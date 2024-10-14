Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from London. On the panel, Labour's Lisa Nandy, Conservative Jacob Rees-Mogg, UK in a Changing Europe's Anand Menon, journalist Mariella Frostrup, and author Rory Stewart
59:05
Trowbridge
Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Trowbridge. On the panel, Labour's Nick Thomas-Symonds, the Conservatives' Harriett Baldwin, the Liberal Democrats' Daisy Cooper, and former NFU president Baroness Minette Batters
58:55
Basingstoke
Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Basingstoke. On the panel, Labour's Jonathan Reynolds, the Conservatives' Damian Hinds, the Green Party's Ellie Chowns, CEO of Octopus Energy Greg Jackson, and historian and journalist Tim Stanley
58:45
Hartlepool
Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Hartlepool. On the panel, Labour's Sarah Jones, The Conservatives' Matt Vickers, playwright and author Bonnie Greer, and political commentator Tim Montgomerie
59:00
Guildford
Fiona Bruce presents an hour of topical debate from Guildford. On the panel, Labour's Darren Jones, Conservative Andrew Griffith, Liberal Democrat Munira Wilson, entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter, and author and journalist Sir Craig Oliver.