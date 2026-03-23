Swanny Evans, state government affairs director for Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, joins the guys on a late night in late September (yes, just releasing now) to discuss conservation. Topics include: why there aren't quail in Wyoming, Swanny's deer capture research in Georgia and Pennsylvania, how to dart a deer safely, prairie dogs and black footed ferrets, strangest meat they've ever eaten, wild/feral horse management, how it's different to work on issues in different parts of the country, R3, the work of Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever, Swanny's mountain, and much more.