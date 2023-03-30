Biden Issues ‘Toughest Ever’ Electric Vehicle Mandates – In the Tank Podcast #393

The Heartland Institute’s Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Linnea Lueken Talgo present episode 393 of the In The Tank Podcast. President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency has just unveiled the “toughest ever” car emissions rules to force Americans to buy electric vehicles. This new mandate should be called the “Break America’s Electric Grid” rule. While we still have choices on what vehicles we buy, the Biden administration is trying to severely, and quickly, limit those choices. Can we go this fast into an EV future? And if we do, what are the real costs in terms of quality of life, freedom, and the environment. We’ll also play clips from a devastating interview of Elon Musk on the BBC this week. He was challenged by the mid-wit newsreader about allowing “misinformation” and “hate speech” on Twitter, which serves as the world’s public square. Unfortunately, the BBC newsreader’s dismissive attitude about free speech – a foundational right in a free society – is troubling and shared by many in the upcoming generations. We also talk about Chris Talgo’s op-ed in the American Thinker this week about the plan in California to pay millions in reparations to African-Americans and if that idea will spread nationally. PRIMARY TOPIC – BIDEN: EVs or Bust Fox News - Biden unveils toughest-ever car emissions rules in bid to force electric vehicle purchases https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-unveils-toughest-ever-car-emissions-rules-bid-force-electric-vehicle-purchases EV Options are Good for Consumers, EPA’s Proposal to Force Unrealistic EV Sales Mandates is Not https://consumerenergyalliance.org/2023/04/ev-options-are-good-for-consumers-epas-proposal-to-force-unrealistic-ev-sales-mandates-is-not/ SECONDARY TOPIC – ELON MUSK SLAMS BBC ON FREE SPEECH Independent Journal Review - BBC Reporter Tries to Confront Musk on Increase in 'Hateful Content' - It Doesn't Go As Planned https://ijr.com/bbc-reporter-tries-confront-musk-hateful-content/ PJ Media - 'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Destroys BBC Reporter, and It's Epic https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2023/04/12/you-just-lied-elon-musk-destroys-bbc-reporter-and-its-epic-n1686621 HotAir - Elon Musk owns BBC reporter https://hotair.com/david-strom/2023/04/12/elon-musk-owns-bbc-reporter-n543295 VIDS Twitter - “Hate Speech” https://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1646115621032325122 Twitter – “Misinformation” https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1646157818565672962 CBN News - New Poll Shows Millennial Support for Constitutional Free Speech Declining https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/new-poll-shows-millennial-support-constitutional-free-speech-declining Washington Free Beacon - Poll: Majority of Americans Want First Amendment Rewritten; 51 percent of Millennials want fines or jail time for 'hate speech' https://freebeacon.com/issues/poll-majority-of-americans-want-first-amendment-rewritten/ Knight Foundation - First Amendment vitals: Taking Gen Z’s pulse on free expression and inclusion https://knightfoundation.org/articles/first-amendment-vitals-gen-z-free-expression-inclusion/ CLOSING TOPIC – CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ OF REPARATIONS American Thinker (Chris Talgo) - California Reparations: a 'Blueprint for America’? https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2023/04/california_reparations_a_blueprint_for_america.html