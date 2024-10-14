Powered by RND
Question Time

BBC Sounds
Topical debate, with political and media figures answering questions from the public. Hear each week's episode first on the Live News stream - Thursdays, 9pm.
  • London
    Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from London. On the panel, Labour's Lisa Nandy, Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg, UK in a Changing Europe's Anand Menon, journalist Mariella Frostrup, and author Rory Stewart
    --------  
    59:05
  • Trowbridge
    Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Trowbridge. On the panel, Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Conservatives' Harriett Baldwin, the Liberal Democrats' Daisy Cooper, and former NFU president Baroness Minette Batters
    --------  
    58:55
  • Basingstoke
    Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Basingstoke. On the panel, Labour's Jonathan Reynolds, the Conservatives' Damian Hinds, the Green Party's Ellie Chowns, CEO of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson, and historian and journalist Tim Stanley
    --------  
    58:45
  • Hartlepool
    Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Hartlepool. On the panel, Labour's Sarah Jones, The Conservatives' Matt Vickers, playwright and author Bonnie Greer, and political commentator Tim Montgomerie
    --------  
    59:00
  • Guildford
    Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Guildford. On the panel, Labour's Darren Jones, Conservative Andrew Griffith, Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson, entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter, and author and journalist Sir Craig Oliver.
    --------  
    59:16

