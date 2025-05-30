About Grave Injustice

The makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court and the cases they are hearing are no accident – right-wing political groups and billionaire zealots have played the long game to shape America’s judicial system in their image. Lisa Graves, a legal expert who has carefully tracked these actors for decades, reveals the dark money and special interests behind the cases manufactured for the Court. With decisions imminent, the Supreme Court could deliver more blows to reproductive freedom, voting rights, the government's ability to tackle critical issues such as consumer protection and climate change, and more. Follow this season of Grave Injustice to understand what’s really behind these cases – and what's at stake.