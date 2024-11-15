This week Jim, Kate, and David give heads up on the NE 85th St weekend closure. Plus, Turkey Trot traffic alert. Comp Plan enters final stages. City Council meeting preview. Dark days safety tips. Get around with Metro Flex. Reduce flooding and keep storm drains clear. Special guest: Kate Schmiett, Environmental Education Specialist, talks rain, bugs, and more! Kirklandwa.gov/podcast#20241114
November 7, 2024 - TWIK
This week Jim, Kate, and Anthony invite you to plant a tree. Plus, City Hall holiday closure. City Council meeting recap. Houghton Transfer Station hours change. Join the Cultural Arts Commission for a say in Kirkland's public art. Sweater weather tips for your pets. Tips for preventing flooding. Thanks for a great AED ribbon cutting event. Become a lunch buddy and make a difference in a child's life. Special guest: Carmin Dalziel, Executive Director of Kirkland Parks and Community Foundation, shares how small gives make big impact right here in our community.Kirklandwa.gov/podcast#20241107
October 31, 2024 - TWIK
This week Jim, Kate and David invite your input on upcoming public hearings at the Nov 6 City Council meeting. Plus, the draft K2044 Comprehensive Plan is posted and available to review. Recognizing National First Responders Day. Public Works and Parks crews prep for winter weather. Take advantage of free extra yard waste pick up in November. Special guest: John Lloyd, Deputy Director of Parks and Community Services, takes our Parks quiz and shares about the upcoming AED ribbon cutting event. Kirklandwa.gov/podcast#20241031
October 24, 2024 - TWIK
This week Jim, Kate, and David invite you to the AED unveiling event on Nov 2. Plus, share your input on the City budget. Submit a design for the Kirkland Flag. Get your minority- or women-owned business certified with the state for greater opportunities. Shout out to Councilmember Falcone's newest appointment. Register to the Girls Youth Basketball League. Help keep Kirkland clean and Adopt-a-Road. Join us at Dia de los Muertos and other upcoming events. Special guest: Sergeant John Ness, Kirkland Police Dept, shares about the Pink Patch Project and participates in our Battle of the Brackets challenge to pick the winner of the "Classic Cop Shows." Kirklandwa.gov/podcast#20241024
October 17, 2024 - TWIK
This week Jim, Kate, and David remind you to get your ballot in. Plus, info on the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill. Practice pedestrian safety this October and Halloween. A Council meeting recap. Provide feedback on the city's Commute Trip Reduction Plan. Join the Cultural Arts Commission, the Tourism Development Committee, or the Senior Council. Share your vision for an official Kirkland flag. Submit your pet costume photos to our #KirklandPetTags contest for a chance to win $50 Kirkland Ca$h. Donate blood and enter to win a trip to Las Vegas. Special guest: Anna Heckman, Environmental Program Coordinator, chats Kirkland Arbor Day and all things trees! Kirklandwa.gov/podcast#20241017
