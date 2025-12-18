Poll shows glimmer of hope for Ohio Democrats
12/18/2025 | 21 mins.
A new poll from Emerson College in Boston shows some interesting trends that likely give Ohio Democrats hope and give Republicans pause.
Nationwide Arena makeover could cost taxpayers
12/11/2025 | 23 mins.
The public authority that owns the arena says it needs 400 million dollars—more than double the original cost—to renovate it. And it’s looking for taxpayers to pick up much of the tab.
What Ohio's governor race will look like without Tim Ryan
11/25/2025 | 12 mins.
Tim Ryan, the former congressman, former presidential candidate and former U.S. Senate candidate said he will not run for governor.
Debate over releasing the Epstein Files ends
11/20/2025 | 12 mins.
President Trump campaigned on releasing the Epstein files and then refused to do so. He tried hard to persuade Congress to drop its demand to release them, but he failed. Then, the president reversed course and told Republicans in Congress to vote to release the files.
Lessons from Democrats’ success in the fall election
11/13/2025 | 19 mins.
To examine the implications of the Democrats’ wins and look at how Ohioans voted on higher taxes for government services, we welcome our panel of experts: Statehouse reporters Laura Bischoff, of the USA Today Ohio Bureau, and Jo Ingles, of Ohio Public Radio, as well as Democrat Jo Mas and Republican Mike Miller.
Snollygoster