Hudson Valley 18th Congressional District representative Pat Ryan (D) joined Power & Politics on Thursday, reflecting on his double-digit victory in the 2024 election (in a swing district) and what he's preparing for as a new administration takes over in January.

-How is everyone reacting to Governor Hochul's proposal to give New Yorkers $300-$500 checks? -How has Luigi Mangione's alleged act opened up the health care conversation -Donald Trump is Time Magazine's Person of the Year, a look at this week's cabinet picks, Canada as a State, and Lawmaker Lawler and Ryan reaction

Mike Lawler, the Hudson Valley Republican Congressman in New York's 17th Congressional District, appeared on CBS6's Power & Politics. Lawler addressed: -His anti-congestion pricing campaign -Aspirations as a potential Gubernatorial candidate -"One-party rule" in the State of New York -The Hunter Biden pardon -Kash Patel's nomination -Tariffs, lifting SALT cap

-Elon Musk's influence felt during Congress' spending bill negotiations, some ask at what cost? -Governor Hochul confronted by an advocate against the State's CDPAP transition, what's the Health Department say? -Former Governor Andrew Cuomo sues woman who accused him of sexual assault for defamation, as he continues trying to clear his name inside, and outside the legal system

About Power & Politics

A podcast that brings you inside the issues impacting our communities. Every week, Tom Eschen sits down with local leaders and power brokers for a frank, sometimes blunt, conversation about the current political environment and how their decisions and stances shape and alter all of our lives. Whether it’s your tax bill, public safety, schools, immigration, or healthcare – politics affects every day and every aspect of your life. From the corridors of power to the heart of the debate, this podcast aims to ask the tough questions you want answered – to hold leaders accountable, to cut through the rhetoric and the canned responses. It’s a conversation that really matters.