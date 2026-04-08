Archived as of 09/2022As China continues its rise, the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have implications across the globe and the need for transparency is increasingly important.Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCP has often withheld, obfuscated, and falsified data for its own purposes. This year, The Heritage Foundation launched a transparency initiative to facilitate a global campaign to systematically expose the CCP’s behavior.Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app to receive a new episode every other Monday.

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