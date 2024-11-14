Case in Point: The Legal Show for Regular People

#006: Lame Ducks - And Presidents: What Will They Do Next?

Lame ducks - and presidents: what will they do next? Description: On this week’s episode, we sit down with judicial expert and Senate veteran Tom Jipping to talk post-election plans for a Congress and President in their waning days of service. What will congressional Democrats attempt to pass? What does the Constitution permit? And what about those last-minute judicial nominations from President Biden? Can new judges be appointed before President-elect Trump takes the oath of office at the end of January? We’ve got those answers and more on Case in Point!