Using the Bill of Rights to win in court and beyond- Ricci Levy of Woodhull Freedom Foundation and Florida lawyer Larry Walters

About Beat The Prosecution

Welcome to Beat The Prosecution with Fairfax, Virginia criminal defense / DUI lawyer Jonathan Katz. Jon Katz believes in spreading the word of justice on this podcast, in court, and on his blog at https://katzjustice.com/blog, to regularly provide information and ideas for beating your prosecution. More information is available at https://BeatTheProsection.com and at (703)-383-1100.