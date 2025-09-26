How Do We Address the Housing Crisis in Massachusetts?

Today's topic is housing in Massachusetts. In this conversation, Senator Brownsberger explains how the issue is at the top of the list of concerns for him and his colleagues, as it's the single biggest part of the affordability squeeze that people are feeling. We discuss what the state is doing to help people in different income brackets, the legislation passed, such as the Affordable Homes Act and the MBTA communities law, and what those are doing. We talk about how experts believe we should be producing 20,000 housing units a year, but we're not hitting that number, and how loosening regulations might help increase production to help reach those goals. We dive into much more, but we start the conversation with Senator Brownsberger explaining how housing is the biggest problem everyone is trying to crack and his personal journey to realizing how important the issue really is. For more information and to share your thoughts, please head over to willbrownsberger.com.