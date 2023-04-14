Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Phoenix Cast
Task Force Phoenix
A podcast about cybersecurity, technology and innovation issues in the military.
Government
  • Cyber Legal
    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle chat with CAPT Pete Pascucci on all things cyber legal.  Does cyber legal handle defensive AND offensive cyber?  What is an authority?  When should you involve your cyber legal team?  We answer all of this and more, plus we managed the maximum amount of fun with the minimum amount of billable hours. Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix (Now verified!) Follow MARFORCYBER & MCCOG on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Leave your review on Apple Podcasts. Links: Book recommendation:  https://www.amazon.com/Tubes-Andrew-Blum-audiobook/dp/B00870FL4A/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=tubes+a+journey&qid=1685661250&sr=8-1 https://www.amazon.com/Tallinn-Manual-International-Applicable-Operations/dp/1316630374/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=tallinn+manual&qid=1685661314&s=audible&sr=1-1&ufe=app_do%3Aamzn1.fos.006c50ae-5d4c-4777-9bc0-4513d670b6bc Podcast recommendations: https://www.lawfareblog.com/topic/cyberlaw-podcast https://www.nationalsecuritylawpodcast.com/ Cyber news sites: https://www.lawfareblog.com/ https://www.thecipherbrief.com/
    6/9/2023
    59:10
  • War-Winning Software
    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle are joined by special guest Bryon Kroger and discuss cATO and cRMF, UX design and investing in the right practices and career paths. Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix (Now verified!) Follow MARFORCYBER & MCCOG on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Leave your review on Apple Podcasts. Links: Rise8 Origin Story: https://rise8.us/resources/rise8-origin-story Prodacity event:  https://rise8.us/events/prodacity Lean Enterprise: How High Performance Organizations Innovate at Scale 1st Edition, Kindle Edition: https://www.amazon.com/Lean-Enterprise-Performance-Organizations-Innovate-ebook/dp/B08DDK2X52/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1684441037&sr=8-3
    5/26/2023
    1:04:48
  • Reaction Cast: Universal LLM Jailbreak
    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle discuss LLM jailbreaks, the Flipper0 getting banned from Amazon, the leak that has been part of national news, and an asset key thief vuln in google cloud. Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix (Now verified!) Follow MARFORCYBER & MCCOG on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Leave your review on Apple Podcasts. Links: LLM Jailbreak article: https://adversa.ai/blog/universal-llm-jailbreak-chatgpt-gpt-4-bard-bing-anthropic-and-beyond/ Marine Squad defeats AI: https://taskandpurpose.com/news/marines-ai-paul-scharre/ https://www.c4isrnet.com/cyber/2023/04/26/zero-trust-could-have-limited-pentagon-leak-navy-cto-says/ Flipper0 - https://flipperzero.one/ Banned by Amazon - https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/technology/flipper-zero-banned-by-amazon-for-being-a-card-skimming-device-/#:~:text=Amazon%20has%20banned%20the%20sale,as%20a%20card%2Dskimming%20device Asset Key Thief: https://engineering.sada.com/asset-key-thief-disclosure-cfae4f1778b6
    5/8/2023
    55:12
  • Charlie and the Software Factory
    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle are joined by special guests Lieutenant Colonels Charlie Bahk and Sam Gray.  They talk about software development and the newly announced Marine Corps Software Factory. Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix (Now verified!) Follow MARFORCYBER & MCCOG on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Leave your review on Apple Podcasts. Links: https://tanzu.vmware.com/software-factory
    4/14/2023
    52:29
  • GitHub Private Key Exposure, Ukraine, Better help privacy
    In this episode of Phoenix Cast, hosts John and Kyle discuss GitHub exposing it’s private key, the Ukraine Software Warrior Brigade and better help sharing personal user data. Share your thoughts with us on Twitter: @USMC_TFPhoenix (Now verified!) Follow MARFORCYBER & MCCOG on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube. Leave your review on Apple Podcasts. Links: GitHub Priv Key:  https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/githubcom-rotates-its-exposed-private-ssh-key/ Ukraine Software Warrier Brigade: https://www.wsj.com/articles/ukraines-deadly-computer-science-brigade-russia-invasion-drone-engineer-software-wartime-weaponry-production-e0643979 Ukraine from google: https://blog.google/threat-analysis-group/fog-of-war-how-the-ukraine-conflict-transformed-the-cyber-threat-landscape/amp/ Better help: https://www.ftc.gov/business-guidance/blog/2023/03/ftc-says-online-counseling-service-betterhelp-pushed-people-handing-over-health-information-broke
    4/6/2023
    35:01

About Phoenix Cast

A podcast about cybersecurity, technology and innovation issues in the military.
