Case in Point: The Legal Show for Regular People

#006: Lame Ducks - And Presidents: What Will They Do Next?
Lame ducks - and presidents: what will they do next? Description: On this week’s episode, we sit down with judicial expert and Senate veteran Tom Jipping to talk post-election plans for a Congress and President in their waning days of service.
What will congressional Democrats attempt to pass? What does the Constitution permit? And what about those last-minute judicial nominations from President Biden? Can new judges be appointed before President-elect Trump takes the oath of office at the end of January? We’ve got those answers and more on Case in Point!
--------
38:25
#005: The Little Landslide That Could: Election Integrity and Decision 2024
This week on Case in Point, and only hours after one of the most significant Republican sweeps in a generation, we sit down with Hans Von Spakovsky, Senior Manager of Heritage's Election Law Reform Initiative. Hans offers his thoughts on the landmark 2024 election, the likelihood of future litigation on political races, the Supreme Court's election-related emergency docket orders, and why election integrity should matter to every American.
--------
30:40
#004: Unlocking the ABCs: The Power of Agencies, Ballots, and Colleges in Today's World
On this episode of Case in Point, host Sarah Parshall Perry sits down with Will Trachman, General Counsel at Mountain States Legal Foundation, to reminisce about their time working in a presidential administration.
Will also talks about their case pending at the Supreme Court that concerns what citizen petitions are required to include before an issue is included on the ballot during an election. Plus, we talk dumb judicial opinions, DEI dismantling, and whether American public education is salveagable.
--------
37:34
#003: Parents on Offense
On this week's episode of Case in Point, host Sarah Parshall Perry is joined by Caroline Moore, Vice President of Parents Defending Education (PDE). They discuss PDE's "indoctrination map," an epidemic of school gender secrecy policies, the power of an active parent, and more.
--------
38:13
#002: What’s Sex Got to Do with It? (Everything)
On today’s episode of Case in Point, we'll talk high-profile cases pending on requests for review at the Supreme Court. And we'll catch up with Kim Hermann, Executive Director for Southeastern Legal Foundation who's fighting in the trenches for sex-based protections for women and girls in education—from sports, to spaces, to scholarships and more. Title IX, school gender secrecy policies, preferred pronouns and more on Case in Point.
About Case in Point: The Legal Show for Regular People
If the thought of a legal podcast seems like a snoozer, if you’re tired of listening to Washington lawyers tell you why the Supreme Court matters, if federal rules are a mystery, you’ve come to the right place.
Host Sarah Parshall Perry is not your typical lawyer, she can break down complex legal topics so that lawyers and non-lawyers alike understand why they matter. The show is a funny, fast-paced, legal free for all that talks legal bloopers, dumb opinions, big overlords, and major cases—all in way that educates and entertains. Case in Point is the legal show you never knew you needed.