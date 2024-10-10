Powered by RND
PodcastsGovernmentCountdown to Capture
Listen to Countdown to Capture in the App
Listen to Countdown to Capture in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Countdown to Capture

Podcast Countdown to Capture
Newport Beach Police Department
Podcast by Newport Beach Police Department
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 8
  • Episode 7: Captured
    Back in the fall of 2018, we published six episodes of this podcast, laying out the story of Peter Chadwick’s crimes, his arrest, the beginning of his court proceedings, and how he was able to escape justice – for a while. In this final episode, Peter Chadwick is safely back in custody after more than four years as a fugitive.
    --------  
    16:34
  • Episode 6: Countdown to Capture
    In this episode, you’ll hear the voice of Detective Sergeant Court Depweg, sharing personal messages from us at the NBPD. Messages to you, the listener. To the three Chadwick boys, who are never far from our thoughts. And, finally, to Peter Chadwick himself. We know he’s out there somewhere, and we’re pretty sure he’s listening.
    --------  
    12:00
  • Episode 5: In the Wind
    In this episode, we're going to tell you about what happened to Peter Chadwick after he was arrested for his wife’s murder, and how he became a fugitive from justice. How, through his selfishness and greed, he found one more way to abandon his three sons.
    --------  
    16:23
  • Episode 4: Beneath the Surface
    On Wednesday, October 10, 2012, Q.C. Chadwick, a wife and doting mother of three boys, was murdered in her home. Eight days later, her body was discovered in a dumpster 100 miles away. In this episode, we’ll dig a little deeper into some facts about the case.
    --------  
    16:06
  • Episode 3: Dumped
    In this episode, we’ll tell you about the search for Q.C., and the beginning of the NBPD’s first homicide investigation of 2012.
    --------  
    16:06

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Countdown to Capture

Podcast by Newport Beach Police Department
Podcast website

Listen to Countdown to Capture, The Lawfare Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/26/2024 - 5:44:42 AM