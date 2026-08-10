It's a special “Management Matters with James-Christian Blockwood” episode featuring highlights from the Academy’s Celebration of the American Public Servant 250 Gala at the Library of Congress during America’s 250th anniversary, including a Future of Public Service panel with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Joanne Bass, and remarks from Senator Tammy Duckworth

Sen. Duckworth shares a combat story about a young door gunner, Kurt, using it as a metaphor for public servants who “stand the perimeter” by showing up daily despite limited glamour or pay.

Mayor Bowser discusses serving D.C.’s residents and improving the city through neighborhood-level engagement and school recovery outcomes. Chief Bass calls for earlier character and citizenship education, a national effort to improve the narrative of service, and broader support for military recruitment. IG Horowitz describes motivation rooted in immigrant family history, rule of law, prosecuting police corruption, and nonpartisan oversight.



01:12 Sen. Duckworth and the "Standing the Perimeter" Message

05:41 Panel Begins and Introductions

06:02 Mayor Bowser on Why She Serves

07:45 Chief Bass on Why She Served

09:46 IG Horowitz Why Accountability Matters

13:48 Mayor Bowser on Trust and Community Change

17:10 Making Service Appeal to Youth

20:26 Next 250 Years Takeaways