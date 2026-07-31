In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John, Rich, and Kyle sit down with General Tim Haugh, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), the 19th Director of NSA and 4th Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, for a wide-ranging conversation on the future of American cyber power. The general makes his case for keeping the dual hat, takes on the CSIS and FDD reports calling for an independent cyber service, and explains why Cyber Command 2.0, built on lessons from SOCOM’s post-9/11 maturation, gets the nation to better outcomes faster. The conversation moves from his proposal for a specialized court to accelerate industry takedowns of adversary infrastructure, to why agentic AI is about to create identity problems at a scale we’ve never seen, to whether a service with no enlisted personnel could ever actually work. Along the way, Haugh reflects on leading the two very different cultures of NSA and CYBERCOM, life after 34 years in uniform, and the advice he’d give his second lieutenant self. If you want to hear how one of the most consequential leaders in the cyber community thinks about the decisions shaping the force right now, this is the one.

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Links:

60 Minutes (Haugh on China / critical infrastructure, 12 Oct 2025):

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/china-hacking-us-critical-infrastructure-retired-general-tim-haugh-warns-60-minutes-transcript/

USCYBERCOM 2024 Posture Statement:

https://www.cybercom.mil/Media/News/Article/3739700/posture-statement-of-general-timothy-d-haugh-2024/

DefenseScoop - "We want to be at mastery" (Feb 2025):

https://defensescoop.com/2025/02/20/cybercom-wants-more-consistent-readiness-approach-across-services/

DefenseScoop - CYBERCOM 2.0 House briefing (Feb 2025):

https://defensescoop.com/2025/02/12/cybercom-2-0-model-house-lawmakers-receive-first-briefing/

FDD - Implementing CYBERCOM 2.0 Should Not Postpone Establishing a Cyber Force (Apr 2026):

https://www.fdd.org/analysis/2026/04/23/implementing-cybercom-2-0-should-not-postpone-establishing-a-cyber-force/

Air & Space Forces - Former CYBERCOM commanders urge caution on a separate service (Dec 2025):

https://www.airandspaceforces.com/former-cybercom-commanders-new-military-cyber-service/

Yale Jackson School Blue Center Senior Fellow announcement:

https://jackson.yale.edu/news/general-timothy-haugh-named-blue-center-senior-fellow/

Ballistic Ventures Strategic Advisor announcement (Jul 2025):

https://ballisticventures.com/former-nsa-director-and-commander-of-u-s-cyber-command-gen-timothy-d-haugh-joins-ballistic-ventures-as-strategic-advisor/

CISA Joint Advisory AA24-038A - Volt Typhoon:

https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/cybersecurity-advisories/aa24-038a

Air Force Biography:

https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/1286007/timothy-d-haugh/