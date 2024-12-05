The Opaque Texas Speaker’s Race: We don’t know more than we know
Jim Henson and Josh Blank join the ongoing speculation about whether Dade Phelan will remain Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives.
--------
54:52
Understanding Texas Latinos‘ swing to Trump in 2024
Jim Henson & Joshua Blank look at what UT/Texas Politics Project polling data can (and can’t) tell us about the big Latino vote for Donald Trump in Texas.
--------
1:15:53
How the 2024 GOP surge washed over Texas
On the day after, Jim Henson and Joshua Blank take a first look at the results of the 2024 election in Texas, which delivered Texas’ electoral votes to Donald Trump by a wide margin, and sent Ted Cruz back to the U.S. Senate.
--------
58:50
A last look at election issues in Texas before Election Day
Jim Henson and Josh Blank look at Texas attitudes on immigration & the border, abortion, and transgender issues in Texas as the election comes down to the wire.
--------
51:17
Down to the wire: results from the final UT/Texas Politics Project Poll before Election Day
Jim Henson, Daron Shaw and Josh Blank discuss results from the October 2024 UT/Texas Politics Project Poll as early voting begins in Texas.
Analysis of Texas Politics by Jim and Josh from the Texas Politics Project.
