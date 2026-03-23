In their first ever video podcast (visit the Your Mountain YouTube channel), Dave and Nephi dive into state actions around conservation. Topics include: Oregon's new 1.25% lodging tax for wildlife; How other states fund wildlife management; why we should stop saying "consumptive user" and "non-consumptive user"; Colorado moving forward with banning the sale of fur; Idaho debating prohibiting certain technology in hunting (we got the status of this one wrong, so feel free to fast forward and listen to a deeper, and more accurate dive in our next episode); and more.