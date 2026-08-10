Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood
310 episodes
The Ten Texas Traits of Good Government with Alan Bojorquez and Academy Fellow Dr. Howard Balanoff08/10/2026 | 25 mins.James-Christian Blockwood interviews Academy Fellow Dr. Howard Balanoff of the William P. Hobby Center for Public Service at Texas State University and municipal attorney Alan Bojorquez about defining “good government” amid declining public trust and growing conflict at even local meetings.
We learn about the value of the "Ten Texas Traits of Good Government": Good Government is Respectful, Responsive, Effective, Transparent, Competent, Ethical, Lawful, Innovative, Fiscally Sound, and Accountable.
00:00 Qualified Leaders Matter
01:06 Defining Good Government
02:31 Ethics and Competence
03:44 Trust and Public Cynicism
06:46 Ten Texas Traits
09:08 Traits Explained
14:07 Training Elected Officials
15:08 Advice for Newcomers
18:44 Personal Commitments
21:43 Transparency and Engagement
Check out the 10 Texas Traits here: https://texasmunicipallawyers.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/07/Ten-Texas-Traits-of-Good-Gov.pdf
Management Matters is a presentation of the National Academy of Public Administration produced by Lizzie Alwan and Matt Hampton and edited by Matt Hampton.
Support the Podcast Today at: donate@napawash.org or 202-347-3190
Episode music: Hope by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Follow us on YouTube for clips and more: @NAPAWASH_YT
Trust and National Security: What Being American Means at Home and Abroad, with Ambassador Joe Westphal and former FBI Executive Lauren Anderson07/27/2026 | 27 mins.Host James-Christian Blockwood interviews Ambassador Joe Westphal and former senior FBI executive Lauren Anderson about how national security has evolved from the Cold War through 9/11 to today’s interconnected threats, including terrorism, geopolitical shifts, and emerging technologies. Both warn that global changes, partner uncertainty, polarization, and reduced information sharing can make the U.S. less safe, alongside a loss of government expertise and strained diplomacy.
01:55 How Security Has Changed
03:17 Collaboration And Trust
05:11 Today’s Threat Landscape
09:11 Eroding Trust And Expertise
15:09 Rebuilding Trust
18:49 Listening And Self Correction
21:39 Serving Above Politics
23:02 Advice For Next Generation
26:16 Checks And Balances
Management Matters is a presentation of the National Academy of Public Administration produced by Lizzie Alwan and Matt Hampton and edited by Matt Hampton.
Support the Podcast Today at: donate@napawash.org or 202-347-3190
Episode music: Hope by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Follow us on YouTube for clips and more: @NAPAWASH_YT
CROSSOVER: Management Matters x Governance Matters with Raphael Sonenshein: Changes, Charters and the Constitution07/13/2026 | 31 mins.In this special Crossover episode with Governance Matters, James-Christian Blockwood is joined by Raphe Sonenshein, President and CEO of the the Haynes Foundation.
We're focused on local government charters as “local constitutions” that can be changed more easily, and impact people more immediately, than the U.S. Constitution.
Management Matters is a presentation of the National Academy of Public Administration produced by Lizzie Alwan and Matt Hampton and edited by Matt Hampton.
Support the Podcast Today at: donate@napawash.org or 202-347-3190
Episode music: Hope by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Follow us on YouTube for clips and more: @NAPAWASH_YT
"The Future of Public Service" at Celebrating the American Public Servant with Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Mayor Muriel Bowser, Inspector General Michael Horowitz and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass06/29/2026 | 25 mins.It's a special “Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood” episode featuring highlights from the Academy’s Celebration of the American Public Servant 250 Gala at the Library of Congress during America’s 250th anniversary, including a Future of Public Service panel with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass, and remarks from Senator Tammy Duckworth
Sen. Duckworth shares a combat story about a young door gunner, Kurt, using it as a metaphor for public servants who “stand the perimeter” by showing up daily despite limited glamour or pay.
Mayor Bowser discusses serving D.C.’s residents and improving the city through neighborhood-level engagement and school recovery outcomes. Chief Bass calls for earlier character and citizenship education, a national effort to improve the narrative of service, and broader support for military recruitment. IG Horowitz describes motivation rooted in immigrant family history, rule of law, prosecuting police corruption, and nonpartisan oversight.
01:12 Sen. Duckworth and the "Standing the Perimeter" Message
05:41 Panel Begins and Introductions
06:02 Mayor Bowser on Why She Serves
07:45 Chief Bass on Why She Served
09:46 IG Horowitz Why Accountability Matters
13:48 Mayor Bowser on Trust and Community Change
17:10 Making Service Appeal to Youth
20:26 Next 250 Years Takeaways
Merit- and Skills-Based Hiring and What's Next For Government Workforce Management with Fellow Steve Krauss and Gabe Menchaca of the Niskanen Center06/15/2026 | 29 mins.Host James-Christian Blockwood discusses government performance and HR systems with Gabe Menchaca of the Niskanen Center and Academy Fellow and Government HR expert Steve Krauss.
Menchaca summarizes a Niskanen-Academy study describing wide variation in state civil service models, limited scholarship on state HR, and mixed early results from skills-based hiring due to assessment and measurement bottlenecks and inconsistent time-to-hire metrics.
Kraussand Menchaca distinguish nonpartisan hiring from competition-based merit and argue modern merit depends on valid skills assessments. Krauss emphasizes strategic workforce planning, job architecture, skills frameworks, and HR IT modernization, citing initiatives like HR 2.0, USA Hire modernization, online retirement, and more.
00:36 HR Systems Overview
01:19 State HR Study Findings
05:43 Strategic Workforce Planning
08:47 Merit Versus Skills Hiring
13:58 Reimagining Federal HR
17:59 Job Architecture And Classification
19:16 Modernizing HR IT Systems
21:48 Bipartisan Reform Lessons
25:54 Incremental Wins And Big Changes
Management Matters is a presentation of the National Academy of Public Administration produced by Lizzie Alwan and Matt Hampton and edited by Matt Hampton.
Support the Podcast Today at: donate@napawash.org or 202-347-3190
Episode music: Hope by Mixaund | https://mixaund.bandcamp.com
Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com
Follow us on YouTube for clips and more: @NAPAWASH_YT
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