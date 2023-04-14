Cyber Legal

In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle chat with CAPT Pete Pascucci on all things cyber legal. Does cyber legal handle defensive AND offensive cyber? What is an authority? When should you involve your cyber legal team? We answer all of this and more, plus we managed the maximum amount of fun with the minimum amount of billable hours. Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix (Now verified!) Follow MARFORCYBER & MCCOG on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Leave your review on Apple Podcasts. Links: Book recommendation: https://www.amazon.com/Tubes-Andrew-Blum-audiobook/dp/B00870FL4A/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=tubes+a+journey&qid=1685661250&sr=8-1 https://www.amazon.com/Tallinn-Manual-International-Applicable-Operations/dp/1316630374/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=tallinn+manual&qid=1685661314&s=audible&sr=1-1&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.006c50ae-5d4c-4777-9bc0-4513d670b6bc Podcast recommendations: https://www.lawfareblog.com/topic/cyberlaw-podcast https://www.nationalsecuritylawpodcast.com/ Cyber news sites: https://www.lawfareblog.com/ https://www.thecipherbrief.com/