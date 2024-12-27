Powered by RND
BorgenUdenFilter

Lars Trier Mogensen, Henrik Qvortrup, Podads
Hver uge leverer Lars Trier Mogensen og Henrik Qvortrup kontante analyser af dansk politik. Nu under navnet BorgenUdenFilter.
Government

Available Episodes

  • BorgenUdenFilter teaser
    Hver uge leverer Lars Trier Mogensen og Henrik Qvortrup kontante analyser af dansk politik. Nu under navnet 'BorgenUdenFilter', og den første episode kan du høre fredag d. 3. januar 2025. Godt nytår!
    2:46

About BorgenUdenFilter

Hver uge leverer Lars Trier Mogensen og Henrik Qvortrup kontante analyser af dansk politik. Nu under navnet BorgenUdenFilter.
