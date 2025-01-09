"I'm Glad You Said That" - Jim Minnery Talks Faith & Politics

Rep Sarah Vance Talks Sex Trafficking and Minors Accessing Porn Online
Sarah Vance, the Alaska House Representative from Homer, is on the show today talking sex trafficking and minors accessing porn online. Despite the Democrats in charge this session, she is pushing forward. Support the show
My Tennessee Lawyer Friend talking About the SCOTUS Tennessee Trans Case
David Fowler has always been thinking outside of the box.As a former State Senator, choir director, author and my friend and colleague at Family Action Council of Tennessee, David has always challenged current dialogue and jurisprudence that ignores the fundamental definition of what it means to be human.Today, on "I'm Glad You Said That", I get to speak with him about the landmark case heard at the U.S. Supreme Court on whether the Constitution requires medical experimentation on children. As our friends at Alliance Defending Freedom have noted, the United States of America v. Skrmett case is about "the ability of states (Tennessee in this instance) to govern the practice of medicine—a responsibility that states have exercised since our nation’s founding."Support the show
Where are you on The Dignity Index ?
How often have you felt like you defiled yourself ?I did again myself this morning with my wife. Said something that I wish I could put "back in the tube" but toothpaste, and words, don't work that way. Thankfully, my wife, and my God, offer forgiveness. But that is most attributed to the fact that I am in relationship with them. What about words we use that harm others that we have never even met or have no real relationship with ?As is often said, the world of politics is a full contact sport. Emotions often run high around beliefs that run deep. Words are used all the time that make assumptions, cast broad nets and have direct and collateral damage.At a recent State Policy Network training event I attended, I came across a session presenting a way of analyzing speech. It wasn't focused on policy or politics or party. It was highlighting the reality that much of the divide in our nation right now has as much to do with how we address disagreements as it does with the disagreement itself.It's called The Dignity Index and it hit me pretty hard. Scripture, as you likely know, is full of words about how we use words. Jesus Himself is called, "the Word of God." He is the personification of the written and spoken word. The testimony that God revealed through the prophets during the Old Testament period was now made human with the coming of Christ. Hence the Word became flesh.We are image bearers and when we talk about other image bearers, we are to be like Christ. Not easy and a very high calling but the more we can do it...the more we will be witnesses to the Truth.Tami Pyfer is one of the creators of The Dignity Index and is my guest today on "I'm Glad You Said That". The show is a podcast you can access on most of the standard platforms and it's also broadcasted on Wednesdays at 1pm on KATB (89.3 FM) and at 5pm on KVNT (1020 AM, 92.5 FM & 104.5 FM).Support the show
John Daniel Davidson - An Alaskan Sr. Editor for the Federalist on the Show Today
John Daniel Davidson is a senior editor at The Federalist. His writing has appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the Claremont Review of Books, The New York Post, and elsewhere.Raised in the MatSu Valley, he graduated from Hillsdale College, spent time overseas and lived in Austin, Texas before retracing his family's journey back to the Great Land where he now resides in a log home on the Davidson Homestead.His brother Joel, a good friend and fellow master of words, is Editor for the Alaska Watchman. Their family is really good stock.We'll chat on the show today about John's take on the Presidential election as well as the bigger canvas of what has made America great and how it is crumbling.John is the author of Pagan America: the Decline of Christianity and the Dark Age to Come. Follow him on Twitter, @johnddavidson.Support the show
Former AK Attorney General Michael Geraghty Discusses The Judicial Selection Process
I'm grateful to sit down with former Alaska Attorney General Michael Geraghty today to discuss the judicial selection and retention process in the Great Land.As Co-Chair for Alaskans for Fair Courts, Geraghty has spent a lot of time defending the current system of judges having to go through the Alaska Judicial Council, a quasi-Governmental agency, to get appointed by the Governor.He is passionate and sincere in believing that our process is the envy of the country. I argue that the Alaska Judicial Council’s retention evaluation process is severely deficient because it includes no analysis of a judge or justice’s overall “judicialphilosophy” regarding the proper methodology for interpreting statutory and constitutional provisions. This is a fatal flaw, because no other aspect of judicial performance has a greaterpotential to impact the lives of all Alaskans – not just those who happen to find themselves in a courtroom at some point in their lives.Hope you can tune in. It's a cordial and necessary conversation.Support the show
About "I'm Glad You Said That" - Jim Minnery Talks Faith & Politics
"I'm Glad You Said That" is a weekly podcast/radio show featuring Jim Minnery, President of Alaska Family Council/Action. During these episodes, we'll talk about the things you're not supposed to talk about in polite company - religion and politics. We dive into both as they intersect issues like religious liberty, the sanctity of life, Biblical marriage and parental rights. Each show, Minnery interviews influencers across Alaska and across the nation to get listeners thinking on how to be salt and light in the public marketplace of ideas.