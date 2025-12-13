Open app
Not Quite Quorum
Not Quite Quorum

Laura Bergus and Oliver Weilein
Government
Not Quite Quorum
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 12
  • Why Aren't We Better at Sharing Power?
    We discuss the impossible task of Iowa City's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and the challenge of leaders who hoard power.
    --------  
    41:49
  • What's that Mayoral Selection Process?
    --------  
    50:07
  • What Do You Wish People Knew About Local Government?
    What are core government services? Turns out, we all get to decide.
    --------  
    48:52
  • Does Pooping Improve Our Water Quality?
    Oliver is on tour for a couple of weeks, so Laura is joined by local government expert Nick Bergus.
    --------  
    26:10
  • LOST is Regressive. Why Did It Pass in a Landslide?
    We also touch on systemic oppression, abolition, and striving for a future of safety, joy, and abundance.
    --------  
    1:05:37

About Not Quite Quorum

Conversations about Iowa City, focusing on issues facing our local government and community.
Government

