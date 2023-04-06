Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
HomePodcastsGovernment
The Emergency Management Network Podcast

Todd T. De Voe
add
GovernmentBusinessNon-Profit
Available Episodes

5 of 111
  • Rethinking Disaster Policy: Empowering the Private Sector for Resilience
    In the face of evolving threats and a changing threat landscape, it is crucial to reevaluate and adapt disaster policy to ensure the resilience of our nation. While significant investments have been made in disaster preparedness and response over the last two decades, the role of the private sector still needs to be utilized. With nearly 85 percent of our critical infrastructure owned and operated by private entities, harnessing their capabilities is essential for effective disaster management. However, the private sector often faces barriers when seeking federal assistance for disaster-related efforts. Let’s explore the need for change in disaster policy to bridge the gap between the public and private sectors and unlock the potential of private entities in building a resilient nation.Supportershttps://emnmedia.com/https://emnetwork.substack.com/ This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit emnetwork.substack.com/subscribe
    6/4/2023
    10:55
  • Unlocking Productivity in the Age of Distractions
    In today's fast-paced, technology-driven world, distractions have become an ever-present obstacle to achieving meaningful and productive work. Cal Newman's book, "Deep Work," offers valuable insights and actionable strategies to help individuals break free from the shallow work cycle and enter a state of deep concentration. Individuals can tap into their full potential and enhance their productivity by focusing on the task and minimizing distractions. It is a great time to explore the key concepts presented in the book, highlighting the importance of cultivating deep work habits in the modern knowledge economy.https://emnmedia.com/https://emnetwork.substack.com/ This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit emnetwork.substack.com/subscribe
    5/28/2023
    8:31
  • The Importance of Self-reflection in Emergency Management: A Thoreau and Sartrean Perspective
    The Importance of Self-reflection in Emergency Management: A Thoreau and Sartrean PerspectiveI had a great conversation with a few of my colleagues about why we chose the field of emergency management. As the night went on, we discussed how we have seen "the great burnout" of emergency management professionals over the last few years. Our profession is not the only one that is suffering. There has been the "Great Resignation" and the "Quite Quitting" that has been occurring since COVID.  People are looking for a better work-life balance. https://emnetwork.substack.com/https://emnmedia.com/ This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit emnetwork.substack.com/subscribe
    5/21/2023
    11:08
  • The Writing Lessons of Carl Franklin Braun: A Guide to Clear Thinking and Effective Communication
    I came across an article about an innovative leader Carl Braun. What interested me was his approach to communication. Braun believed that the way people communicated was a reflection of their thought processes. To change how someone thought, they needed to change how they wrote and spoke.Many people make the mistake of writing to sound intelligent rather than writing to be useful. This approach can significantly diminish the impact of one's message. The more difficult it is for people to understand, the less likely they are to engage with the message.https://emnmedia.com/ This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit emnetwork.substack.com/subscribe
    5/7/2023
    11:03
  • Jazz Music and Disaster Response: The Importance of Adaptive Management
    Sitting in front of the computer, thinking about what I should write about for this week's EMN Round-Up, I put on one of my favorite Jazz albums, Miles and Monk, at Newport Live 1958. This LP is an essential listen for everyone alive today! Jazz, in essence, is a group of very talented musicians, each a master of their instrument, coming together; they may have a set list, or they may not. They play off each other's strengths, and somehow, without any sheet music or a conductor, they produce a fantastic piece of music. (If you don’t like jazz, you can find the same type of collaborations with the Grateful Dead or Phish.) Jazz music can teach us much about disaster response, as both involve improvisation, collaboration, and adaptation to changing circumstances. Here are a few ways in which jazz music can inform disaster response:Links https://emnmedia.com/https://emnetwork.substack.com/ This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit emnetwork.substack.com/subscribe
    4/19/2023
    11:36

More Government podcasts

About The Emergency Management Network Podcast

This podcast features strategies and advice from today’s leaders and experts in emergency management. Its purpose is to empower and enrich current and future leaders.

emnetwork.substack.com
Podcast website

