, S&T’s role in the future, taking risks as an organization, and more. He also talks about what motivated him to pursue his career path and gives us a chemist’s explanation for why Nashville hot chicken is so good! This episode will change the way you think about science. You don’t want to miss it!
