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Fronteras

Texas Public Radio
GovernmentNews
Fronteras
Latest episode

100 episodes

  • Fronteras

    Fronteras: Writer Rudy Ruiz explores the complexities of living between two nations and cultures

    07/31/2026 | 22 mins.
    The South Texas native discusses his works and how they're influenced by the duality that exists living on the U.S.-Mexico border.
  • Fronteras

    Fronteras: ‘Detention is everywhere’ — Photo series highlights impact of private ICE facilities on rural landscapes

    07/24/2026 | 21 mins.
    Photographer Marni Shindelman's series, "Restore the Night Sky" documents the effects of light pollution at 45 private ICE detention centers across the U.S.
  • Fronteras

    Fronteras: How a new young adult book reclaims and reframes San Antonio’s legend of the Donkey Lady

    07/17/2026 | 29 mins.
    The new book, “The Donkey Lady: A Graphic Parable,” retells a haunting San Antonio legend by inviting children and adults alike to consider new moral dilemmas.
  • Fronteras

    Fronteras: Sustainable fashion meets an iconic Chicano aesthetic in 'Runway Rasquachic'

    07/10/2026 | 24 mins.
    Local fashion designers took high fashion to the streets last month to showcase clothes characterized as "rasquachic."
  • Fronteras

    Fronteras: How the dismantling of a key Voting Rights Act provision will affect Texas communities

    07/02/2026 | 23 mins.
    The Voting Rights Act, the landmark civil rights law, banned racial discrimination in voting and enforced the 15th Amendment right for Black men to vote.
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About Fronteras
"Fronteras" is a Texas Public Radio program exploring the changing culture and demographics of the American Southwest. From Texas to New Mexico and California, "Fronteras" provides insight into life along the U.S.- Mexico border. Our stories examine unique regional issues affecting lifestyle, politics, economics and the environment.
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