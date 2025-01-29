How do I audit thee? Let me count the ways - with guest Ruelaine Stokes
It's the January 27th Lansing City Council meeting recap! The Council hosts auditors, finance department directors, developers, and board member wannabes. Our guest Ruelaine Stokes is Lansing's current Poet Laureate. Before recording she kindly gifted me a wonderful collection of Lansing poems: "My Secret Lansing". You can learn more about her at: https://www.ruelainestokes.com/
Learn more about city council at: https://www.lansingmi.gov/186/City-Council
--------
31:35
Spend a Dollar to Protect a Nickel - with guests Jerry and Shannon Norris
Thanks for joining for a listen about the second Lansing City Council meeting of the year. There's joy, heartbreak, evasion, and hair drama in the council chambers this January 13th. As well as discussions on sewer upgrades, human resources,
MLK group recognition, belabored trash fee debate, and diverse criticisms of Downtown Lansing Inc.
Our guests Jerry and Shannon operate the fantastic eastside Lansing community resource center - the Fledge - learn more at: https://thefledge.com/
Learn more about city council at: https://www.lansingmi.gov/186/City-Council
--------
29:57
Covid Killed the Bow Tie - with guest Chris Swope
Thanks for joining for a listen about the first Lansing City Council meeting of the new year! There’s an internal council election with several rounds of voting, seven public comments, and our best dressed guest yet - Clerk Chris Swope!
--------
22:56
New Vision Now - with guest MC Rothhorn
T’was the last Lansing City Council meeting of the year! Special guest MC Rothhorn, a member of the Michigan Redistricting Commission, provides his perspective on development plans for Lansing. We have a good time trying to find common ground between current council happenings and the wobbly world of Harry Potter. Thank you Lansing Public Media Center for allowing us to record at your studio, and thank you for listening!
Lansing City Council website: https://www.lansingmi.gov/1212/Council-Committee-Meetings
Lansing Public Media Center: https://lansingmedia.myturn.com/library/
New Vision Lansing: https://www.gentilozzi.com/new-vision (not updated to include all five properties)
Lansing State Journal article about it: https://www.lansingstatejournal.com/story/news/2024/12/16/new-vision-brownfield-funding-downtown-lansing-skyscraper-council/77036257007/
Simtob developers: https://simtob.co/
--------
29:16
Shared Senator Birthdays - with guest Bob Peña
Join us for a recapturing of the excitement at the Lansing Michigan City Council Meeting on Monday, December 2nd, 2024. Special guest Bob Peña, Ingham County Commissioner, discusses some differences between the way the city and the county are governed. Housing, transportation, and budgets, oh my! Thanks for listening!