Podcasts
Government
Visa Vibes
Visa Vibes
Visa Vibes
Visa Vibes Podcast, Your Weekly Pulse on U.S. Immigration News and Trends. Breaking down employment-based immigration with expert insights & chill vibes.
Government
Visa Vibes Episode 1 - H-1B Myths and Truths
Breakdown of H-1B Visa and the many myths and misconceptions that surrounds it.
--------
25:44
About Visa Vibes
Visa Vibes Podcast, Your Weekly Pulse on U.S. Immigration News and Trends. Breaking down employment-based immigration with expert insights & chill vibes.
