Welcome, everyone, to the The GovNavigators Show - a government focused show that won't make you seasick.
Recoding America with Jen Pahlka
This week, author and tech guru Jen Pahlka joins the GovNavigators Show to talk about her new book, Recoding America: Why Government is Failing in the Digital Age and How We Can Do Better. The former Deputy Chief Technology Officer of the United States, Pahlka shares stories and insights about the unique structures in all levels of government in the U.S. that are holding us back. Robert and Adam also dive into the continued efforts of the Biden Administration to get federal employees back to empty offices, acquisition improvements instituted by the Army, and the recently released National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy.
8/7/2023
29:00
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year: GAO's Overlap and Duplication Report
The GovNavigators welcome Jessica Lucas-Judy from the Government Accountability Office to discuss Robert's favorite publication in all of government management: GAO's Duplication and Cost Savings report. Robert and Adam also praise the nomination of friend of the program and former MD Governor Martin O'Malley to run the Social Security Administration and put some money on the line about the outcome of the appropriations process later this year.
7/31/2023
28:06
Built with Purpose: Tackling the Identify Verification Challenge in Government
Our long-time friend Jen Kerber joins the program with her partner-in-crime Jordan Burris from Socure to discuss the evolution of the challenge of online identify verification. Both former federal government officials working in the identify space, Jen and Jordan talk about some of the unique challenges to identify proofing and ways in which the government can continue to improve its systems of ensuring people can access online government services accurately and easily.
7/24/2023
26:06
Making an Agile Mindset the Default in Government
Agile methodologies have been used in software development for years. But how can we bring the same concepts of Agile software development to all aspects of government management? Joseph Mitchell, Director of Strategic Initiatives & International Programs at the National Academy of Public Administration and Ed DeSeve, Executive Visiting Fellow at the IBM Center for the Business of Government, Coordinator for the Agile Government Center (and Senior Advisor at GovNavigators!) join the program to talk about the work they help lead at the Agile Government Center trying to answer that very question. Show Notes:GSA Instructional Letter on AIGSA IT Modernization Centers of Excellence: AI Guide for GovernmentGSA Announces News TMF New Targeted Investments
7/17/2023
26:49
For the Love of RCTs
Justin Baer, Vice President for Program Evaluation and Policy Analysis at ForsMarsh joins the GovNavigators Show to discuss evidence-based policymaking, program evaluation, and his love for randomized control trials. Robert and Adam also discuss with Justin his recent op-ed, which advises the IRS on the best ways to determine the effectiveness of its new Direct File tax return service. Show Notes:Jason Miller acquisition rundown: Busy Fourth Quarter to Bleed Into Just as Crazy First Quarter of FY2024Justin's NextGov Op-Ed: For IRS Direct File, Let Evidence Guide the WayIRS Report to Congress on Direct File Tax Return SystemTriple Lindy Reference
