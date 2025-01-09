"I'm Glad You Said That" - Jim Minnery Talks Faith & Politics

Where are you on The Dignity Index ?

How often have you felt like you defiled yourself ?I did again myself this morning with my wife. Said something that I wish I could put "back in the tube" but toothpaste, and words, don't work that way. Thankfully, my wife, and my God, offer forgiveness. But that is most attributed to the fact that I am in relationship with them. What about words we use that harm others that we have never even met or have no real relationship with ?As is often said, the world of politics is a full contact sport. Emotions often run high around beliefs that run deep. Words are used all the time that make assumptions, cast broad nets and have direct and collateral damage.At a recent State Policy Network training event I attended, I came across a session presenting a way of analyzing speech. It wasn't focused on policy or politics or party. It was highlighting the reality that much of the divide in our nation right now has as much to do with how we address disagreements as it does with the disagreement itself.It's called The Dignity Index and it hit me pretty hard. Scripture, as you likely know, is full of words about how we use words. Jesus Himself is called, "the Word of God." He is the personification of the written and spoken word. The testimony that God revealed through the prophets during the Old Testament period was now made human with the coming of Christ. Hence the Word became flesh.We are image bearers and when we talk about other image bearers, we are to be like Christ. Not easy and a very high calling but the more we can do it...the more we will be witnesses to the Truth.Tami Pyfer is one of the creators of The Dignity Index and is my guest today on "I'm Glad You Said That". The show is a podcast you can access on most of the standard platforms and it's also broadcasted on Wednesdays at 1pm on KATB (89.3 FM) and at 5pm on KVNT (1020 AM, 92.5 FM & 104.5 FM).