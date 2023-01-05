Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood

Where Policy Meets Practice, Public Administrators Who Make Government Work, and Work For All. More
Human Capital Challenges Facing City and County Governments with Peggy Merriss (GCCMA)
In this episode, we welcome Peggy Merriss, Executive Director of Georgia City/County Management Association (GCCMA), former City Manager of Decatur, Georgia, and Academy Fellow, to discuss the human capital challenges facing local governments, lessons learned from the pandemic, and best practices to recruit and retain qualified individuals.
5/1/2023
31:59
Guidance on Steps to Measure and Improve Organizational Health and Performance with John Kamensky
In this episode, we welcome John Kamensky, former chair of the Academy's Executive Organizational Management Standing Panel and Academy Fellow, to discuss the new OMB guidance on Organizational Health and Performance, the Academy's work in this area, and advice for agencies moving forward on this guidance.
4/24/2023
30:06
The Role of the Army Corps of Engineers in Environmental Management and Stewardship with Gen. Gerry Galloway (Army Corps of Engineers)
In this episode, we welcome Gen. Gerry Galloway, Retired Brigadier General of the US Army, Emeritus Professor of Engineering at the University of Maryland College Park, and Academy Fellow, to discuss the Army Corps of Engineers' role in stewarding natural resources, how they convene and collaborate with all stakeholders, and how lessons learned from water resources can be applied to broader natural resource issues.
4/17/2023
31:08
Protecting the Nation's Fish and Wildlife with Dr. Mamie Parker (Fmr. US Fish and Wildlife Service))
In this episode, we welcome Dr. Mamie Parker, former Head of Fisheries and Assistant Director at the US Fish and Wildlife Service, current Consultant at Ecologix Group, and Academy Fellow, to discuss promoting women in STEM Careers, balancing management of natural resources with the needs of today and the future, and the complex network of partnerships needed to successfully steward these resources.
4/10/2023
29:47
The Coast Guard's Role in Protecting Maritime Resources with Adm. Thad Allen (US Coast Guard)
On this episode, we welcome Adm. Thad Allen, Former 23rd Commandant of the US Coast Guard, Senior Advisor at Hudson Analytics, and Academy Fellow, to discuss what the Coast Guard has learned about the sustainability of the marine environment, how climate change affects the Coast Guard's protection of fisheries, and how the Coast Guard works with many domestic and international partners to accomplish its missions.