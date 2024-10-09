Top Stations
The Topics, Trends, and Traditions of Firefighting, Technical Rescue, and EMS.
Available Episodes
5 of 5
A few thoughts on leadership
Christian Logan and Glenn Hamm discuss leadership in the emergency services.
--------
49:30
Recruitment and Retention
Glenn Hamm and Gene Shealy discuss recruitment and retention in the fire and rescue service.
--------
32:25
Normalization of Deviance
In this episode we discuss normalization of deviance: What it is, why it occurs, and how to combat it.
--------
9:38
T.E.M.P: What is it and Does your dept. have it?
Fire and Rescue leadership training topic: TEMP: What is it and does your department have it? What happens if you don't?
--------
34:21
Fully Involved S1 E1: Where Are The Volunteers?
Fully Involved: A podcast for Firefighting, Technical Rescue, and EMS. Today's episode we look into volunteer fire service and discuss recruiting volunteers today.
--------
21:07
The Topics, Trends, and Traditions of Firefighting, Technical Rescue, and EMS.
