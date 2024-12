About The Good Judge-ment Podcast

Judge J. Wade Padgett (Georgia Court of Appeals) and retired Superior Court judge Tain Kell (Cobb Judicial Circuit) created this podcast series to provide continuing education and other matters of interest to Georgia judges. Of course, the podcast will hopefully be of interest to lawyers and members of the public as well. Also, we love feedback. If you have praise or ideas for the podcast, contact us at [email protected] . If you have complaints, forward those elsewhere.