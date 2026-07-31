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192 episodes
- Anthony Fauci was recently hauled before the Senate to explain his role in the COVID 19 pandemic, and the multitude of lies he told as head of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advisor to the president. He pleaded the fifth more than 100 times during the hearing, refusing to answer pointed questions. Next steps are as unclear as his tenure, his reasoning for seeming to protect China has been left unstated, and the scale of his corruption is hard to quantify.
Meanwhile, the FCC has delivered a blow to China's AI and robotics industry by BANNING Chinese-made advanced robotics.
On UNHINGED: Mamdani suggests that cash reparations might be doled out over slavery. Somehow.
And for America @ 250, with all the drama surrounding Fauci, we're going to take a look at disease and epidemiology during the Revolution.
The Heartland Institute's Linnea Lueken, Jim Lakely, and Chris Talgo will talk about all of this and more on Episode #546 of the In The Tank Podcast.
Join us LIVE at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube, Rumble, X, and Facebook.
Visit our sponsor, Advisor Metals: https://climaterealismshow.com/metals
SHOW NOTES:
1. UNHINGED: Cash Money
https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/2...
2. FCC Bans ChinaBots
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/f...
3. Fauci Files
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/anth...
https://x.com/tomselliott/status/2081...
(I am sure there may be more links we will want to pull tomorrow AM but these are the main 2 — if anyone has a suggestion, let me know)
4. USA @250: Colonial Quarantine
https://academic.oup.com/milmed/artic...
- President Trump revealed that China has been interfering with our elections, especially the fraught 2020 election, in a speech that the mainstream media attempted to debunk before they even had the details. Trump brought receipts, and then as if to re-emphasize his point about election integrity, another bombshell dropped: illegals have been voting in New Jersey elections. The panel will discuss how to prevent these egregious problems with our election system, how to harden it against attacks, and how deep this all may go.
On UNHINGED: Representative Jasmine Crockett says the reason people were rooting for Spain in the World Cup... was racism.
And for USA @250 - In 1776, the first draft of the Pennsylvania constitution quickly highlighted why too much Democracy can be a bad thing.
The Heartland Institute's Linnea Lueken, Jim Lakely, and S.T. Karnick will talk about all of this and more on Episode #546 of the In The Tank Podcast.
Join us LIVE at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube, Rumble, X, and Facebook.
Visit our sponsor, Advisor Metals: https://climaterealismshow.com/metals
SHOW NOTES
Who Really won the 2020 Election:
https://heartland.org/publications/wh...
1. UNHINGED: Rep. Crockett Says Supporting Spain is racist. I don't know.
https://x.com/FoxNews/status/20796224...
2. Noncitizens are already voting
https://thepostmillennial.com/doj-inv...
https://redstate.com/rusty-weiss/2026...
https://spectator.org/mail-in-voting-...
3. CHY-NAH
https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/offi...
https://redstate.com/rusty-weiss/2026...
https://redstate.com/bradslager/2026/...
4. USA @250: PA's First VERY Democratic Constitution
https://teachingamericanhistory.org/d...
Democratic Socialists of America's Anti-American Platform - In The Tank #54507/16/2026 | 1h 31 mins.The Democratic Socialists in America have one of the most extreme platforms of any rising political group. They identify some real problems, but their solutions would be catastrophic. The team breaks down the most dangerous elements of the DSA's stated goals, and presents what would ACTUALLY help the poor and working classes in America.
Also discussed is the unexpected positive consequences of investment in AI: natural gas and other major energy infrastructure is being improved in anticipation of the need for stable power, it may even spur on an energy revolution.
On UNHINGED: A crazy Canadian lady attacked a girl for wearing MAGA gear... and was promptly detained by ICE.
And for our America @ 250 segment, As the Declaration was distributed through the colonies and the danger of British forces loomed, frontier life hundreds of miles away was even more wild and dangerous.
The Heartland Institute's Linnea Lueken, Jim Lakely, Chris Talgo, and S.T. Karnick will talk about all of this and more on Episode #545 of the In The Tank Podcast.
Join us LIVE at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube, Rumble, X, and Facebook.
Visit our sponsor, Advisor Metals: https://climaterealismshow.com/metals
Housing Act Held Hostage Until Save America Is Passed — In the Tank Podcast #54206/25/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Trump is refusing to sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act unless lawmakers first pass the SAVE AMERICA Act, which Trump says is far more important. There is a lot of skepticism about whether or not the now-hostage Housing Act is a good idea anyway, the panel discusses the nuances. On another issue, Trump has also said that the administration is working on a National Right to Carry bill, but again, there are potential issues down the road from this approach. Gun rights advocates say its a step in the right direction, but doesn't affirm Constitutional rights to bear arms strongly enough to end state-level infringements.
For our Countdown to 250, we discuss this week in 1776, how colonies were feeling about breaking from the British in the week leading up to the Declaration of Independence.
And on UNHINGED: New York City Congressional elections have been swept by socialist candidates, they are far more extreme than anyone Democrats have ever platformed.
The Heartland Institute's Linnea Lueken, Jim Lakely, and S.T. Karnick will talk about all of this and more on Episode #542 of the In The Tank Podcast.
- One would think a major terror attack just occurred on U.S. soil, for all the reactions that Democrats and socialist friends are having to the news that Elon Musk's net worth just hit a trillion dollars. He is the first person in history to make that mark, and leftist progressives absolutely hate it. We will discuss the politics of ENVY, and how poisonous jealousy is to society and the economy.
Also, as the World Cup continues in the United States, many visiting Europeans are finding themselves loving American culture and community, reality is refuting the scary picture painted by their own media.
American communities have always been loyal and close-knit, as the history of the "Midnight Ride" network of Paul Revere and his fellow messengers shows us. For our Countdown to 250 segment, we discuss the trust and coordination it took to make their mission a success.
On UNHINGED: Lefties lose it over Elon Musk's trillionaire status.
The Heartland Institute's Linnea Lueken, Jim Lakely, S.T. Karnick, and Chris Talgo talk about all of this and more on Episode #541 of the In The Tank Podcast.
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About In The Tank
The weekly flagship podcast from The Heartland Institute features in-depth policy discussions connected to current news. Host Donald Kendal leads the discussion with the usual crew of Heartland Institute Vice President Jim Lakely, Socialism Research Center “Commissar” Justin Haskins, Editorial Director Chris Talgo, and others at this national free-market think tank. The entertaining and informative discussions often hit topics such as the environment, energy policy, Big Tech censorship, the troubling rise of socialism, globalism, health care, education, that state of freedom in America and around the world, and much more. This podcast is also available as part of the Heartland Daily Podcast, the “firehose” of all the organization’s podcasts that take deep and entertaining dives into public policy.Podcast website
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