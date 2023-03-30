The weekly flagship podcast from The Heartland Institute features in-depth policy discussions connected to current news. Host Donald Kendal leads the discussion... More
Available Episodes
5 of 47
Digital Dollar: When You Don't Own Money - In The Tank #395
The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 395 of the In The Tank Podcast. There have been a slew of articles recently suggesting the U.S. Dollar is quickly losing its status as world reserve currency. How likely is this and how will it effect you? The ITT crew discusses this important topic. Also, is it just a coincidence that this development is occurring at the same time as plans for the "digital dollar" ramp up? How quickly are we approaching a world where you don't even own the money you use on a daily basis?OPENING CHIT CHAT - TUCKER CARLSON & FOX NEWSThe Federalist - The Worst People On Earth Are All Celebrating Tucker’s Oustinghttps://thefederalist.com/2023/04/25/the-worst-people-on-earth-are-all-celebrating-tuckers-ousting/PRIMARY TOPIC - DIGITAL DOLLAR: WHEN YOU DON'T OWN MONEYFox News - Biden administration is quietly planning for a future where you don’t own moneyhttps://www.foxnews.com/opinion/biden-administration-quietly-planning-future-where-you-dont-own-moneyFortune - FedNow is set to launch in July. What the instant payment service could mean for a digital dollar and stablecoinshttps://fortune.com/crypto/2023/03/16/fednow-fed-digital-dollar-stablecoins-cbdc/NYT - The Weird New War on ‘Woke’ Moneyhttps://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/07/opinion/desantis-digital-currency-florida.htmlSECONDARY TOPIC - DOLLAR LOSING WORLD RESERVE CURRENCY STATUS?Fox Business - Could the US dollar lose its reserve currency status to China?https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/could-us-dollar-lose-reserve-currency-status-chinaMarkets Insider - The dollar's dominance as a reserve currency eroded last year at 10 times the pace seen in the past 2 decadeshttps://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/dollar-dominance-global-reserves-china-euro-russia-ukraine-war-greenback-2023-4NYT - Wonking Out: International Money Madness Strikes Againhttps://www.nytimes.com/2023/04/14/opinion/dollar-reserve-currency.html
4/27/2023
1:15:32
Climate Cult Gets Crazier - In The Tank #394
The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 394 of the In The Tank Podcast. With Earth Day approaching, the ITT crew talks about a number of stories that highlight just how radical the "climate cult" is getting. From new regulations on meat and cars to absurd protests over oil production while ignoring the true costs of "renewable" energy, the cognitive dissonance and authoritarian tendencies of the climate change movement is getting out of hand.PRIMARY TOPIC - Climate Cult Getting Crazier AEI - The Climate Change Cult: 10 Warning Signshttps://www.aei.org/carpe-diem/the-climate-change-cult-10-warning-signs/ CNN - Just Stop Oil protester disrupts World Snooker Championship by throwing orange powder paint on tablehttps://www.cnn.com/2023/04/18/sport/climate-protest-world-snooker-championship-spt-intl/index.html National Review - Yes, They’re Coming for Your Burgershttps://www.nationalreview.com/corner/yes-theyre-coming-for-your-burgers/ YahooNews - Mayor of London’s office brands vandalism of ULEZ cameras in Abbey Wood ‘petty’https://uk.news.yahoo.com/mayor-london-office-brands-vandalism-040000022.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAF8NziEd5RKFEgSKBngwB5mKw8pvkvKUvBzjxEWx3Of4CmSqBim8P_Q0ymTsssPZVhFxlA8SGjJ0PBhpw10t_dvie602sc1MK2XvRQuyBbak8E2UTZPt1BiCU-tDAo3hGz9prjioQLaj5-H_B4DA9TyNvNE_-54Ezo4JU0UzsAST The Economic Times - China eyes Afghanistan's lithium reserves, offers to invest USD 10 billionhttps://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/china-eyes-afghanistans-lithium-reserves-offers-to-invest-usd-10-billion/articleshow/99521732.cms Fox News - JPMorgan CEO suggests government seize private property to quicken climate initiativeshttps://www.foxnews.com/media/jp-morgan-ceo-suggests-government-seize-private-property-quicken-climate-initiatives KTLA - California power companies propose income-based rates: how it would workhttps://ktla.com/news/local-news/fixed-rate-electricity-bill-charges-how-they-would-work/
4/20/2023
1:21:07
Biden Issues ‘Toughest Ever’ Electric Vehicle Mandates – In the Tank Podcast #393
The Heartland Institute’s Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Linnea Lueken Talgo present episode 393 of the In The Tank Podcast. President Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency has just unveiled the “toughest ever” car emissions rules to force Americans to buy electric vehicles. This new mandate should be called the “Break America’s Electric Grid” rule. While we still have choices on what vehicles we buy, the Biden administration is trying to severely, and quickly, limit those choices. Can we go this fast into an EV future? And if we do, what are the real costs in terms of quality of life, freedom, and the environment. We’ll also play clips from a devastating interview of Elon Musk on the BBC this week. He was challenged by the mid-wit newsreader about allowing “misinformation” and “hate speech” on Twitter, which serves as the world’s public square. Unfortunately, the BBC newsreader’s dismissive attitude about free speech – a foundational right in a free society – is troubling and shared by many in the upcoming generations. We also talk about Chris Talgo’s op-ed in the American Thinker this week about the plan in California to pay millions in reparations to African-Americans and if that idea will spread nationally. PRIMARY TOPIC – BIDEN: EVs or Bust Fox News - Biden unveils toughest-ever car emissions rules in bid to force electric vehicle purchases https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-unveils-toughest-ever-car-emissions-rules-bid-force-electric-vehicle-purchases EV Options are Good for Consumers, EPA’s Proposal to Force Unrealistic EV Sales Mandates is Not https://consumerenergyalliance.org/2023/04/ev-options-are-good-for-consumers-epas-proposal-to-force-unrealistic-ev-sales-mandates-is-not/ SECONDARY TOPIC – ELON MUSK SLAMS BBC ON FREE SPEECH Independent Journal Review - BBC Reporter Tries to Confront Musk on Increase in 'Hateful Content' - It Doesn't Go As Planned https://ijr.com/bbc-reporter-tries-confront-musk-hateful-content/ PJ Media - 'You Just Lied': Elon Musk Destroys BBC Reporter, and It's Epic https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2023/04/12/you-just-lied-elon-musk-destroys-bbc-reporter-and-its-epic-n1686621 HotAir - Elon Musk owns BBC reporter https://hotair.com/david-strom/2023/04/12/elon-musk-owns-bbc-reporter-n543295 VIDS Twitter - “Hate Speech” https://twitter.com/darrengrimes_/status/1646115621032325122 Twitter – “Misinformation” https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1646157818565672962 CBN News - New Poll Shows Millennial Support for Constitutional Free Speech Declining https://www2.cbn.com/news/us/new-poll-shows-millennial-support-constitutional-free-speech-declining Washington Free Beacon - Poll: Majority of Americans Want First Amendment Rewritten; 51 percent of Millennials want fines or jail time for 'hate speech' https://freebeacon.com/issues/poll-majority-of-americans-want-first-amendment-rewritten/ Knight Foundation - First Amendment vitals: Taking Gen Z’s pulse on free expression and inclusion https://knightfoundation.org/articles/first-amendment-vitals-gen-z-free-expression-inclusion/ CLOSING TOPIC – CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’ OF REPARATIONS American Thinker (Chris Talgo) - California Reparations: a 'Blueprint for America’? https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2023/04/california_reparations_a_blueprint_for_america.html
4/13/2023
1:01:39
Trump Arrested! - In The Tank #392
The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 392 of the In The Tank Podcast. After weeks of speculation, it finally happened - Former President Donald Trump was arrested. The ITT crew discusses this story from several different angles. Also, what is George Soros's role in all of this?PRIMARY TOPIC - TRUMP ARRESTED Babylon Bee - Democrats Throw Biggest-Ever Fundraiser For Trump Campaignhttps://babylonbee.com/news/democrats-throw-biggest-ever-fundraiser-for-trump-campaign The Federalist - Alvin Bragg’s Trump Indictment Is Even More Pathetic And Partisan Than We Could Have Imaginedhttps://thefederalist.com/2023/04/05/alvin-braggs-trump-indictment-is-even-more-pathetic-and-partisan-than-we-could-have-imagined/ American Greatness – Seven Things You Don’t Know About the Stormy Daniels Hush Money Casehttps://amgreatness.com/2023/04/04/seven-things-you-dont-know-about-the-stormy-daniels-hush-money-case/ The Federalist - No One Is Above The Law? Give Me A Breakhttps://thefederalist.com/2023/04/04/no-one-is-above-the-law-give-me-a-break/ HDN - Trump's Trial Needs to Be Televisedhttps://heartlanddailynews.com/2023/04/betsy-mccaughey-trumps-trial-needs-to-be-televised/ SECONDARY TOPIC - SOROS BACKED DISTRICT ATTORNEYS Washington Post - D.C. U.S. attorney declined to prosecute 67% of those arrested. Here's whyhttps://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2023/03/29/us-attorneys-office-charges-declined-dc-police/ Washington Examiner - Map shows how many Soros-linked prosecutors there are around the country - and how many have been removedhttps://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/courts/map-soros-prosecutors-country-removed NYP - George Soros spent $40M getting lefty district attorneys, officials elected all over the countryhttps://nypost.com/2023/01/22/george-soros-spent-40m-getting-lefty-district-attorneys-officials-elected-all-over-the-country/
4/6/2023
1:01:41
Climate Paper Calls For Homicide Charges For Oil Companies - In The Tank #391
The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 391 of the In The Tank Podcast. Is it just me, or is the climate alarmist rhetoric getting crazier? A new paper from Harvard Environmental Law Review makes the case that oil companies should be charged with homicide due to the supposed effects of the climate change. The ITT crew talks about this paper, the recently released IPCC report and more climate-alarmist-related topics.OPENING CHIT CHAT – NEW TROUBLING POLL RESULTS WSJ/NORC Poll March 2023https://s.wsj.net/public/resources/documents/WSJ_NORC_ToplineMarc_2023.pdf PRIMARY TOPIC – CLIMATE PAPER CALLS FOR HOMICIDE CHARGES FOR OIL COMPANIES The Guardian - New climate paper calls for charging big US oil firms with homicidehttps://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/mar/22/big-oil-companies-homicide-harvard-environmental-law-review Prof. Richard Parncutt: Death Penalty for Global Warming Deniers?https://tallbloke.wordpress.com/2012/12/24/prof-richard-parncutt-death-penalty-for-global-warming-deniers/ Washington Free Beacon - One Billion Gretas: Biden Admin Pledges Taxpayer Cash To Support Young Climate Activists Abroadhttps://freebeacon.com/biden-administration/one-billion-gretas-biden-admin-pledges-taxpayer-cash-to-support-young-climate-activists-abroad/ Fox News - John Kerry rushes to defense of climate activist leaders who use private jetshttps://www.foxnews.com/politics/john-kerry-rushes-defense-climate-activist-leaders-use-private-jets Washington Post - Why climate ‘doomers’ are replacing climate ‘deniers’https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2023/03/24/climate-doomers-ipcc-un-report/
The weekly flagship podcast from The Heartland Institute features in-depth policy discussions connected to current news. Host Donald Kendal leads the discussion with the usual crew of Heartland Institute Vice President Jim Lakely, Socialism Research Center “Commissar” Justin Haskins, Editorial Director Chris Talgo, and others at this national free-market think tank. The entertaining and informative discussions often hit topics such as the environment, energy policy, Big Tech censorship, the troubling rise of socialism, globalism, health care, education, that state of freedom in America and around the world, and much more.
This podcast is also available as part of the Heartland Daily Podcast, the “firehose” of all the organization’s podcasts that take deep and entertaining dives into public policy.