How do I audit thee? Let me count the ways - with guest Ruelaine Stokes

It's the January 27th Lansing City Council meeting recap! The Council hosts auditors, finance department directors, developers, and board member wannabes. Our guest Ruelaine Stokes is Lansing's current Poet Laureate. Before recording she kindly gifted me a wonderful collection of Lansing poems: "My Secret Lansing". You can learn more about her at: https://www.ruelainestokes.com/ Learn more about city council at: https://www.lansingmi.gov/186/City-Council