“Pressure from Inside and Outside” – Two-Spirit Liberation with “Tío” Marcus Arana
“Tío” Marcus Arana has been a force of nature in transgender, Two-Spirit, and intersex activism for decades. He shares how different tribes are re-integrating the sacred role of Two-Spirit community members, the intrinsic link between trans liberation and Two-Spirit liberation, and his plans for using the bathroom in federal buildings - and also, why to plant flowers.
--------
43:16
“Where Is the Harm?” – Gender-Affirming Healthcare with Dr. Marci Bowers
Dr. Marci Bowers has been called “The Beyoncé of Bottom Surgery,” among other honorifics. She gets into the biological fallacy of binary sex, the history of medical transition, and how maybe we should focus on income inequality instead if we actually care about young people’s well-being.
--------
35:22
“You Can’t Legislate Reality” – Trans Law with Judge Victoria Kolakowski
The first transgender judge in California, Victoria Kolakowski, had to file a brief to even be allowed to take the bar exam. She breaks down the intersections between disability, intersex, and trans rights; what an executive order even is; the importance of trans representation in the courts; and so much more.
--------
33:35
Coming May 22: Queering Precedent
OUTWORDS is proud to present Queering Precedent, a new podcast dropping on May 22! Get a jolt of hope, history, and how-to with the LGBTQ+ elders who have shaped law and politics for trans, gender expansive, two spirit, and intersex communities. We’ll get up close and personal with both the legal system and with the legendary changemakers fighting for us.
--------
1:48
The Golden Queers ep 106: M.R. and Jude
Jude Patton found the medical resources he needed to transition because his colleague at the dog grooming salon just happened to be one of the first 6 Americans to have FTM gender-affirming surgery. This chance encounter launched him into advocacy to ensure that trans people wouldn’t need to rely on sheer luck to access healthcare. In the Golden Queers Season 1 finale, M.R. and Jude explore their intersectional identities, the importance of intergenerational dialogue, and the need to increase visibility for elders.The Golden Queers is produced, hosted and edited by Jae Singh and M.R. Raquel, with music provided by Karl Casey at White Bat Audio. Find the Golden Queers online at thegoldenqueers.org. Executive producers for The Outwords Archive are Jack MacCarthy and Bliss, and OUTWORDS’ executive director is Mason Funk. OUTWORDS captures, preserves, and shares the stories of LGBTQ+ elders, to build community and catalyze social change. More info at theoutwordsarchive.org. The Golden Queers is funded by a generous grant from the California State Library’s Oral History Project.Special thanks to this week's storyteller: Jude Patton. Additional thanks to Lynnore Goldfarb.
Queering Precedent looks at the legal and political landscape through the eyes of LGBTQ+ elders and asks: how did we get here, and where do we go now? Get a jolt of hope, history, and how-to with the judges, lawyers, advocates, and activists who shaped law and politics for trans, gender expansive, two spirit, and intersex communities in California and the wider U.S. Fusing storytelling with in-depth conversations, we’ll get up close and personal with both the legal system and with the legendary changemakers fighting for us. Funded by a generous grant from the California State Library.