Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to China Uncovered in the App
Listen to China Uncovered in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
China Uncovered

China Uncovered

Podcast China Uncovered
Podcast China Uncovered

China Uncovered

The Heritage Foundation
add
Archived as of 09/2022As China continues its rise, the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have implications across the globe and the need for transpar... More
Government
Archived as of 09/2022As China continues its rise, the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have implications across the globe and the need for transpar... More

Available Episodes

5 of 16
  • Sneak Peek into The Heritage Foundation's China in Africa Database featuring Joshua Meservey
    Olivia Enos interviews Joshua Meservey on The Heritage Foundation's upcoming China in Africa database. Josh is a Senior Policy Analyst at Heritage and is an expert on Africa policy. Josh and Justin Rhee manage the China in Africa database. The database will be publicly available by the end of 2022. Click here to read Josh's report on government buildings in Africa likely being vectors for Chinese spying.Check out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/20/2021
    50:58
  • Tracking the CCP's Efforts to Undermine Democracy featuring Etienne Soula
    Olivia Enos interviews Etienne Soula on the Alliance for Securing Democracy (ASD)'s Authoritarian Interference Tracker. Etienne is a research analyst with the ASD and spearheaded the expansion of the tracker to cover over 150 incidents of Chinese interference in Europe and North America. Check out the following reports mentioned in the episode:German Election DashboardHamilton DashboardCheck out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    12/6/2021
    34:48
  • China's Economic Development: Is China Converging to Open-Market Economic Norms? ft. Nargiza Salidjanova
    Olivia Enos interviews Nargiza Salidjanova on the Rhodium Group's China Pathfinder project. Nargiza is Director of Rhodium Group's China Projects team. Check out the following reports mentioned in the episode:Avoiding the Blind Alley: China's Economic Overhaul and Its Global ImplicationsChina DashboardCredit and Credibility: Risks to China's Economic Resilience(New) China Pathfinder: Q3 2021 UpdateCheck out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/22/2021
    34:41
  • CCP Leadership Politics featuring Victor Shih
    Olivia Enos interviews Victor Shih, Ph.D., on the UCSD 21st Century China Center China Data Lab's CCP Elites portal. Dr. Shih is an Associate Professor of Political Economy and the Ho Miu Lam Chair in China and Pacific Relations at the UC San Diego. Click here to view more of the China Data Lab's research and projects.Click here to read Heritage Visiting Fellow Michael Cunningham's commentary on China's new rules that aim to strengthen the government’s ideological oversight of the entertainment sector. Keep an eye out for Michael's commentary on the CCP's 6th Plenum!Check out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    11/8/2021
    51:35
  • Arms Transfers and the Increase in China's Arms Exports featuring Siemon Wezeman
    Olivia Enos interviews Siemon Wezeman on the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)'s Arms Transfers database and the increase in China's arms exports. Siemon Wezeman is a Senior Researcher with the SIPRI Arms Transfers Programme. Click here to read the publications by the SIPRI Arms Transfer Programme.Check out The Heritage Foundation's annual China Transparency Report, highlighting the work of experts all across the world who are dedicated to helping us better understand the aims and activities of the CCP, as well as the China Transparency Project website. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    10/25/2021
    35:12

More Government podcasts

About China Uncovered

Archived as of 09/2022


As China continues its rise, the actions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have implications across the globe and the need for transparency is increasingly important.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the CCP has often withheld, obfuscated, and falsified data for its own purposes. This year, The Heritage Foundation launched a transparency initiative to facilitate a global campaign to systematically expose the CCP’s behavior.


Subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app to receive a new episode every other Monday.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to China Uncovered, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

China Uncovered

China Uncovered

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

China Uncovered: Podcasts in Family