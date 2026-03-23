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Your Mountain

David Willms and Nephi Cole
GovernmentSports
Your Mountain
Latest episode

215 episodes

  • Your Mountain

    Technology in Hunting, Ambler Road, and Some Politics

    03/23/2026 | 59 mins.
    Dave and Nephi discuss: Idaho's technology in hunting regulations and the current legislative action on them; ethics around different types of technology in hunting; a lawsuit challenging the Ambler Road project in Alaska; whether certain conservation topics are big issues or not; the retirement of Sen. Daines and Rep. Zinke in MT; and more. Don't forget, you can watch us on YouTube now!
  • Your Mountain

    Oregon Funds Conservation and a Colorado Controversy

    03/17/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    In their first ever video podcast (visit the Your Mountain YouTube channel), Dave and Nephi dive into state actions around conservation. Topics include: Oregon's new 1.25% lodging tax for wildlife; How other states fund wildlife management; why we should stop saying "consumptive user" and "non-consumptive user"; Colorado moving forward with banning the sale of fur; Idaho debating prohibiting certain technology in hunting (we got the status of this one wrong, so feel free to fast forward and listen to a deeper, and more accurate dive in our next episode); and more.
  • Your Mountain

    State Corner Crossing Legislative Efforts and Lesser Prairie Chickens

    03/06/2026 | 1h 1 mins.
    The guys discuss legislative efforts to decriminalize corner-crossing in Wyoming and Oregon. (Note: Wyoming's effort failed after this episode was recorded, but could come back in future years, and there's still a 10th Circuit of Appeals case saying it is and always has been legal). They also put their tin hats on to discuss the recent action by the FWS to remove lesser prairie chickens from Endangered Species Act protections and initiate an new review of whether or not they warrant listing.
  • Your Mountain

    Boundary Waters and Ballot Initiatives

    02/26/2026 | 58 mins.
    The US Senate is considering a resolution under the Congressional Review Act that would cancel a 20 year mineral withdrawal in the Boundary Waters region of Northern Minnesota. Passing the resolution would remove one of the barriers to the development of a massive copper sulfide mine in the region. Dave and Nephi discuss. Also, the guys discuss a ballot initiative in Oregon that would criminalize hunting, fishing, ranching, and more.
  • Your Mountain

    A Cornucopia of Conservation with Swanny Evans of Pheasants Forever Quail Forever

    01/05/2026 | 1h 31 mins.
    Swanny Evans, state government affairs director for Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, joins the guys on a late night in late September (yes, just releasing now) to discuss conservation. Topics include: why there aren't quail in Wyoming, Swanny's deer capture research in Georgia and Pennsylvania, how to dart a deer safely, prairie dogs and black footed ferrets, strangest meat they've ever eaten, wild/feral horse management, how it's different to work on issues in different parts of the country, R3, the work of Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, Swanny's mountain, and much more.

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About Your Mountain

Join David Willms, Nephi Cole, and entertaining guests as they use humor, storytelling, and more than 50 years of collective experience in law, science, and policy to explain important decisions affecting your outdoor experience. As the guys say, "There are millions of acres of opportunity out there. They belong to you. Every day, decisions are being made that affect your land, your water, and your wildlife. You should know about them. This is Your Mountain."
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