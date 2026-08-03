The Voting Rights Act, the landmark civil rights law, banned racial discrimination in voting and enforced the 15th Amendment right for Black men to vote.

Local fashion designers took high fashion to the streets last month to showcase clothes characterized as "rasquachic."

The new book, “The Donkey Lady: A Graphic Parable,” retells a haunting San Antonio legend by inviting children and adults alike to consider new moral dilemmas.

Photographer Marni Shindelman's series, "Restore the Night Sky" documents the effects of light pollution at 45 private ICE detention centers across the U.S.

The South Texas native discusses his works and how they're influenced by the duality that exists living on the U.S.-Mexico border.

About Fronteras

About Fronteras

About Fronteras

"Fronteras" is a Texas Public Radio program exploring the changing culture and demographics of the American Southwest. From Texas to New Mexico and California, "Fronteras" provides insight into life along the U.S.- Mexico border. Our stories examine unique regional issues affecting lifestyle, politics, economics and the environment.