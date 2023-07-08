It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year: GAO's Overlap and Duplication Report

The GovNavigators welcome Jessica Lucas-Judy from the Government Accountability Office to discuss Robert's favorite publication in all of government management: GAO's Duplication and Cost Savings report. Robert and Adam also praise the nomination of friend of the program and former MD Governor Martin O'Malley to run the Social Security Administration and put some money on the line about the outcome of the appropriations process later this year.