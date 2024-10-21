A Supreme Court Term "For the Ages" (w/ Dahlia Lithwick, Michael Podhorzer, and Alex Aronson)
In this final (bonus) episode of Grave Injustice, Lisa Graves is joined by three top legal experts to discuss the latest term of the U.S. Supreme Court which saw the court's six right-wing appointees shelter Trump for his crimes and bestow new, almost king-like powers on the executive, uphold flagrant racial gerrymandering, and upend a long-standing legal doctrine that has major implications for the federal government's authority in keeping our air and water clean, our food and drugs safe, our environment protected, and so much more. Dahlia Lithwick, who covers the courts for Slate magazine and hosts the podcast Amicus; Michael Podhorzer, senior advisor to the AFL-CIO, Founder of the Analyst Institute and the Research Collaborative, and author of the Substack "Weekend Reading;" and Alex Aronson, director of the legal advocacy organization Court Accountability and former chief counsel to Senator Sheldon Whitehouse; all join Lisa to share their insights on the term and the state of the US judiciary.
Presidential “Immunity” and Creeping Authoritarianism
Trump v. The United States is about presidential immunity — the idea that a president is immune from prosecution for their actions as president even after they leave office. The Supreme Court of the United States is weighing whether or not the president can get away with say…inciting a violent insurrection or conspiring to overturn his own presidential election. Listen to understand why even hearing this case is a gift to the criminally convicted, twice impeached former president, Donald J. Trump, and what it would mean for the Supreme Court to even partially accept his lawyer's argument of "absolute immunity."Glenn Kirschner, former US prosecutor, MSNBC/NBC legal analyst and host of Justice Matters; and Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens United and Let America Vote, join Lisa Graves for this episode.
Small Fish Case Masks Billionaire Backer’s White Whale
Earlier this year, the Supreme Court heard a case that, on its face, is about fishermen who disagree with a government fee. But behind it is a group of billionaires led by one of the richest men in America. This episode will explain how they propped up this case and why, if the Supreme Court takes their bait, it could destroy a foundational legal doctrine that helps government agencies keep giant corporations in check. The stakes in this seemingly small fish case could not be bigger. In this episode, you'll hear from: Christopher Leonard, investigate journalist and author of Kochland: The Secret History of Koch Industries and Corporate Power in AmericaDavid Doniger, Senior Attorney, Natural Resources Defense Council Nancy MacLean, American historian and author of Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right's Stealth Plan for AmericaSenator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) Grave Injustice is a production of COURIER and Court Accountability. Our show is hosted by Lisa Graves and produced by Devin Moroney with writing from Jared Downing. It is supervised by RC Di Mezzo with support from COURIER's Kyle Tharp, Danielle Strasburger, and Lucy Ritzmann. Original music is by Via Mardot. Danielle DelPlato created the show's cover art.
The Rollback and Ongoing Threats to Voting Rights
Back in October of 2023, The US Supreme Court heard a case involving an electoral map that has been proven in a court of law to be racist. That was in Alexander v. South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP. Since the nation's highest court failed to deliver an expedited ruling in, South Carolinians are going into the 2024 election with this racially gerrymandered map. The consequences of a ruling in this case could not only change the course of the 2024 election, but it could undermine democracy itself. Listen as we explore a decades long effort to chip away at the 14th amendment and the Voting Rights Act in an effort to strip minority communities of their political power.
Should Violent Domestic Abusers Be Allowed to Possess Guns?
The US Supreme Court will soon be deciding if violent domestic abusers can legally own and possess guns. Unfortunately, you read that right… The defendant in the case United States v. Rahimi is clearly a violent individual. In 2020, a judge issued a restraining order against him on behalf of his ex-girlfriend after he threw her onto the pavement of a parking lot, dragged her into his car, and then shot at a bystander he noticed nearby. The restraining order barred him from possessing firearms. Still, he carried out five different shootings around Arlington, Texas. After all that, cops searched his home, found guns and ammo that he wasn't supposed to have, pressed charges, and Rahimi was convicted.It was an open and shut case - until it wasn't. Listen to find out how the Supreme Court kicked the door open for a violent individual such as Rahimi to potentially legally own and possess guns. In this episode you'll hear from: Ruth Glenn, survivor and President, Survivor Justice ActionShira Feldman, Director of Constitutional Litigation, Brady UnitedKelly Roskam, Director of Law and Policy, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence SolutionsDominic Erdozain, author, One Nation Under Guns: How Gun Culture Distorts Our History and Threatens Our DemocracyAngela Ferrell-Zabala, Moms Demand ActionGrave Injustice is a production of COURIER and Court Accountability. Our show is produced by Devin Moroney, written by Jared Downing, and supervised by RC Di Mezzo with support from COURIER's Kyle Tharp, Danielle Strasburger, and Lucy Ritzmann. Original music is by Via Mardot. Danielle DelPlato created the show's cover art.
The makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court and the cases they are hearing are no accident – right-wing political groups and billionaire zealots have played the long game to shape America’s judicial system in their image. Lisa Graves, a legal expert who has carefully tracked these actors for decades, reveals the dark money and special interests behind the cases manufactured for the Court. With decisions imminent, the Supreme Court could deliver more blows to reproductive freedom, voting rights, the government's ability to tackle critical issues such as consumer protection and climate change, and more. Follow this season of Grave Injustice to understand what’s really behind these cases – and what's at stake.