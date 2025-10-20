How This Pastor Rebuilt a Community—Without DEI | Corey Brooks
Meet Pastor Corey Brooks, who turned one of Chicago’s most dangerous blocks into a beacon of opportunity—without relying on DEI programs. In this powerful episode of *Dismantling DEI*, he shares how merit, discipline, and faith—not identity politics—can transform communities.🏗️ Learn how Project H.O.O.D. is changing lives—and why DEI is a distraction, not a solution.🎙️ Hosted by award-winning radio show host and author Kevin Jackson.
--------
45:45
--------
45:45
DEI Is Built on a Lie | Wilfred Reilly
Professor Wilfred Reilly breaks down the core myths that fuel the DEI movement—starting with the claim that all outcome disparities stem from racism. In this episode of the Goldwater Institute's podcast *Dismantling DEI*, Reilly explains why DEI isn't about inclusion, but control.📘 Drawing from his book *Lies My Liberal Teacher Told Me*, he challenges the assumptions behind DEI and offers a reality check on race, merit, and opportunity.🎙️ Hosted by award-winning radio show host and author Kevin Jackson.
--------
44:59
--------
44:59
DEI Is Destroying Our Universities | Heather Mac Donald
What’s really happening inside America’s elite universities? In this episode of the Goldwater Institute's podcast series *Dismantling DEI*, Manhattan Institute fellow Heather Mac Donald exposes how DEI bureaucracies are replacing merit with ideology, weakening academic standards, and silencing free inquiry. From admissions to hiring to speech codes, she reveals the consequences of elevating identity over excellence.📚 Learn why meritocracy is under assault—and what must change to restore true higher education.🎙️ Hosted by award-winning radio show host and author Kevin Jackson.
--------
41:19
--------
41:19
Why Free Speech Is Losing to DEI on Campus | Nico Perrino of FIRE
DEI and free speech are on a collision course—and on most campuses, DEI is winning. In this episode of *Dismantling DEI*, Nico Perrino of FIRE explains how DEI frameworks are undermining academic freedom and silencing dissent.🎓 Learn how bias response teams, speech codes, and compelled speech are reshaping college life—and how to fight back.🎙️ Hosted by award-winning radio show host and author Kevin Jackson.
--------
57:44
--------
57:44
Fired by DEI: A Whistleblower’s Inside Story | Dr. Tabia Lee
Dr. Tabia Lee was hired to lead DEI at a California college—then fired for asking too many questions. In this episode of the Goldwater Institute’s *Dismantling DEI*, she shares a first-person account of how DEI punishes dissent and suppresses viewpoint diversity.🧠 A lifelong educator, Dr. Lee contrasts critical social justice ideology with classical liberal values—and shows how DEI threatens true inclusion.🎙️ Hosted by award-winning radio show host and author Kevin Jackson.
Think DEI is over? Think again. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion policies are undermining American institutions. Produced by the Goldwater Institute and hosted by award-winning radio show host and author Kevin Jackson, the series features whistleblowers, educators, and policy experts including Tabia Lee, Corey Brooks, Heather Mac Donald, Wilfred Reilly, Nico Perrinol and Victor Riches.