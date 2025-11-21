Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 3 – Lessons for XOs and S3s
This episode of the Center for Army Lessons Learned Podcast features a discussion with three former battalion XOs and S3s about lessons learned from their time in those positions. The conversation centers on the critical roles of managing personnel, the impact of relationships within the staff and adjacent units, and how to develop staff members to support the commander’s requirements.
Majors Joe Perez, Charlie Foy, and Ronald Rice discuss challenges they encountered during these key development positions. This unique perspective of serving in the same battalion sequentially demonstrates how changing operating conditions and commanders shaped their views on duties. Looking back, they reflect on what they learned and how that would advise future leaders to prepare for and approach a variety of situations. The podcast offers valuable insights for leaders seeking to cultivate a strong staff team capable of solving complex problems.
Key Highlights: Managing staff personnel and processes, conducting operations, supporting the commander’s information requirements, and mentorship. CALL Handbook 25-13 (786): First 100 Days XO and S3, and CALL Handbook 25-12 (761): Home Station Training.
--------
1:02:29
--------
1:02:29
Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 2 – NCO Development and Roles in Training
This episode of the Center for Army Lessons Learned Podcast features a discussion with Sergeant Major William Thacker on NCO development and training roles within the Army. The conversation centers on the critical role of NCOs in individual and collective training, emphasizing the importance of understanding the “why” behind tasks and fostering a culture of continuous learning.
Sergeant Major Thacker highlights the need for leaders to balance professional development with practical training, stressing that effective NCOs are standard-bearers who prioritize foundational skills and adapt to evolving challenges. He shares experiences from recent deployments and training rotations, underscoring the value of realistic training scenarios and the importance of empowering NCOs to enforce standards and drive unit readiness. The podcast offers valuable insights for leaders seeking to cultivate a strong NCO corps capable of leading and training soldiers in complex environments.
Key Highlights: Developing NCOs, NCO roles in training, training as a forward deployed unit, best practices for collective and individual training guidance, CALL Handbook 25-04 (912): First 100 Days as an NCO, and CALL Handbook 25-12 (761): Home Station Training.
--------
36:23
--------
36:23
Insights from the Fight Podcast: Episode 1 – Effectively Leveraging NCOs in Staff Processes
The Center for Army Lessons Learned hosts Sergeant Major (Retired) Mike Robinson for a discussion on maximizing the impact of Noncommissioned Officers within staff processes. The conversation highlighted common challenges in integrating NCOs into staff functions and offered practical solutions rooted in experience from various echelons, including joint task forces and Army Reserve components.
The podcast underscored the unique value NCOs bring to the staff – honed through years of experience at the company level – and the need to foster a collaborative environment where all voices are heard. Ultimately, effective NCO integration, coupled with continuous learning and leveraging resources like Army doctrine and CALL publications, is crucial for building adaptable and successful staffs prepared for the complexities of modern warfare.
Key highlights: building trust between officers and NCOs, clearly delineating tasks, and providing targeted training and mentorship.