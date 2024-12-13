Powered by RND
Beat The Prosecution

Jon Katz
Welcome to Beat The Prosecution with Fairfax, Virginia criminal defense / DUI lawyer Jonathan Katz. Jon Katz believes in spreading the word of justice on this p...
  • Winning through relentless client focus- Sameera Ali, Lauren Whitley, Erin Smith and Jim Magner
    Send us a textCriminal defense lawyers must hang together lest they hang separately. Northern Virginia lawyer Sameera Ali accepted an Alexandria Juvenile & Domestic Relations (JDR) Court request to represent an indigent defendant (for abysmally low pay), let the court know she was not available on the then-pending court date, got the prosecutor's office on board for seeking a very brief court date rescheduling to when Ms. Ali was available, and instead got issued a show cause notice to appear in the same court to address why she should not be held in jailable contempt of court. Once this story hit the Washington Post (with the bittersweet ending of a dismissal of Sameera's show cause case, but only after a one hour hearing), the outpouring of support for Sameera came rushing through. The show cause hearing courtroom was filled with supportive criminal defense lawyers and also included prosecutors and city attorneys. With criminal defense lawyers ready to instantly rally around their mistreated sister and brother lawyers, and with the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers' strike force, judges, prosecutors and police should think carefully before trespassing against one of our own. On this Beat the Prosecution episode, Sameera and Erin Smith tell about the events following the unjust issuance of this show cause order against her, Erin's immediate departure from the Alexandria JDR court's indigent appointment list, and what happened at the hearing where the show cause order against Sameera got dismissed. Longtime public defender lawyer Lauren Whitley talks about the importance for lawyers to speak out about judges' wrongful actions. Sameera's law partner Jim Magner talks about the importance for people to recognize the devotion and talent that so many lawyers demonstrate in representing indigent defendants. Not present for this show is Christopher Leibig, Sameera's lawyer who filed this great motion to dismiss the show cause matter against Sameera. Striking is the absence of anger nor any agenda in Sameera nor Jim, and just Sameera's getting right back in the saddle and urging criminal defense lawyers to accept court appointments to represent indigent defendants. Many criminal defense lawyers are unsung and undersung heroes. Sameera is a hero to let the light be shined on her plight, to not let this matter knock her down, to win, and to treat such mistreatment with such dignity and can-do strength. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," as Martin Luther King, Jr. reminded This podcast with Fairfax, Virginia criminal / DUI lawyer Jon Katz is playable on all devices at podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com. For more information, visit https://BeatTheProsecution.com or contact us at [email protected], 703-383-1100 (calling), or 571-406-7268 (text). Hear our prior podcasts, at https://podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com/If you like what you hear on our Beat the Prosecution podcast, please take a moment to post a review at our Apple podcasts page (with stars only, or else also with a comment) at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beat-the-prosecution/id1721413675
    55:00
  • Using the Bill of Rights to win in court and beyond- Ricci Levy of Woodhull Freedom Foundation and Florida lawyer Larry Walters
    Send us a textNow that marijuana has become heavily decriminalized in Virginia and beyond, Fairfax criminal and DUI defense lawyer Jonathan Katz sees drug reform and protecting adults' right to choose their consensual sexual activity as critical to protecting everyone's civil liberties.  Joining us for this Beat the Prosecution podcast episode are Woodhull Freedom Foundation president and CEO Ricci Levy, and WFF general counsel and First Amendment defense lawyer Lawrence G. Walters. John has known these two guests for many years. The Woodhull Freedom Foundation's website presents the group's mission as affirming sexual freedom as a fundamental human right. Politicians often target consenting adult sexual acitivity for expanded criminalization of consensual adult sexuality, including prosecutions against so-called obscenity, criminalizing sex work, and criminalizing omissions of verification of the adult status of people visiting websites providing sexual material.  Efforts by many governments to clamp down on consenting adult sexual activity often go beyond the criminal law, Among its work, the Woodhull Freedom Foundation is working to stop age verification laws, to decriminalize sex work, and to prevent consensual adult sex work from being lumped into campaigns against human trafficking,  Jon Katz recommends donating to WFF, at https://woodhull.app.neoncrm.com/forms/primary-donation-form . This podcast with Fairfax, Virginia criminal / DUI lawyer Jon Katz is playable on all devices at podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com. For more information, visit https://BeatTheProsecution.com or contact us at [email protected], 703-383-1100 (calling), or 571-406-7268 (text). Hear our prior podcasts, at https://podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com/If you like what you hear on our Beat the Prosecution podcast, please take a moment to post a review at our Apple podcasts page (with stars only, or else also with a comment) at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beat-the-prosecution/id1721413675
    1:00:59
  • Relentless defense on the road to victory- Fairfax public defender / Justice Forward Virginia leader Bryan T. Kennedy
    Send us a text"Aspiring full time anti-racist" is how senior Fairfax public defender lawyer Bryan T. Kennedy describes himself on his Twitter page. In this episode of Beat the Prosecution, Bryan joins Fairfax criminal and DUI defense lawyer Jonathan Katz in discussing how to beat the prosecution both in court and through out-of-court action, action, and more action, including with strength in numbers and having a great team of lawyers and non-lawyers. Bryan is a founding member of Justice Forward Virginia , which has made huge inroads in bringing Virginia out of its capital punishment dark ages and away from its Jim Crow past, to promoting winning legislation that reduces police ability to racially profile and keeps their power better in check, and eliminates presumption of pretrial detention for certain alleged crimes; and supporting robust indigent defense and challenging mandatory minimum sentencing. I recommend donating to Justice Forward Virginia. Bryan is a lawyer's lawyer and a public defender's public defender. He underlines how some of the greatest criminal defense lawyers start as public defender lawyers and do not have to leave their principles at the door by starting as a prosecutor instead. He is fully bilingual in English and Spanish, which is a major asset in this county with so many people who speak Spanish (and so many other non-English languages) as a first language. Bryan is a true believe in the criminal defense cause, and is not afraid to stand up to judges and everyone else in the process. Thanks to Bryan for joining Jon Katz for an hour on this podcast episode. This podcast with Fairfax, Virginia criminal / DUI lawyer Jon Katz is playable on all devices at podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com. For more information, visit https://BeatTheProsecution.com or contact us at [email protected], 703-383-1100 (calling), or 571-406-7268 (text). Hear our prior podcasts, at https://podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com/If you like what you hear on our Beat the Prosecution podcast, please take a moment to post a review at our Apple podcasts page (with stars only, or else also with a comment) at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beat-the-prosecution/id1721413675
    58:54
  • Winning by staying true to our principles- FIRE's Harvey Silverglate & Robert Corn-Revere
    Send us a textOne of the two founders of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education -- Harvey Silverglate -- figured the group might no last much past ten years beyond its 1999 founding. Instead, Silverglate, describes the group -- renamed Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression  -- as having filled the gap that was left when the ACLU became more of a progressive organization and less of a free expression protector. Fairfax criminal and DUI defense lawyer Jonathan Katz first met criminal defense and civil liberties lawyer Harvey Silverglate over twenty years ago through their mutual membership in the Naitonal Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. He met First Amendment lawyer Robert Corn-Revere -- now FIRE's chief counsel -- through their mutual membership in the First Amendment Lawyers Association, of which Bob is a past president. Both Bob and Harvey are CATO Institute scholars. Jon Katz has advised a conservative student referred by FIRE, in his campus disciplinary proceeding when his private university trampled on his right to videotape a campus speaker and university-paid public figure when no advance warning had been made against such recording activity. Jon was also referred by FIRE to advise a state university professor whose First Amendment rights were violated by being suspended from his job due to an uproar by numerous alumni and members of the public after he appeared as an unwitting hotseat guest of the O'Reilly Factor (on which show Jon has twice appeared, and also has appeared twice on the Radio Factor.) Worse, the federal government zeroed in on this professor, and dragged him through a six month trial (which Jon did not handle) that resulted in acquittal on numerous counts and a hung jury (10-2) on some additional counts.What becomes readily apparent in this Beat the Prosecution episode is that staying true to our principles helps criminal defense and civil liberties lawyers win in court. Harvey tells of the jury nullification that delivered him acquittals of around 30 people prosecuted for trespassing in the carrying away from the office of a Harvard dean in his chair, in protest over the Vietnam war, with the prosecutor then declining to prosecute the approximately 70 additional defendants. Bob tells about winning in the Supreme Court against a prosecution under a statute criminalizing the filming of dogfighting and other animal cruelty ("crush films"). Visit here to donate to FIRE and This podcast with Fairfax, Virginia criminal / DUI lawyer Jon Katz is playable on all devices at podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com. For more information, visit https://BeatTheProsecution.com or contact us at [email protected], 703-383-1100 (calling), or 571-406-7268 (text). Hear our prior podcasts, at https://podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com/If you like what you hear on our Beat the Prosecution podcast, please take a moment to post a review at our Apple podcasts page (with stars only, or else also with a comment) at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beat-the-prosecution/id1721413675
    1:06:13
  • Defending in criminal court by keeping one's eyes on the prize- Plowshares & Catholic Worker activist Mark Colville
    Send us a textFairfax criminal and DWI lawyer Jonathan Katz heard Abbie Hoffman's lawyer Gerald Lefcourt speak in 1991 about how Abbie had asked Gerry to keep Hoffman out of jail so that he could keep pursuing his agenda. At that moment, Jon wondered whether he had missed the boat on the days of defending activists. Nine years later, Jon teamed with Ramsey Clark to defend the Plowshares 4 at their 2000 criminal jury trial following their action against depleted uranium, and Ramsey mentioned there being plenty of interesting activists to defend when doing so for free. Thanks to Plowshares and Catholic Worker activist Mark Colville of the Amistad Catholic Worker in New Haven for joining Jon in talking about his three Plowshares actions and resulting jury trials for two of them, and his Catholic Worker activities, including with Rosette Village. Plowshares actions include admitting the defendants' actions, while arguing that the action should not be convicted any more than Underground Railroad activists should have been convicted. Mark presents great ideas for beating the prosecution through such approaches as keeping our eyes on the prize of winning no matter the seeming and actual hurdles along the way, pushing the envelope of advocacy as necessary, and working in community / teamwork. Jon recommends donating to the Amistad Catholic Worker or any other Catholic Worker community, and/or the Rosette Village, helping homeless people.  This podcast with Fairfax, Virginia criminal / DUI lawyer Jon Katz is playable on all devices at podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com. For more information, visit https://BeatTheProsecution.com or contact us at [email protected], 703-383-1100 (calling), or 571-406-7268 (text). Hear our prior podcasts, at https://podcast.BeatTheProsecution.com/If you like what you hear on our Beat the Prosecution podcast, please take a moment to post a review at our Apple podcasts page (with stars only, or else also with a comment) at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/beat-the-prosecution/id1721413675
    1:05:22

About Beat The Prosecution

Welcome to Beat The Prosecution with Fairfax, Virginia criminal defense / DUI lawyer Jonathan Katz. Jon Katz believes in spreading the word of justice on this podcast, in court, and on his blog at https://katzjustice.com/blog, to regularly provide information and ideas for beating your prosecution.  More information is available  at https://BeatTheProsection.com and at (703)-383-1100.
