San Bernardino County Fire: PIO Podcast

Host Captain Shawn Millerick is back, this time recording from Fire Station 26 in the mountains near Crestline and Twin Peaks, with firefighter Ryan Lopez and a special call in from Jason “J Mac” McLaughlin to talk about the Spark of Love Toy Drive.Episode HighlightsMountain station talk at Station 26Shawn and Ryan kick things off on a Sunday afternoon at Station 26, mixing humor and real talk about life in the mountains, the station culture, and what makes County Fire unique whether you are in the city or working the hill.Ryan Lopez from AMR to County FireRyan shares his path from ten years at AMR, including five years as an EMT and years as a medic, to earning his medic license internship at Station 26 and eventually getting picked up by the department. He walks through probation, mentors, and what it meant to department shop until he found the right fit.Culture probation and why people stayThe conversation digs into probation experiences, comparing different departments and what makes a firefighter become a lifer. Ryan talks about how the people around you shape your growth, and why being surrounded by strong crews makes all the difference.Tactical Games and competitive shootingRyan gives a deep dive into the Tactical Games, an intense CrossFit style athletic competition combined with shooting fundamentals. He explains the community, the grind, traveling across the United States, and why it is the hardest and most addictive competition he has ever done.What is different about fighting fire in the mountainsShawn and Ryan break down the realities of mountain operations, long hose stretches, steep terrain, access challenges, multi story homes built into hillsides, exposures, and how fast tactics change when you are working rugged ground. Shawn also highlights Ryan GoPro POV footage that captures what these incidents really look like.Advice for private ambulance medics looking to level upRyan offers honest perspective for anyone working private ambulance who wants the next challenge. Do not get stuck at a low stakes table, seek stimulus, surround yourself with people who sharpen you, and be ready to commit when it is time because this job is a lifetime of learning.Spark of Love update with Jason “J Mac” McLaughlinJ Mac calls in with a full Spark of Love update, how ABC7 supports departments with materials and promotion, how local fundraising and toy collection works, and how distribution happens across the county. He shares recent events like Film with the Firemen, kids, dinner, a movie, meeting Santa at a fire station, and a community toy giveaway partnered with Amazon complete with activities, food, Santa, and gifts for kids.Countywide coordinators and the work behind the scenesJ Mac shouts out the division coordinators and teams who keep the program moving year round, emphasizing how much coordination, sorting, pickups, and shopping goes into making Spark of Love happen. Reminder, toys are collected at fire stations up through Christmas Day.Christmas fun and This Day in HistoryThe episode wraps with a holiday joke, then This Day in History featuring notable Christmas birthdays, Rod Serling from Twilight Zone, Jimmy Buffett, and Annie Lennox, plus a quick holiday story from Shawn about visiting the historic Tam O Shanter pub and closing out with the sounds of carolers.As always, the episode blends firehouse humor, real world insight, and community spirit, reminding everyone to take care of each other, stay safe, and keep the holidays merry and bright.Links Mentioned in the Episode:⁠The Tam O’Shanter PubTactical GamesSpark of Love Documentary