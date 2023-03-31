"Fronteras" is a Texas Public Radio program exploring the changing culture and demographics of the American Southwest. From Texas to New Mexico and California, ... More
‘It’s the cuisine of the Americas’ — A conversation about the history and importance of Tex-Mex food
Texas Public Radio took a deep dive into iconic Tex-Mex cuisine during a Great SA panel discussion moderated by TPR's Norma Martinez. The four-person panel of Tex-Mex experts discussed the history of Tex-Mex food and the false narrative many people have surrounding it. Listen to part one of a two-part conversation.
4/28/2023
21:30
‘To the Other Side’ reflects the immigration experience through the eyes of young refugee children
The book chronicles the story of two unaccompanied migrant children as they make the dangerous journey to the U.S. Children's author and illustrator Erika Meza shares the inspiration behind the book and why she thought it was important to shed light on the topic.
4/21/2023
32:50
Repatriation Project highlights the decades-long struggle to repatriate Native American remains
NBC News partnered with ProPublica for the Repatriation Project, a series investigating the delayed return of native remains. NBC News reporter Graham Lee Brewer and Ramón Vásquez, a member of the Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, speak about the struggle to regain access to pieces of tribal heritage and the renewed interest by some institutions to repatriate remains.
4/14/2023
32:31
Love, war, and an immigrant story — Novel explores the forgotten role of the Irish in the Mexican-American War
The story of El Batallón de San Patricio — or the Saint Patrick's Battalion — is told in the historical fiction "A Ballad of Love and Glory." Author Reyna Grande discusses her personal connection to the story and how the book shines a light on a forgotten portion of history.
4/7/2023
27:09
Diversifying Shakespeare to reflect the experiences of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands
The Borderlands Shakespeare Colectiva is a multi-institutional research initiative that engages with Shakespeare's works to portray the realities of life on la Frontera. The initiative's co-founders discuss their new anthology and how these adaptions have resonated with students.
"Fronteras" is a Texas Public Radio program exploring the changing culture and demographics of the American Southwest. From Texas to New Mexico and California, "Fronteras" provides insight into life along the U.S.- Mexico border. Our stories examine unique regional issues affecting lifestyle, politics, economics and the environment.