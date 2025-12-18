Open app
Mike Thompson
  • Snollygoster

    Poll shows glimmer of hope for Ohio Democrats

    12/18/2025 | 21 mins.

    A new poll from Emerson College in Boston shows some interesting trends that likely give Ohio Democrats hope and give Republicans pause.

  • Snollygoster

    Nationwide Arena makeover could cost taxpayers

    12/11/2025 | 23 mins.

    The public authority that owns the arena says it needs 400 million dollars—more than double the original cost—to renovate it. And it’s looking for taxpayers to pick up much of the tab.

  • Snollygoster

    What Ohio's governor race will look like without Tim Ryan

    11/25/2025 | 12 mins.

    Tim Ryan, the former congressman, former presidential candidate and former U.S. Senate candidate said he will not run for governor.

  • Snollygoster

    Debate over releasing the Epstein Files ends

    11/20/2025 | 12 mins.

    President Trump campaigned on releasing the Epstein files and then refused to do so. He tried hard to persuade Congress to drop its demand to release them, but he failed. Then, the president reversed course and told Republicans in Congress to vote to release the files.

  • Snollygoster

    Lessons from Democrats’ success in the fall election

    11/13/2025 | 19 mins.

    To examine the implications of the Democrats’ wins and look at how Ohioans voted on higher taxes for government services, we welcome our panel of experts: Statehouse reporters Laura Bischoff, of the USA Today Ohio Bureau, and Jo Ingles, of Ohio Public Radio, as well as Democrat Jo Mas and Republican Mike Miller.

Snollygoster

Snollygoster takes an in-depth look at politics in Ohio. Each week we dig into the top political stories in Columbus and Ohio and explore national stories that impact the state by talking with politicians, reporters and other news-makers. (In case you're wondering, a "snollygoster" is a shrewd and unprincipled politician.)Listen to Snollygoster on the WOSU Public Media mobile app or wherever you get your podcasts.
