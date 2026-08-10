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Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood

National Academy of Public Administration
GovernmentNews
Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood
Latest episode

310 episodes

  • Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood

    The Ten Texas Traits of Good Government with Alan Bojorquez and Academy Fellow Dr. Howard Balanoff

    08/10/2026 | 25 mins.
    James-Christian Blockwood interviews Academy Fellow Dr. Howard Balanoff of the William P. Hobby Center for Public Service at Texas State University and municipal attorney Alan Bojorquez about defining “good government” amid declining public trust and growing conflict at even local meetings. 
    We learn about the value of the "Ten Texas Traits of Good Government": Good Government is Respectful, Responsive, Effective, Transparent, Competent, Ethical, Lawful, Innovative, Fiscally Sound, and Accountable.

    00:00 Qualified Leaders Matter
    01:06 Defining Good Government
    02:31 Ethics and Competence
    03:44 Trust and Public Cynicism
    06:46 Ten Texas Traits
    09:08 Traits Explained
    14:07 Training Elected Officials
    15:08 Advice for Newcomers
    18:44 Personal Commitments
    21:43 Transparency and Engagement

    Check out the 10 Texas Traits here: https://texasmunicipallawyers.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Ten-Texas-Traits-of-Good-Gov.pdf
    Management Matters is a presentation of the National Academy of Public Administration produced by Lizzie Alwan and Matt Hampton and edited by Matt Hampton. 
    Support the Podcast Today at: donate@napawash.org or 202-347-3190
    Episode music: Hope by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
    Follow us on YouTube for clips and more: @NAPAWASH_YT
  • Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood

    Trust and National Security: What Being American Means at Home and Abroad, with Ambassador Joe Westphal and former FBI Executive Lauren Anderson

    07/27/2026 | 27 mins.
    Host James-Christian Blockwood interviews Ambassador Joe Westphal and former senior FBI executive Lauren Anderson about how national security has evolved from the Cold War through 9/11 to today’s interconnected threats, including terrorism, geopolitical shifts, and emerging technologies. Both warn that global changes, partner uncertainty, polarization, and reduced information sharing can make the U.S. less safe, alongside a loss of government expertise and strained diplomacy. 

    01:55 How Security Has Changed
    03:17 Collaboration And Trust
    05:11 Today’s Threat Landscape
    09:11 Eroding Trust And Expertise
    15:09 Rebuilding Trust
    18:49 Listening And Self Correction
    21:39 Serving Above Politics
    23:02 Advice For Next Generation
    26:16 Checks And Balances

    Management Matters is a presentation of the National Academy of Public Administration produced by Lizzie Alwan and Matt Hampton and edited by Matt Hampton. 
    Support the Podcast Today at: donate@napawash.org or 202-347-3190
    Episode music: Hope by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
    Follow us on YouTube for clips and more: @NAPAWASH_YT
  • Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood

    CROSSOVER: Management Matters x Governance Matters with Raphael Sonenshein: Changes, Charters and the Constitution

    07/13/2026 | 31 mins.
    In this special Crossover episode with Governance Matters, James-Christian Blockwood is joined by Raphe Sonenshein, President and CEO of the the Haynes Foundation.
    We're focused on local government charters as “local constitutions” that can be changed more easily, and impact people more immediately, than the U.S. Constitution.
    Management Matters is a presentation of the National Academy of Public Administration produced by Lizzie Alwan and Matt Hampton and edited by Matt Hampton. 
    Support the Podcast Today at: donate@napawash.org or 202-347-3190
    Episode music: Hope by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
    Follow us on YouTube for clips and more: @NAPAWASH_YT
  • Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood

    "The Future of Public Service" at Celebrating the American Public Servant with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass

    06/29/2026 | 25 mins.
    It's a special “Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood” episode featuring highlights from the Academy’s Celebration of the American Public Servant 250 Gala at the Library of Congress during America’s 250th anniversary, including a Future of Public Service panel with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass, and remarks from Senator Tammy Duckworth
    Sen. Duckworth shares a combat story about a young door gunner, Kurt, using it as a metaphor for public servants who “stand the perimeter” by showing up daily despite limited glamour or pay. 
    Mayor Bowser discusses serving D.C.’s residents and improving the city through neighborhood-level engagement and school recovery outcomes. Chief Bass calls for earlier character and citizenship education, a national effort to improve the narrative of service, and broader support for military recruitment. IG Horowitz describes motivation rooted in immigrant family history, rule of law, prosecuting police corruption, and nonpartisan oversight.

    01:12 Sen. Duckworth and the "Standing the Perimeter" Message
    05:41 Panel Begins and Introductions
    06:02 Mayor Bowser on Why She Serves
    07:45 Chief Bass on Why She Served
    09:46 IG Horowitz Why Accountability Matters
    13:48 Mayor Bowser on Trust and Community Change
    17:10 Making Service Appeal to Youth
    20:26 Next 250 Years Takeaways
  • Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood

    Merit- and Skills-Based Hiring and What's Next For Government Workforce Management with Fellow Steve Krauss and Gabe Menchaca of the Niskanen Center

    06/15/2026 | 29 mins.
    Host James-Christian Blockwood discusses government performance and HR systems with Gabe Menchaca of the Niskanen Center and Academy Fellow and Government HR expert Steve Krauss. 
    Menchaca summarizes a Niskanen-Academy study describing wide variation in state civil service models, limited scholarship on state HR, and mixed early results from skills-based hiring due to assessment and measurement bottlenecks and inconsistent time-to-hire metrics. 
    Kraussand Menchaca distinguish nonpartisan hiring from competition-based merit and argue modern merit depends on valid skills assessments. Krauss emphasizes strategic workforce planning, job architecture, skills frameworks, and HR IT modernization, citing initiatives like HR 2.0, USA Hire modernization, online retirement, and more.

    00:36 HR Systems Overview
    01:19 State HR Study Findings
    05:43 Strategic Workforce Planning
    08:47 Merit Versus Skills Hiring
    13:58 Reimagining Federal HR
    17:59 Job Architecture And Classification
    19:16 Modernizing HR IT Systems
    21:48 Bipartisan Reform Lessons
    25:54 Incremental Wins And Big Changes
    Management Matters is a presentation of the National Academy of Public Administration produced by Lizzie Alwan and Matt Hampton and edited by Matt Hampton. 
    Support the Podcast Today at: donate@napawash.org or 202-347-3190
    Episode music: Hope by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
    Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
    Follow us on YouTube for clips and more: @NAPAWASH_YT
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About Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood
Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood brings together government and private sector leaders for in-depth conversations about the big issues impacting public service, government and more. A podcast of the National Academy of Public Administration.
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