From Theory to Power

Witness socialism's dramatic leap from theoretical manuscripts to actual government power, beginning with Lenin's Bolshevik Revolution amid World War I's chaos. Follow the transformation of Marx's democratic vision into Stalin's brutal industrialization program, then explore how Mao Zedong adapted socialist theory to China's peasant-based society. Examine the global spread of socialist governments during the Cold War, from Cuba's achievements in healthcare and education to Eastern Europe's contradictions between social progress and political repression. The episode concludes with the collapse of the Soviet model and the sobering lessons about the gap between revolutionary promises and authoritarian realities that shaped 20th-century socialism.