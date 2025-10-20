DEI Is Built on a Lie | Wilfred Reilly

Professor Wilfred Reilly breaks down the core myths that fuel the DEI movement—starting with the claim that all outcome disparities stem from racism. In this episode of the Goldwater Institute's podcast *Dismantling DEI*, Reilly explains why DEI isn't about inclusion, but control.📘 Drawing from his book *Lies My Liberal Teacher Told Me*, he challenges the assumptions behind DEI and offers a reality check on race, merit, and opportunity.🎙️ Hosted by award-winning radio show host and author Kevin Jackson.