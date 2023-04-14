A podcast about cybersecurity, technology and innovation issues in the military. More
Cyber Legal
In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle chat with CAPT Pete Pascucci on all things cyber legal. Does cyber legal handle defensive AND offensive cyber? What is an authority? When should you involve your cyber legal team? We answer all of this and more, plus we managed the maximum amount of fun with the minimum amount of billable hours.
Book recommendation: https://www.amazon.com/Tubes-Andrew-Blum-audiobook/dp/B00870FL4A/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=tubes+a+journey&qid=1685661250&sr=8-1
https://www.amazon.com/Tallinn-Manual-International-Applicable-Operations/dp/1316630374/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=tallinn+manual&qid=1685661314&s=audible&sr=1-1&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.006c50ae-5d4c-4777-9bc0-4513d670b6bc
Podcast recommendations:
https://www.lawfareblog.com/topic/cyberlaw-podcast
https://www.nationalsecuritylawpodcast.com/
Cyber news sites:
https://www.lawfareblog.com/
https://www.thecipherbrief.com/
6/9/2023
59:10
War-Winning Software
In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle are joined by special guest Bryon Kroger and discuss cATO and cRMF, UX design and investing in the right practices and career paths.
Rise8 Origin Story: https://rise8.us/resources/rise8-origin-story
Prodacity event: https://rise8.us/events/prodacity
Lean Enterprise: How High Performance Organizations Innovate at Scale 1st Edition, Kindle Edition: https://www.amazon.com/Lean-Enterprise-Performance-Organizations-Innovate-ebook/dp/B08DDK2X52/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1684441037&sr=8-3
5/26/2023
1:04:48
Reaction Cast: Universal LLM Jailbreak
In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle discuss LLM jailbreaks, the Flipper0 getting banned from Amazon, the leak that has been part of national news, and an asset key thief vuln in google cloud.
LLM Jailbreak article: https://adversa.ai/blog/universal-llm-jailbreak-chatgpt-gpt-4-bard-bing-anthropic-and-beyond/
Marine Squad defeats AI:
https://taskandpurpose.com/news/marines-ai-paul-scharre/
https://www.c4isrnet.com/cyber/2023/04/26/zero-trust-could-have-limited-pentagon-leak-navy-cto-says/
Flipper0 - https://flipperzero.one/
Banned by Amazon - https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/flipper-zero-banned-by-amazon-for-being-a-card-skimming-device-/#:~:text=Amazon%20has%20banned%20the%20sale,as%20a%20card%2Dskimming%20device
Asset Key Thief:
https://engineering.sada.com/asset-key-thief-disclosure-cfae4f1778b6
5/8/2023
55:12
Charlie and the Software Factory
In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle are joined by special guests Lieutenant Colonels Charlie Bahk and Sam Gray. They talk about software development and the newly announced Marine Corps Software Factory.
https://tanzu.vmware.com/software-factory
4/14/2023
52:29
GitHub Private Key Exposure, Ukraine, Better help privacy
In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle discuss GitHub exposing it’s private key, the Ukraine Software Warrior Brigade and better help sharing personal user data.
GitHub Priv Key: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/githubcom-rotates-its-exposed-private-ssh-key/
Ukraine Software Warrier Brigade:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraines-deadly-computer-science-brigade-russia-invasion-drone-engineer-software-wartime-weaponry-production-e0643979
Ukraine from google:
https://blog.google/threat-analysis-group/fog-of-war-how-the-ukraine-conflict-transformed-the-cyber-threat-landscape/amp/
Better help:
https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/blog/2023/03/ftc-says-online-counseling-service-betterhelp-pushed-people-handing-over-health-information-broke