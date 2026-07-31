Anthony Fauci was recently hauled before the Senate to explain his role in the COVID 19 pandemic, and the multitude of lies he told as head of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advisor to the president. He pleaded the fifth more than 100 times during the hearing, refusing to answer pointed questions. Next steps are as unclear as his tenure, his reasoning for seeming to protect China has been left unstated, and the scale of his corruption is hard to quantify.

Meanwhile, the FCC has delivered a blow to China's AI and robotics industry by BANNING Chinese-made advanced robotics.

On UNHINGED: Mamdani suggests that cash reparations might be doled out over slavery. Somehow.

And for America @ 250, with all the drama surrounding Fauci, we're going to take a look at disease and epidemiology during the Revolution.

The Heartland Institute's Linnea Lueken, Jim Lakely, and Chris Talgo will talk about all of this and more on Episode #546 of the In The Tank Podcast.

Join us LIVE at 1 p.m. ET on YouTube, Rumble, X, and Facebook.

Visit our sponsor, Advisor Metals: https://climaterealismshow.com/metals

SHOW NOTES:

1. UNHINGED: Cash Money

https://x.com/WesternLensman/status/2...

2. FCC Bans ChinaBots

https://www.theepochtimes.com/china/f...

3. Fauci Files

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/anth...

https://x.com/tomselliott/status/2081...

(I am sure there may be more links we will want to pull tomorrow AM but these are the main 2 — if anyone has a suggestion, let me know)

4. USA @250: Colonial Quarantine

https://academic.oup.com/milmed/artic...