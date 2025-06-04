The Golden Queers ep 106: M.R. and Jude

Jude Patton found the medical resources he needed to transition because his colleague at the dog grooming salon just happened to be one of the first 6 Americans to have FTM gender-affirming surgery. This chance encounter launched him into advocacy to ensure that trans people wouldn’t need to rely on sheer luck to access healthcare. In the Golden Queers Season 1 finale, M.R. and Jude explore their intersectional identities, the importance of intergenerational dialogue, and the need to increase visibility for elders.The Golden Queers is produced, hosted and edited by Jae Singh and M.R. Raquel, with music provided by Karl Casey at White Bat Audio. Find the Golden Queers online at thegoldenqueers.org. Executive producers for The Outwords Archive are Jack MacCarthy and Bliss, and OUTWORDS’ executive director is Mason Funk. OUTWORDS captures, preserves, and shares the stories of LGBTQ+ elders, to build community and catalyze social change. More info at theoutwordsarchive.org. The Golden Queers is funded by a generous grant from the California State Library’s Oral History Project.Special thanks to this week's storyteller: Jude Patton. Additional thanks to Lynnore Goldfarb.