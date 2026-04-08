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10 episodes
- Longs Peak rises above Rocky Mountain National Park, enticing climbers of all skills and abilities. We join Everett Phillips, a climbing ranger at Rocky, to learn what being a climbing ranger is all about and how to plan a successful climb on the Keyhole Route. #rmnpod
- Rocky is home to hundreds of historic structures, from backcountry cabins to rock walls. We join Mary Johnston, Historic Structures Technician, to learn more about these structures and what it takes to keep them safe. #rmnpod
- If you have ever visited Rocky chances are you've interacted with a volunteer. This week we speak with Lindsey Lewis, Rocky's Volunteer Program Director and how vital our volunteers are to you and the park. #rmnpod
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About Rocky Mountain National Podcast
The official podcast of Rocky Mountain National Park. Get the inside scoop on what goes into making a national park work through on-site interviews with rangers, researchers, and visitors like you.Podcast website
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