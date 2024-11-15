October 24, 2024 - TWIK

This week Jim, Kate, and David invite you to the AED unveiling event on Nov 2. Plus, share your input on the City budget. Submit a design for the Kirkland Flag. Get your minority- or women-owned business certified with the state for greater opportunities. Shout out to Councilmember Falcone's newest appointment. Register to the Girls Youth Basketball League. Help keep Kirkland clean and Adopt-a-Road. Join us at Dia de los Muertos and other upcoming events. Special guest: Sergeant John Ness, Kirkland Police Dept, shares about the Pink Patch Project and participates in our Battle of the Brackets challenge to pick the winner of the "Classic Cop Shows." Kirklandwa.gov/podcast#20241024