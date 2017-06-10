Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Rocky Mountain National Park
The official podcast of Rocky Mountain National Park. Get the inside scoop on what goes into making a national park work through on-site interviews with rangers...
Government
Available Episodes

  • The Keyhole Route on Longs Peak (Season 1, Episode 10)
    Longs Peak rises above Rocky Mountain National Park, enticing climbers of all skills and abilities. We join Everett Phillips, a climbing ranger at Rocky, to learn what being a climbing ranger is all about and how to plan a successful climb on the Keyhole Route. #rmnpod
    10/20/2017
    1:14:23
  • Rocky Mountain Conservancy and Partnerships (Season 1, Episode 9)
    Park partners are essential to the operation and preservation of Rocky. Learn more about one of Rocky's premiere partners, the Rocky Mountain Conservancy, the work they do, and how you can help. #rmnpod
    10/6/2017
    1:10:28
  • Elk and Landscape Ecology (Season 1, Episode 8)
    It's fall! To celebrate, we join Hanem Aboulezz, landscape ecologist at Rocky, to chat about elk, moose, beaver, Moraine Park, landscape ecology, and more. #rmnpod
    9/22/2017
    1:07:50
  • Historic Structures with Mary Johnston (Season 1, Episode 7)
    Rocky is home to hundreds of historic structures, from backcountry cabins to rock walls. We join Mary Johnston, Historic Structures Technician, to learn more about these structures and what it takes to keep them safe. #rmnpod
    9/8/2017
    56:25
  • Rocky's Volunteers are vital to you and the Park (Season 1, Episode 6)
    If you have ever visited Rocky chances are you've interacted with a volunteer. This week we speak with Lindsey Lewis, Rocky's Volunteer Program Director and how vital our volunteers are to you and the park. #rmnpod
    8/25/2017
    58:17

About Rocky Mountain National Podcast

The official podcast of Rocky Mountain National Park. Get the inside scoop on what goes into making a national park work through on-site interviews with rangers, researchers, and visitors like you.
