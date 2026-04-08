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16 episodes
Sneak Peek into The Heritage Foundation's China in Africa Database featuring Joshua Meservey12/20/2021 | 50 mins.Olivia Enos interviews Joshua Meservey on The Heritage Foundation's upcoming China in Africa database. Josh is a Senior Policy Analyst at Heritage and is an expert on Africa policy. Josh and Justin Rhee manage the China in Africa database. The database will be publicly available by the end of 2022. Click here to read Josh's report on government buildings in Africa likely being vectors for Chinese spying.
Check out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Olivia Enos interviews Etienne Soula on the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD)'s Authoritarian Interference Tracker. Etienne is a research analyst with the ASD and spearheaded the expansion of the tracker to cover over 150 incidents of Chinese interference in Europe and North America. Check out the following reports mentioned in the episode:
German Election Dashboard
Hamilton Dashboard
Check out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
China's Economic Development: Is China Converging to Open-Market Economic Norms? ft. Nargiza Salidjanova11/22/2021 | 34 mins.Olivia Enos interviews Nargiza Salidjanova on the Rhodium Group's China Pathfinder project. Nargiza is Director of Rhodium Group's China Projects team. Check out the following reports mentioned in the episode:
Avoiding the Blind Alley: China's Economic Overhaul and Its Global Implications
China Dashboard
Credit and Credibility: Risks to China's Economic Resilience
(New) China Pathfinder: Q3 2021 Update
Check out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
- Olivia Enos interviews Victor Shih, Ph.D., on the UCSD 21st Century China Center China Data Lab's CCP Elites portal. Dr. Shih is an Associate Professor of Political Economy and the Ho Miu Lam Chair in China and Pacific Relations at the UC San Diego. Click here to view more of the China Data Lab's research and projects.
Click here to read Heritage Visiting Fellow Michael Cunningham's commentary on China's new rules that aim to strengthen the government’s ideological oversight of the entertainment sector. Keep an eye out for Michael's commentary on the CCP's 6th Plenum!
Check out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Arms Transfers and the Increase in China's Arms Exports featuring Siemon Wezeman10/25/2021 | 35 mins.Olivia Enos interviews Siemon Wezeman on the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)'s Arms Transfers database and the increase in China's arms exports. Siemon Wezeman is a Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme. Click here to read the publications by the SIPRI Arms Transfer Programme.
Check out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website.
Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About China Uncovered
Archived as of 09/2022As China continues its rise, the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have implications across the globe and the need for transparency is increasingly important.Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCP has often withheld, obfuscated, and falsified data for its own purposes. This year, The Heritage Foundation launched a transparency initiative to facilitate a global campaign to systematically expose the CCP’s behavior.Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app to receive a new episode every other Monday. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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