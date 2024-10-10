Back in the fall of 2018, we published six episodes of this podcast, laying out the story of Peter Chadwick’s crimes, his arrest, the beginning of his court proceedings, and how he was able to escape justice – for a while. In this final episode, Peter Chadwick is safely back in custody after more than four years as a fugitive.
16:34
Episode 6: Countdown to Capture
In this episode, you’ll hear the voice of Detective Sergeant Court Depweg, sharing personal messages from us at the NBPD. Messages to you, the listener. To the three Chadwick boys, who are never far from our thoughts. And, finally, to Peter Chadwick himself. We know he’s out there somewhere, and we’re pretty sure he’s listening.
12:00
Episode 5: In the Wind
In this episode, we're going to tell you about what happened to Peter Chadwick after he was arrested for his wife’s murder, and how he became a fugitive from justice. How, through his selfishness and greed, he found one more way to abandon his three sons.
16:23
Episode 4: Beneath the Surface
On Wednesday, October 10, 2012, Q.C. Chadwick, a wife and doting mother of three boys, was murdered in her home. Eight days later, her body was discovered in a dumpster 100 miles away. In this episode, we’ll dig a little deeper into some facts about the case.
16:06
Episode 3: Dumped
In this episode, we’ll tell you about the search for Q.C., and the beginning of the NBPD’s first homicide investigation of 2012.