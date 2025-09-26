Climate Change in Massachusetts: A Conversation with Senator Mike Barrett
In this episode, Will invites Mike Barrett (Massachusetts Senate Chair of the Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy) on the podcast to discuss Massachusetts' evolving approach to climate policy, starting with the earlier environmental movement and the 2008 Global Warming Solutions Act, which leads to conversation on wind, solar, the electrical grid, the transportation and building sectors, and how these all tie into Massachusetts' efforts on climate moving forward.For more information on Will and to share your thoughts, please head over to willbrownsberger.com. Find more information about Mike and his work at senatormikebarrett.com.
The Continuing Conversation on Housing in Massachusetts
Today's episode is a second conversation on housing in Massachusetts. In this episode, we talk about recent shifts in households by income levels and gentrification. We dig into some space and infrastructure considerations and limitations. We talk about how people are planning regionally and the uniqueness of that in Massachusetts. We talk about how different types of government in different municipalities approach the issue differently. We talk about abundance and why Senator Brownsberger is a fan of the term. And then we touch on some of the federal impacts, emergency housing programs, possible 40B updates, and parking minimums. For more information and to share your thoughts, please head over to willbrownsberger.com.
Biographic Interview With Senator Will Brownsberger
This is a rebroadcast of an interview with Senator Will Brownsberger on the Little Local Conversations podcast. Listen in to hear about his career in criminal justice (and how his views evolved over the years), his political journey from municipal leadership to the state level, his takes on transparency in government, transportation, the reality of the battle with climate change, housing, and more. For more information and to share your thoughts, please head over to willbrownsberger.com.
How Do We Address the Housing Crisis in Massachusetts?
Today's topic is housing in Massachusetts. In this conversation, Senator Brownsberger explains how the issue is at the top of the list of concerns for him and his colleagues, as it's the single biggest part of the affordability squeeze that people are feeling. We discuss what the state is doing to help people in different income brackets, the legislation passed, such as the Affordable Homes Act and the MBTA communities law, and what those are doing. We talk about how experts believe we should be producing 20,000 housing units a year, but we're not hitting that number, and how loosening regulations might help increase production to help reach those goals. We dive into much more, but we start the conversation with Senator Brownsberger explaining how housing is the biggest problem everyone is trying to crack and his personal journey to realizing how important the issue really is. For more information and to share your thoughts, please head over to willbrownsberger.com.
