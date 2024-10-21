Should Violent Domestic Abusers Be Allowed to Possess Guns?

The US Supreme Court will soon be deciding if violent domestic abusers can legally own and possess guns. Unfortunately, you read that right… The defendant in the case United States v. Rahimi is clearly a violent individual. In 2020, a judge issued a restraining order against him on behalf of his ex-girlfriend after he threw her onto the pavement of a parking lot, dragged her into his car, and then shot at a bystander he noticed nearby. The restraining order barred him from possessing firearms. Still, he carried out five different shootings around Arlington, Texas. After all that, cops searched his home, found guns and ammo that he wasn't supposed to have, pressed charges, and Rahimi was convicted.It was an open and shut case - until it wasn't. Listen to find out how the Supreme Court kicked the door open for a violent individual such as Rahimi to potentially legally own and possess guns. In this episode you'll hear from: Ruth Glenn, survivor and President, Survivor Justice ActionShira Feldman, Director of Constitutional Litigation, Brady UnitedKelly Roskam, Director of Law and Policy, Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence SolutionsDominic Erdozain, author, One Nation Under Guns: How Gun Culture Distorts Our History and Threatens Our DemocracyAngela Ferrell-Zabala, Moms Demand ActionGrave Injustice is a production of COURIER and Court Accountability. Our show is produced by Devin Moroney, written by Jared Downing, and supervised by RC Di Mezzo with support from COURIER's Kyle Tharp, Danielle Strasburger, and Lucy Ritzmann. Original music is by Via Mardot. Danielle DelPlato created the show's cover art.