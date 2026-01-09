San Bernardino County Fire: PIO Podcast

PIO Podcast (01/08/26): Captain Scott Abraham & Recruit Braeden Weeks
1/09/2026 | 52 mins.
Host Captain Shawn Millerick is back in the field and in the studio to inform, educate and entertain.Episode HighlightsTraining Division spotlight with Capt. Scott AbrahamShawn catches up with Scott for a behind-the-scenes look at what’s new in Training: digitizing task books and textbooks, tightening up certification tracking, coordinating state fire training, and building a more organized department training calendar. Scott also breaks down how task books standardize skills across positions and apparatus—and shares what’s coming next, from driver/operator needs (including water tender shortages) to a new Vector Solutions training rollout.Pipes & Drums: tradition, recruitment, and big eventsScott switches gears as the Pipe Major for the San Bernardino County Fire Pipes & Drums, sharing the band’s history (founded in 2012), how the department and union band support each other, and why they’re actively recruiting—especially new pipers. He explains what it takes to get started (practice chanter, short daily practice), what’s required to audition, how practices ramp up ahead of St. Patrick’s Day, and what it’s like honoring fallen firefighters at the massive Colorado memorial where hundreds of musicians come together.Tower 20 check-in with Recruit BraedenNext up, the crew pulls Braeden out of Tower 20 for a real look at academy life: week 12, rapid intervention crew training, and what it’s like coming into the fire service as a career change at 30. He talks about the steep learning curve without a prior fire academy, what he’s enjoyed most (forcible entry and wildland), and how his skateboarding background taught him resilience—pushing through frustration until skills “click.” He also shares practical advice for future applicants: be teachable, put in the work, and build real relationships in the firehouse.“This Day in History” with Ai RyanThe episode keeps things light with "This Day in History" fun facts about the Mona Lisa (and a few jokes), Ai Ryan visits the studio after “the real Ryan” moves to Planning, and a musical closeout featuring the 935 band.
PIO Podcast (01/01/26): Ryan Beckers & Curtis Markloff
1/01/2026 | 46 mins.
Host Captain Shawn Millerick is back in the studio and ready to inform, educate and entertain.Episode HighlightsTransition to Planning and long term projectsRyan Beckers shares an update on his move from PIO duties into the Planning Section, discussing what the transition looks like, upcoming projects, and the importance of seeing the big picture beyond day to day operations.Spark of Love documentary and telling the bigger storyThe group reflects on the completed Spark of Love documentary, highlighting the amount of work that goes into the program and how it extends far beyond toy collection. The discussion emphasizes the importance of educating both the public and department members on how these programs truly function.PIO perspective during disastersRyan explains the Public Information Officer role during major incidents, focusing on balancing accuracy, timing, and responsibility. He talks about staying ahead of information, resisting media pressure to exaggerate, and ensuring the department tells its story honestly and professionally.Flooding response and damage assessment operationsThe conversation shifts to recent flooding impacts in Wrightwood, Lytle Creek, and surrounding areas. Curtis Markloff walks through how damage assessment teams operate, what they look for, and how devastation can be both obvious and subtle, especially when water damage affects structures that are still standing.Understanding damage categoriesA detailed breakdown of damage classifications is shared, from superficial damage to destroyed structures. The team explains how inspectors determine percentages, how flooding assessments differ from fire incidents, and why local knowledge of terrain and structures matters.Damage Inspection Teams explainedThe episode offers a behind the scenes look at damage inspection teams, training through Cal Fire, data collection, quality control, and the massive effort involved in scrubbing reports, verifying addresses, and matching photos to properties.Community interaction and public serviceCurtis Markloff talks about interfacing directly with residents during inspections, entering homes when permitted, answering questions, and connecting people with available resources. The public relations aspect of being boots on the ground during recovery is highlighted.Station support and teamworkShout outs go to crews at Station 14 and Station 10 for their support and hospitality during operations, reinforcing how teamwork across stations makes large scale responses possible.Rose Parade float dutiesThe episode takes a fun turn as Curtis Markloff shares his unique old man hobby of driving a Rose Parade float. He describes the logistics, overnight operations, limited visibility, teamwork between drivers and spotters, and what it is like being part of one of the worlds most iconic events.Wrapping up with laughs and reflectionsThe show closes with more firehouse humor, reflections on teamwork, and appreciation for the people who keep things moving, whether in emergency response, public information, or behind the scenes.Links Mentioned in the Episode:Spark of Love Documentary
PIO Podcast (12/25/25): Ryan Lopez & Jason McLaughlin
12/25/2025 | 39 mins.
Host Captain Shawn Millerick is back, this time recording from Fire Station 26 in the mountains near Crestline and Twin Peaks, with firefighter Ryan Lopez and a special call in from Jason “J Mac” McLaughlin to talk about the Spark of Love Toy Drive.Episode HighlightsMountain station talk at Station 26Shawn and Ryan kick things off on a Sunday afternoon at Station 26, mixing humor and real talk about life in the mountains, the station culture, and what makes County Fire unique whether you are in the city or working the hill.Ryan Lopez from AMR to County FireRyan shares his path from ten years at AMR, including five years as an EMT and years as a medic, to earning his medic license internship at Station 26 and eventually getting picked up by the department. He walks through probation, mentors, and what it meant to department shop until he found the right fit.Culture probation and why people stayThe conversation digs into probation experiences, comparing different departments and what makes a firefighter become a lifer. Ryan talks about how the people around you shape your growth, and why being surrounded by strong crews makes all the difference.Tactical Games and competitive shootingRyan gives a deep dive into the Tactical Games, an intense CrossFit style athletic competition combined with shooting fundamentals. He explains the community, the grind, traveling across the United States, and why it is the hardest and most addictive competition he has ever done.What is different about fighting fire in the mountainsShawn and Ryan break down the realities of mountain operations, long hose stretches, steep terrain, access challenges, multi story homes built into hillsides, exposures, and how fast tactics change when you are working rugged ground. Shawn also highlights Ryan GoPro POV footage that captures what these incidents really look like.Advice for private ambulance medics looking to level upRyan offers honest perspective for anyone working private ambulance who wants the next challenge. Do not get stuck at a low stakes table, seek stimulus, surround yourself with people who sharpen you, and be ready to commit when it is time because this job is a lifetime of learning.Spark of Love update with Jason “J Mac” McLaughlinJ Mac calls in with a full Spark of Love update, how ABC7 supports departments with materials and promotion, how local fundraising and toy collection works, and how distribution happens across the county. He shares recent events like Film with the Firemen, kids, dinner, a movie, meeting Santa at a fire station, and a community toy giveaway partnered with Amazon complete with activities, food, Santa, and gifts for kids.Countywide coordinators and the work behind the scenesJ Mac shouts out the division coordinators and teams who keep the program moving year round, emphasizing how much coordination, sorting, pickups, and shopping goes into making Spark of Love happen. Reminder, toys are collected at fire stations up through Christmas Day.Christmas fun and This Day in HistoryThe episode wraps with a holiday joke, then This Day in History featuring notable Christmas birthdays, Rod Serling from Twilight Zone, Jimmy Buffett, and Annie Lennox, plus a quick holiday story from Shawn about visiting the historic Tam O Shanter pub and closing out with the sounds of carolers.As always, the episode blends firehouse humor, real world insight, and community spirit, reminding everyone to take care of each other, stay safe, and keep the holidays merry and bright.Links Mentioned in the Episode:The Tam O’Shanter PubTactical GamesSpark of Love Documentary
PIO Podcast (12/18/25): OES PIO Brianna Viteri
12/18/2025 | 28 mins.
Host Captain Shawn Millerick is back in the studio with OES PIO Brianna Viteri and the team.Episode HighlightsInside the Office of Emergency Services (OES)Shawn sits down with Brianna and the OES communications team to break down what the Office of Emergency Services actually does. From coordinating county departments to supporting cities, towns, and partner agencies, the conversation pulls back the curtain on the behind the scenes work that keeps communities informed and prepared during emergencies.FEMA Drills, Training, and Regional CoordinationThe crew recaps a large scale FEMA style drill involving cities, schools, and the National Weather Service. Brianna explains how OES plans, facilitates, and strengthens interagency communication so everyone knows their role before a real emergency hits.From Media Specialist to PIO LifeBrianna shares her path into emergency management starting as a media specialist with no background in the field, then quickly stepping into the Public Information Officer role during real incidents. The group talks first emergencies, learning acronyms, building confidence, and why relationships are everything in emergency communications.Preparedness First, CERT, Alerts, and Community OutreachThe episode highlights OES’s push for preparedness including CERT and Teen CERT training, Ready Block Parties, and proactive outreach. Brianna explains the importance of preparing communities before disaster strikes and how trust is built long before an incident.Emergency Alerts, Apps, and Public ToolsListeners get a walkthrough of the county’s Telephone Emergency Notification System and the newly launched county preparedness app. The team explains how alerts work, why residents should sign up, and why deleting the old app and downloading the new one matters.Innovation, AI, and Modern PIO WorkThe conversation shifts to creative tools including the use of AI voice cloning for cleaner messaging and content production. The crew has fun with an AI generated Sean and Ryan exchange while discussing where technology helps and where human judgment still matters most.Team Growth and What’s AheadWith the department expanding and a full communications team coming together, Brianna looks ahead to 2026, sharing excitement about growth, innovation, and deeper community engagement including the return of the seismic simulator and hands on preparedness tools.This Day in HistoryThe episode wraps with a day in history segment jumping back to December 18, 1620, when the Mayflower anchored in Plymouth Harbor. The crew talks history, tiny ships, pirate accents, and why the story still fascinates centuries later.As always, the conversation blends education, insight, and humor, reminding listeners that preparedness, relationships, and a little creativity go a long way.Links Mentioned in the Episode:This Day in HistoryReady SB County Info & App
PIO Podcast (12/11/25): USAR, Ice Hockey and the Worcester 6
12/11/2025 | 43 mins.
Host Captain Shawn Millerick comes to you from the kitchen table at Station 72 in Fontana.Episode HighlightsCamp Life, EMT School, and the Road to Becoming a ParamedicShawn sits down with Firefighters Dominguez and Pitts while dinner finishes on the stove. The group walks through time at the fire camps, EMT school, AO assignments, tower spots, and what it takes to move from the box to the floor as a newly minted paramedic.Ice Hockey and the Legacy of the Worcester 6Dakota shares the story of playing ice hockey in Worcester, the memorial games honoring the Worcester 6, and meeting family members of firefighters lost in the 1999 cold storage fire. The conversation connects hockey, line-of-duty sacrifice, and the shared culture of the fire service on both coasts.Ontario Fire Hockey Team and Giving BackListeners get an inside look at the Ontario Fire hockey team and the Anaheim Ducks First Responders League. The crew talks rivalries with Orange County Sheriff, LA County Fire, and FDNY’s Fire on Ice game, then pivots to a fundraiser shirt for Spandrio's family, designed in partnership with Violent Gentlemen and supported across the department.Station Pride, Logos, and Design WorkDakota explains how a love for jerseys and graphic design turned into station logos, mechanic patches, October breast cancer shirts, and other apparel projects that boost morale and showcase “County Cowboys” pride throughout San Bernardino County Fire.USAR Training PreviewInside the USAR World at Station 72USAR specialists Andy Lujan and Ryan Brown join the podcast to talk about life in the USAR program, busy call volume, and recent incidents, including mine rescues and jumper calls that require major set-ups and teamwork.Army Visit and Joint TrainingThe crew breaks down an upcoming visit from Army engineer reservists who want to learn more about collapse rescue, mutual aid, and how USAR resources can support large-scale incidents after experiences overseas. The team plans a hands-on equipment and capability overview at Station 72.New Rigs, Standardization, and Tech ToolsAndy and Ryan walk through plans for new rescue apparatus at Station 91 and 72, efforts to mirror compartments and tools across rigs, and a wish list of future equipment. The episode highlights new cameras for machine entrapment calls, twin-tension rope systems, heavy-lift drones, and the new fire engine at 72 that is headed up the hill for photos and field testing.This Day in HistoryFor the “day in history” segment, Shawn travels back to December 11, 1978, to tell the story behind the Lufthansa heist at JFK Airport, later dramatized in Goodfellas. The crew talks about the real-life robbery, the mob connections, and why the case still captures public imagination.Links Mentioned in the Episode:Worcester 6: Heroes Remembered - Full DocumentaryOntario Fire Jersey
San Bernardino County Fire: PIO Podcast